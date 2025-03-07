For winter 2025, the trendiest mani colors were all about luxe cool tones. Think icy blues, reflective silvers, and deep sapphires — all the shades that make you want to frolic in the snow or grab a cup of hot cocoa. But, for spring, the most popular nail hues are heading in a different, warmer direction.

Say hello to bright vivid lacquers that represent the changing weather and cheery vibes of the season. Spring’s top nail polish colors are all about elevating your mood and channeling the earthy, airy energy that fills the air.

For the intel, Bustle tapped two nail experts for all the details on the exact shades you’ll be seeing pop up on your feed. For some spoilers: There will be a range of hues, including muted yellows (the butter mania isn’t slowing down anytime soon), spirited blues, and rosy tones. And for the girlies who love a bit of sparkle, get ready to love this season’s shimmery pinks and iridescent lilacs.

Keep reading for the biggest nail polish color trends you can expect to see this spring, according to experts.

1 Butter Yellow @dndgel Pastels will always be a huge part of spring, but Lily Nguyen, celebrity manicurist & founder of Labo Beauté Salon, says a soft yellow will be at the forefront of this year’s mani trends. “Yellow represents happiness and new beginnings, making it a perfect choice for spring,” says Nguyen. “The pastel tone keeps it chic and wearable.” The manicurist recommends pairing the shade with dainty white floral nail art for the ultimate spring vibes or gold accents for something that feels more sophisticated.

2 “Soap Girl” Pink @natasha_nailart Soap nails are trending, so expect to see plenty of pastel pinks. To make your mani really shine, manicurist and KISS Nails brand ambassador Gina Edwards recommends layering on a subtle glossy finish. “Adding iridescence as a layering tool or another delicate element [like] a pearl in a random placement on the nail can turn a solid color into an elusive nail look,” says Edwards. For easy application, she recommends using the ColorFX by imPRESS in The Weekends.

3 Matcha Sage Green @dndgel If you’re looking for a color that feels calming and earthy, a muted matcha green is the move. “Green nails have been trending, and this muted version blends elegance with a nature-inspired aesthetic,” says Nguyen.

4 Mermaid Blue @melly.k.nails A more vibrant alternative to a baby blue, turquoise is a bold and trendy choice, whether you’re going on a tropical vacay or simply want a bright nail look. “It’s a bright, poppy blue shade [that’s] perfect for spring,” says Edwards.

5 Sheer Rose Pink @byjessmurray Regardless of the occasion, a sheer pink will always be a classic during the warmer months. “Minimalist beauty is still in demand, and this shade complements all skin tones while giving a fresh, clean look,” says Nguyen

6 Tangerine Dreams @nailsbyrinda_ 7 p.m. sunsets are just about here, so celebrate by matching your nails to the creamy orange skies. Edwards recommends a tangerine shade specifically because “[it’s a] bold, saturated, and vivid shade of orange.”

7 Ethereal Lilac @oliveandjune The sister shade to the trending lavender nails, lilac is the perfect mix between purple and pink. Adding a shimmery effect gives it a fairy-like feel. “The mermaidcore and fairy-inspired trends continue to dominate, making this color a statement choice for spring,” says Nguyen