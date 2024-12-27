Each decade was defined by a certain hairstyle. In the 1970s, there was the shag. The ’80s had big volume, and the ’90s had the flipped bob. As 2025 approaches, another decade is coming to the forefront with the return of its standout ‘do: the 1960s-era “Bardot bangs.”

“The ’60s had beautiful, voluminous, and glamorous vixen hair,” Chris Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist, tells Bustle. “I definitely see it being big in 2025 because of its timeless and sexy styles.”

Appleton recently styled Kim Kardashian with the decade’s top hairdo, solidifying that it’s a trend to watch.

“Bardot Bangs”

On Dec. 12, Appleton created Kardashian’s “Bardot bang” moment for the grand opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City. While Brigitte Bardot is a clear influence, he gave the hairstyle a modern twist by blending it with a ’90s look.

“‘[The] bangs give a retro and effortless vibe [that’s] a ’90s Pamela Anderson meets Brigitte Bardot glam,” he says.

On Kardashian, there is some boudoir-inspired teasing at the crown along with face-framing bangs.

“I made sure the bangs were full and voluminous, which was key in achieving the perfect separation and placement,” says Appleton. “I also extended her length slightly and added a wispy texture for a softer, more refined look.”

The result is entirely mood board-worthy.

How To Copy The ’60s-Inspired Look

If you want the retro bang style, Appleton recommends following your cheekbones for the best placement. “Also, bring in a picture [to your stylist] for reference so they know the look and vibe you are looking to achieve,” he says.

For styling, he suggests using some product to ensure your fringe doesn’t lose shape or volume. “I start by spraying the Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray onto the bangs, then blow them out using the Shark Beauty FlexFusion Styling System with the volume brush attachment,” says Appleton.

If you want ultimate volume, you can also curl them down onto a velcro roller and pin them for a few minutes before brushing them out. Spritz with a lightweight hairspray to seal the style.

Take this as your cue to enter your Brigitte Bardot era in 2025.