Every once in a while, a hairstyle comes around that has every it girl obsessed.

Recently, the adorable Barbie-inspired ponytail has been a staple for names like Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid. There has also been a revival of both Pamela Anderson’s iconic messy updo and the sleek ballerina bun, which each give off completely different energy.

These days, however, countless celebs with a shorter ’do have been rocking the flirty and chic “flipped bob” — formally cementing the style as today’s biggest hairstyle trend.

The Celeb-Loved “Flipped Bob”

The flipped bob is a sleek, shoulder-length bob that curls upwards at the ends, and it’s been spotted on plenty of red carpets over the past couple of months.

Kim Kardashian recently sported the look on more than one occasion, in one instance adding her own twist with a cartoonish bang swooping over her brows. Gigi Hadid rocked a flippy hairdo on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway looking all things angelic. And Selena Gomez has also gotten in on the rising trend with a flawless flip moment at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

The hairstyle feels fresh for winter 2025, though it was actually a staple amongst ’90s it girls.

It Was A Go-To In The ’90s, Too

With nostalgic beauty trends like metallic manicures and ultra-wide headbands making a comeback, it’s safe to say that the 1990s serve as the ultimate inspiration for today’s tastemakers. The return of the flipped bob is proof.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At the very start of the decade in 1990, Naomi Campbell celebrated her 20th birthday wearing a voluminous bob with the ends turned outwards. A few years later in 1997, a young Drew Barrymore was spotted in Hollywood with her shorter micro bob styled in the same way.

“Many celebrities sported this look in the ’90s,” Britt Dion, Aveda’s artistic director of hairstyling, tells Bustle, pointing to names like Madonna, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, and Winona Ryder. “A voluminous flip inspired those seeking more height and drama, while a tousled look gave a more relaxed and playful vibe.”

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

One major difference between the ’90s and now is that the girlies of the past often went with more relaxed and bouncy versions of the look. These days, it’s all about a super-sleek finish that feels polished and elevated.

How To Nail The Hairstyle At Home

For those looking to try the more updated take on the hairdo, Dion shares her tips — and spoiler: you’ll need a good amount of product to recreate it.

“Using prep and style products will help make the hair go the distance,” she says. “Start with clean damp hair.” Dion recommends both a heat protectant and volumizing mousse — like the Aveda nutriplenish™ styling treatment foam ($38) or the Davines This Is A Volume Boosting Mousse ($35) — that allow your strands to hold their shape.

From there, blow dry your hair in sections using a medium to large round brush. As you reach the ends of each section, place the brush on top of a section, directing the heat down to help seal the cuticle. “Then roll the hair outward to create a flipped effect,” she says.

Dion says using a curling iron with a clamp is the easiest way to polish the perimeter and enhance that flipped-out effect. Pro tip: “Don’t forget to finish with a strong-hold hairspray to seal in all the hard work,” she says.