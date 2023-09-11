Despite the rain that has poured over New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 thus far, countless beloved A-listers and socialites alike have been stepping out with their best foot forward.
In the world of beauty,
Audrey Hepburn-esque “midi bangs” are no doubt having their moment, with Julia Fox most recently adopting the edgy look. And alongside rising fashion trends like the ballet flat, cozy leg warmers, and more, balletcore continues to define the trends (and is expected to reach new heights this upcoming season). Adorning your hair in darling ribbons and soft girl bows, of course, is one of the easiest ways to explore the pretty aesthetic.
Some of today’s biggest pop stars often incorporate ribbons into their own looks, on and off the stage. To name just a few,
Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim have very much made coquettish ribbons a part of their personal style and brand, wrapping their deep lyrics with sweetness.
From more intricate ‘dos — like the “corset braid” seen on
Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway — to the more easy-to-recreate looks that are all things understated, here are 18 trendy hairstyles with ribbons to add a bit of that coquette energy into your wardrobe. Christian Siriano’s Balletcore “Corset Braid”
Using an array of
TRESemmé products, lead hairstylist Lacy Redway created this gorgeous “corset braid” for the Christian Siriano show, intertwining pink ribbon through two French braids. XXL Ribbons Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images For TRESemmé
Make a serious statement with extra-long ribbons that reach well past your hair’s natural length. Here, more models pose backstage at Christian Siriano’s show.
Elsa Hosk’s Chic Side Part Moment
Attending a NYFW dinner event, Elsa Hosk looked impossibly chic with her flirty bob styled with a deep side part (and a velvety black ribbon, too).
Alice + Olivia’s Bow-Adorned Buns Cody Rasmussen for Sola Salons
Take notes from the models at Alice + Olivia’s Spring/Summer 2024. Lead hairstylist
Matthew Curtis used Living Proof products to create elegant braided buns that were finished with ribbons. Dainty Braided Loops
For a very cottagecore-inspired ‘do, wrap your French braids into loops, fastening the look with some hair ribbons.
Half-Up ‘Do & Baby Braids Braids Wrapped In A Bow
Inspired by Mexican culture, this TikToker created some low pigtail braids, interlacing the look with long ribbons. Your look will especially pop with a ribbon color that contrasts with your natural hair hue.
“More Is More” Hair Bows
Create a major statement on an otherwise low-key look with a bunch of dainty bow clips.
Soft Girl Pigtails
Dress up some low pigtails with some charming ribbons in any color.
Double Braids & Bows
Four braids are better than one.
Jennie Kim’s Three Bows, One Braid
Take cues from Jennie Kim and adorn a single asymmetrical braid with a few colorful bows.
Tied-Up Ballerina Bun
Keep your
ballerina bun in place with a long ribbon in lieu of hair ties and bobby pins. Intricate Braided Headband Hailey Bieber’s Face-Snatching Ribbons
Create the look of a natural face lift with some half-up ponytails that feature a tiny ribbon on each.
Slicked-Back Space Buns
For fans of the slicked-back look (who want to change things up a bit), try some sleek space buns wrapped in ribbons.
Really Romantic Twists
Create an elegant twisted half-up look, concealing the hair tie with a big bow.
