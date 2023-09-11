Despite the rain that has poured over New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 thus far, countless beloved A-listers and socialites alike have been stepping out with their best foot forward.

In the world of beauty, Audrey Hepburn-esque “midi bangs” are no doubt having their moment, with Julia Fox most recently adopting the edgy look. And alongside rising fashion trends like the ballet flat, cozy leg warmers, and more, balletcore continues to define the trends (and is expected to reach new heights this upcoming season). Adorning your hair in darling ribbons and soft girl bows, of course, is one of the easiest ways to explore the pretty aesthetic.

Some of today’s biggest pop stars often incorporate ribbons into their own looks, on and off the stage. To name just a few, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim have very much made coquettish ribbons a part of their personal style and brand, wrapping their deep lyrics with sweetness.

From more intricate ‘dos — like the “corset braid” seen on Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway — to the more easy-to-recreate looks that are all things understated, here are 18 trendy hairstyles with ribbons to add a bit of that coquette energy into your wardrobe.

Christian Siriano’s Balletcore “Corset Braid” View on TikTok Using an array of TRESemmé products, lead hairstylist Lacy Redway created this gorgeous “corset braid” for the Christian Siriano show, intertwining pink ribbon through two French braids.

XXL Ribbons Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images For TRESemmé Make a serious statement with extra-long ribbons that reach well past your hair’s natural length. Here, more models pose backstage at Christian Siriano’s show.

Elsa Hosk’s Chic Side Part Moment View on Instagram Attending a NYFW dinner event, Elsa Hosk looked impossibly chic with her flirty bob styled with a deep side part (and a velvety black ribbon, too).

Alice + Olivia’s Bow-Adorned Buns Cody Rasmussen for Sola Salons Take notes from the models at Alice + Olivia’s Spring/Summer 2024. Lead hairstylist Matthew Curtis used Living Proof products to create elegant braided buns that were finished with ribbons.

Dainty Braided Loops View on TikTok For a very cottagecore-inspired ‘do, wrap your French braids into loops, fastening the look with some hair ribbons.

Half-Up ‘Do & Baby Braids View on TikTok A Barbiecore half-up look is made even more sweet with some baby braids and a bow.

Braids Wrapped In A Bow View on TikTok Inspired by Mexican culture, this TikToker created some low pigtail braids, interlacing the look with long ribbons. Your look will especially pop with a ribbon color that contrasts with your natural hair hue.

“More Is More” Hair Bows View on TikTok Create a major statement on an otherwise low-key look with a bunch of dainty bow clips.

Soft Girl Pigtails View on Instagram Dress up some low pigtails with some charming ribbons in any color.

Double Braids & Bows View on TikTok Four braids are better than one.

Jennie Kim’s Three Bows, One Braid View on TikTok Take cues from Jennie Kim and adorn a single asymmetrical braid with a few colorful bows.

Tied-Up Ballerina Bun View on TikTok Keep your ballerina bun in place with a long ribbon in lieu of hair ties and bobby pins.

Intricate Braided Headband View on TikTok ICYMI, Blair Waldorf-esque headbands are back for NYFW — and this braided headed is a unique take on the classic look.

Hailey Bieber’s Face-Snatching Ribbons View on Instagram Create the look of a natural face lift with some half-up ponytails that feature a tiny ribbon on each.

Slicked-Back Space Buns View on TikTok For fans of the slicked-back look (who want to change things up a bit), try some sleek space buns wrapped in ribbons.