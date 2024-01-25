Those with an ear to the world of fashion are well aware that yet another season of Paris Couture Week is currently under way. From Jan. 16 to Jan. 25, the industry’s top designers shared their Spring/Summer 2024 collections. And the resulting beauty looks will dictate trends for the coming year.

Put plainly: Glam trends are leaning toward the unapologetically bold, with a whole lot of coquette inspiration thrown in the mix.

Jean Paul Gaultier's show, for example, featured gemstone arches in place of eyebrows. Both Chanel and Giambattista Valli pinned giant bows in their models’ hair, playing into the ubiquitous coquette trend. Meanwhile, on the Georges Hobeika runway, ’60s influence was abundant — in both hair and makeup.

These high-fashion brands aren’t coming to play and their A-list attendees — Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Kylie Jenner among them — have risen wonderfully to the occasion. In the last few days, stars have debuted shocking new haircuts and the boldest of bold lips.

The Best Beauty Moments

From voluminous, “mob wife” blowouts to daring baby bangs, these are the most memorable beauty looks from January 2024’s Paris Couture Week.

Rihanna’s ’90s Contoured Lips Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna attended Dior’s Haute Couture in head-to-toe black. She leaned into the noir color story with a brown-black contoured lip straight out of the early aughts.

Kylie Jenner’s Wet Siren Hair Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Maison Margiela, Jenner stunned with wet-looking, mermaid waves that cascaded down from a sultry side part.

Brow Gems At Jean Paul Gaultier Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture show designed by Simone Rocha, select models were adorned with makeshift eyebrow jewelry. Oversize stones covered their brows entirely, giving the simple glam an utterly futuristic feel.

Zendaya’s Futuristic Micro Bangs Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya debuted futuristic micro bangs at Schiaparelli’s 2024 Haute Couture show. The angled cut served major main character energy — specifically, a main character from the Star Trek universe.

Roses & Ribbons At Giambattista Valli WWD/WWD/Getty Images At the Giambattista Valli Couture show, models wore their hair in various ribbon-wrapped styles. The addition of large white roses made their elegant hairstyles feel all the more romantic.

Jennifer Lopez’s Freshly Cut Bob Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez styled her brand new shoulder-length bob ahead of Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show. Face-framing tendrils and gritty texture made the classic cut feel utterly high-fashion.

Mod Eyeliner At Georges Hobeika Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From the voluminous hair to the eye-catching eyeliner, the Georges Hobeika Haute Couture show was defined by its strong references to the 1960s.

Hunter Schafer’s Sleek, Structural Bun Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dressed in a structured Schiaparelli ensemble that played up her curves, the Euphoria actor styled her blonde hair in a similar manner. Her artsy slicked-back bun was absolute perfection.

Zendaya’s “Cherry Mocha” Lip Color Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Still sporting her freshly chopped micro bangs, the Dune actor matched her deep burgundy lipstick to her Fendi dress for a monochromatic “cherry mocha” look.

Oversize Bows At Chanel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In line with the overtly girly ribbon craze that’s trending across categories, Chanel debuted oversize bows alongside their frothy, feminine creations.

Kylie Jenner’s “Mob Wife” Blowout Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner arrived at Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show with her espresso-hued hair styled in a very voluminous, “mob wife” blowout. Not pictured: her lucite toe ring shoes.

Ethereal Aqua Eyes At Elie Saab Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Elie Saab Haute Couture show featured ethereal, cool-toned eyes with subtle shimmer — a nod to the aqua blue color trend currently taking over.

Kacey Musgraves’ ’60s Beehive Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Embracing the near-cartoonish beehive often associated with the 1960s, Musgraves finished off the vintage-inspired look with a fabric headband for Schiaparelli.