The ’70s was the decade for fabulous hair. Whether it was extra long, pin-straight, or fluffy and feathered, there was no shortage of ways to style your strands. And, luckily for us, ’70s hairstyles are trending again.

Every couple of years, it’s inevitable that the world collectively remembers the beauty of ’70s hairstyles. The decade did, after all, create some of the most universally recognizable looks, says Monae Everett, a celebrity hairstylist. She points to Cher, Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Farrah Faucet, and Pam Grier as standout celebs of the era who were known for their hair — and serve as proof that ’70s looks were all about variety.

“It was the beginning of Hollywood publicly embracing natural hair texture, so almost everyone saw someone on the big screen that they could identify with and replicate their looks without relying too heavily on chemicals,” Everett tells Bustle. “Depending on your hair texture, you can find a hairstyle that works well for everyday life.” Have straight hair? Look to Cher. Is your hair naturally curly? Pam Grier’s your gal.

Of course, the current ’70s comeback is thanks in part to the release of Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video, as well as the long list of celebs who have been wearing ’70s ‘dos on the red carpet, from Zendaya’s loose curls to Bebe Rexha’s feathered bangs. These retro hairstyles have also taken over TikTok, where ’70s hair has over 275 million views. Into the look? Keep reading for expert insight on how to create some of the grooviest looks of the decade.

1 Afro Corey Nickols/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “While we have modernized ’70s hairstyles to fit current trends, I still love to see a classic Afro by showing more defined texture,” Everett tells Bustle, pointing to Nabiyah Be who’s rocked her fro on the Daisy Jones & the Six red carpet. To get a similar look, Everett recommends washing your hair, applying a heat protectant, and braiding damp strands into large sections. Let your hair fully air dry, then apply oil to your fingertips to add moisture as you unbraid your hair. For ultimate fullness, pick your hair out from the roots and finish with a spritz of hairspray to keep everything in place.

2 High Bouffant Ponytail Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images This super-retro bouffant style — which is all about adding a poof to the crown of your head — looks updated when you pull it back into a high ponytail, says Everett. The higher the hair, the more it’ll resemble ’70s-era strands. To nail the look, apply a leave-in bonding spray at your roots, a heat protectant to combat damage, and an oil around your hairline for extra shine and to help smooth the pony, she says. Next, spray your hair with hairspray before curling large sections with a one-inch curling iron. Backcomb each section as you go and brush the pony up into a rounded bouffant shape at the crown. Finish with more hairspray.

3 Pin-Straight Hair Getty Images/Gotham / Contributor Nothing screams the ’70s quite like pin-straight hair. To bring out your inner Cher, start by smoothing a shine serum onto damp hair. Next, Everett says to blow dry your hair in a downward motion to avoid any volume at the root. The goal is to make your strands lay as flat as possible. Once dry, flat iron each section from the roots to the ends, making sure you don’t add a curl. When your hair cools, Everett suggests a applying coat of hairspray to help keep the look sleek and straight.

4 Feathered Bangs Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tons of celebs have been wearing ’70s-style feathered bangs on the red carpet. “Farrah Fawcett may have created the look, but Billie Eilish has brought the iconic feather bang back,” says Laura Rugetti, a celebrity hairstylist. The bohemian bang has also been spotted on Chloë Grace Moretz, Bebe Rexha, Alexa Chung, and J. Lo, just to name a few. For perfectly feathered bangs, head to the salon and ask for feathered or curtain bangs. (Or bravely attempt them at home.) Blow dry your bangs or apply a roller to add fluffiness, then part in the middle and direct the ends towards the sides of your face. Rugetti says to finish with hairspray to keep your bangs feathered, not piece-y.

5 Middle Parts Instagram/@ciara To go full ’70s, you’re going to need a middle part. Rugetti predicts you’ll be seeing a lot more middle parts in the coming months, so find your tail comb ASAP. Drag the pointy end of your comb from the front of your hairline straight back to your crown. Flat iron your hair to help the part stand out, then apply a hair oil for extra smoothness.

6 Long & Flowing Karwai Tang / Contributor/Getty Images If you already have long hair — or feel like clipping in a few extensions — one of the easiest ways to embrace the ’70s is by wearing it down and au naturale. Let it air dry into its natural texture and resist the urge to push it back behind your ears. To lean into the relaxed energy, add a few tiny face-framing braids.

7 Brigitte Bardot Hair Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One quintessential hairstyle of the ’70s? Brigitte Bradot hair. “This look is really sparking some influence for ’70s-inspired hair trends, and has even been seen on Jennifer Coolidge and Amanda Seyfried on recent red carpets,” Rugetti says. If you’d like to recreate the fluffy, perfectly-messy look, see Suki Waterhouse’s character in Daisy Jones & The Six. Tease the hair at your crown, part your bangs in the middle, pull your hair half up, and let the rest of your strands hang loose.

8 Shag Getty Images/Dominik Bindl / Stringer You can’t talk about ’70s trends without mentioning the shag haircut, aka the era’s emblematic layered chop. Stars like Jenna Ortega and Lizzo have recently joined in on the retro-chic look that's equal parts edgy and chic — and it happens to be super low maintenance. As hairstylist Jennifer Korab previously told Bustle, the shag is meant to look undone, so air drying is A-OK. If you want to glam it up, however, she suggests using a large curling iron for some added waves. Texturizing sprays are also your friend.

Sources:

Monae Everett, celebrity hairstylist

Laura Rugetti, celebrity hairstylist