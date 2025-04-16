Summer's "Ariel Waves" Hair Trend Has You Embracing Your Inner Siren

As the weather gets warmer, beauty routines tend to get simpler. Cue: natural flushes and beachy waves. But this year, ocean-tousled strands are getting a cinematic upgrade thanks to the newest summer hair trend, “Ariel waves.”

Big, beachy, and often bright red, “Ariel waves” are next season’s pre-eminent hair obsession. This is, in large part, thanks to Keke Palmer, who debuted the carefree curly look at the Fashion Trust US Gala on April 9. Her copper-toned lengths have become her signature look, but her bouncy ringlets at the event were particularly show-stopping.

And Palmer isn’t the only one living out a live-action Ariel fantasy. Shakespearean red and copper hues have been everywhere this year. Combined with the heat and humidity, volume and curls are coming together to create the ultimate effortless hair combo.

Ariel Waves At Coachella

Coachella is the fashion week of pre-summer — but its beauty trends are just as impactful. Wavy hair in all shades is everywhere this year, balancing the big maximalist trend with the effortlessness of undone beauty.

What makes the style especially scroll-stopping? The texture. These aren’t your typical beach waves or polished curls — rather, they have an undone, wind-whipped vibe that’s undeniably sultry.

The hairstyle is most dramatic in shades of red. Dixie D’Amelio, for example, worked with celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos for her Lindsay Lohan-inspired “LiLo red” hair transformation, which she wore in soft waves.

How To Get Ariel Waves

Of course, Ariel waves aren’t just for red hair. You can embrace the mermaid-inspired look with any texture. Case in point? Dove Cameron’s recent ‘do, also courtesy of Giannetos (who coined the hairstyle name). “When Y2K meets Ariel gives u a new way to see mermaid hair back in 2025!” he wrote in his caption.

“I wanted to give Dove long mermaid hair but make it cool and modern at the same time,” Giannetos said of the look. “I gave it a Hilary Duff Y2K spin.”

To create her waves, he used Moroccanoil’s Root Boost on her dry roots for volume, created waves with a flat iron (though left some pieces straight for an edgy touch), and sealed the look with hairspray.

Whether you’re headed to a pool party or a date, Ariel waves are the ultimate hair flex of the season. Consider this your sign to channel your inner sea siren.