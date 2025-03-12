The spring season hates to see the color pink coming. As soon as the flowers begin to bloom, pretty petal-inspired beauty looks step into the spotlight.

The world is already seeing the rise of pastel pink nail polish start to creep in on A-lister’s fingertips (looking at you, Mrs. Bieber). The sweet, bright hue is so cheery, after all — no wonder it’s chosen this time of year to shine.

The latest celeb to join the Pink Mani Club is none other than Kylie Jenner, who gave the humble French tip a vibrant spring twist.

Kylie Jenner’s Pink French Nails

Not only is Jenner betting big on pink nails, but she’s also doubling down (literally). On March 11, she shared a quick clip of her set to Instagram with the caption “pink on pink.”

Her pink French tips were layered on top of a milky pink base with just enough contrast to make an impact. The design was created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who shared a breakdown of the exact products she used for Jenner’s double pink look: OPI’s Mod About You and It’s a Girl.

BTW, the Kylie Cosmetics founder isn’t the only Kardashian who’s making the switch to lighter manicure colors. Khloé recently shared a photo debuting the same shade and design swept onto her nails. Family mani date, anyone?

With the famous sisters co-signing the look, this much is clear: The pink French tip is having a major moment.

Pink Nails for Spring

Pink nails have officially entered their it girl era.

In addition to the KarJenner family, Hailey Bieber recently gave the trend her stamp of approval, offering a quick glimpse of her pink manicure on Instagram. True to her signature aesthetic, the Rhode founder added a glazed donut chrome finish, but the strawberry influence was impossible to miss — a soft, milky pink that felt seasonally on theme.

According to Erica De Los Santos, nail artist and founder of Nail'd It Beauty Lounger, spring 2025 is going to reveal a rise in strawberry milkshake French tips.

Running to book that nail appointment now...