The "Goddess Energy Aesthetic" Is All About Glowing Skin & Gilded Nails

The word “goddess” may bring to mind the image of a strawberry-haired Aphrodite, the goddess of love and fertility, emerging from the sea on an ivory seashell. Or perhaps valiantly beautiful warriors with golden arrows and ornate headdresses. Essentially, otherworldly women with glistening skin and fluttering wings ascending to the heavens.

With bespoke jewelry on the rise that allows you to channel your favorite goddess — like the celeb-beloved Athena collection from Awe Inspired — it’s clear that the girlies are increasingly interested in tapping into their divine feminine energy. And according to Pinterest’s 2025 Trend Report, this sentiment has entered the beauty arena with the “goddess energy aesthetic” movement.

According to Pinterest Predicts, this particular aesthetic was searched 170% more in 2024 than in the years before amongst its users. Similarly, there has been increased search value for related terms like “goddesscore,” “goddess twist braids,” “divine beauty,” and “goddess nails.” Read on for everything to know about the heavenly look.

Embrace Divine Feminine Beauty

The goddess energy aesthetic is deeply intertwined with embracing the divine feminine — which entails nurturing your natural beauty, both internal and external. What’s more, it often refers to the look of beach-bound women, with shimmering skin that catches the sunlight, warm-toned makeup, and mermaid-like waist-length hair.

A juicy skin care routine is a must, as the aesthetic is associated with hydrated, healthy-looking complexions. And, according to BeautyTok, dry brushing and body oils can help create “goddess skin.”

Makeup-wise, it’s all about enhancing your glow via dewy foundations or skin tints, creamy highlighters, shimmering lip glosses, golden glitters, and sun-drenched bronzers. A few TikTok-recommended “goddess makeup” staples include the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops and the Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo in Do You Know Who I Am.

For those with textured hair, ultra-long goddess braids — which feature a combination of micro braids and loose curls — are an obvious choice when adopting the aesthetic. Tyla, for example, recently rocked the beachy look. Those with different hair textures can try lengthy mermaid waves à la Khloé Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens, which serve as a nod to Greek goddesses.

Glamour aside, having a goddess aura is about inner work, too, by nourishing yourself with healing practices like journaling, meditation, movement, and self-care rituals.

Gold Goddess Nail Designs

Be sure to pair your goddess-inspired skin routine and shimmery glam with a golden nail art design, such as the ones below.

Minimalistic Gold Leaf Details

Instantly elevate a neutral “mannequin manicure” by adding abstract gold leaf adornments to the centers of each nail.

3D Chromatic Swirls

Give your classic French tip manicure a goddess-like upgrade by incorporating celestial star details and 3D gold chrome swirls.

Luxe Gold Chrome Finish

Coating your nails with luxuriously eye-catching gold chrome is the easiest way to embrace your inner goddess.

Intricate Butterfly Wings

Intricately painted gold butterfly wings are a perfect choice for “more is more” manicure lovers.

Simple Metallic Nail Cuffs

If minimal mani art is your M.O., try topping your fave sheer pink polish with ultra-thin gilded nail cuffs that make a subtle yet stunning statement.