These days, there are countless ways to add intrigue to a minimalist manicure. Opt for a pastel upgrade to the traditional French design (a look cosigned by Kylie Jenner). Add tiny decals on a plain polish base to add character. Go with glossy soap nails, the simple yet extra shiny take on a neutral mani. Oh, and don’t forget about chrome.

If you want to take that high-gloss aesthetic to the next level, meet “aurora nails,” the celestial manicure trend that gives your tips a holographic upgrade.

What Are Aurora Nails?

The hashtag #auroranails has already amassed over 14k videos on TikTok, and the mani style was a breakout Google search last month. The look comes in all different colors and can be incorporated into multiple designs, but all have one thing in common: a multidimensional, holographic finish.

“Aurora nails are created to have a layered, shimmery, iridescent effect,” says Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and educator. “Although they aren't technically new, they're trending now because more and more unique designs like chrome and velvet nails are resurfacing, in addition to brands releasing new colors and finishes.”

While they have a similar eye-catching shine as chrome, velvet, and cat-eye manis, aurora nails are the most iridescent option. Their stunning, ethereal effect is reminiscent of the Aurora Borealis (hence the name).

This mystical-like shine doesn’t come from a classic top coat or even the squeaky clean look of a soap nail. Aurora manis almost shimmer in the light, and it’s all thanks to the kaleidoscopic top gel used to create their liquid-like movement.

In the summer, thanks to the abundance of natural light, your manicure will have an effortlessly fairylike vibe, no matter what color you choose.

Try This Celestial Manicure

According to Kandalec, aurora nails are created using a combo of chrome powders, mylar films, and cat-eye (magnetic) polishes for that unique, multi-dimensional look. “Combining techniques and getting creative is the fun part about chrome powders and cat-eye,” she shares.

That said, you can DIY the look from home with the right nail polish or press-on set.

This silver nail polish from Mooncat features a sparkly holographic effect that reflects a rainbow of hues when it catches the light.

For a soft yet head-turning iridescence, swipe on a layer or two of this celestial polish to bare nails — or a color of your choice for a shimmery pop.

Get yourself a mermaidcore set in minutes with these Olive & June press-ons, which have a soft lavender hue topped with an iridescent glaze.