Those with an ear to the world of fashion are well aware that yet another season of Paris Couture Week is currently under way. From Jan. 16 to Jan. 25, the industry’s top designers shared their Spring/Summer 2024 collections. And the resulting beauty looks will dictate
trends for the coming year.
Put plainly: Glam trends are leaning toward the unapologetically bold, with a whole lot of
coquette inspiration thrown in the mix.
Jean Paul Gaultier's show, for example, featured gemstone arches in place of eyebrows. Both Chanel and Giambattista Valli pinned giant bows in their models’ hair, playing into the ubiquitous coquette trend. Meanwhile, on the Georges Hobeika runway, ’60s influence was abundant — in both hair and makeup.
These high-fashion brands aren’t coming to play and their A-list attendees — Rihanna,
Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Kylie Jenner among them — have risen wonderfully to the occasion. In the last few days, stars have debuted shocking new haircuts and the boldest of bold lips. The Best Beauty Moments
From voluminous, “
mob wife” blowouts to daring baby bangs, these are the most memorable beauty looks from January 2024’s Paris Couture Week. Rihanna’s ’90s Contoured Lips Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Rihanna attended Dior’s Haute Couture in head-to-toe black. She leaned into the noir color story with a brown-black
contoured lip straight out of the early aughts. Kylie Jenner’s Wet Siren Hair Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brow Gems At Jean Paul Gaultier Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
At Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture show designed by Simone Rocha, select models were adorned with makeshift eyebrow jewelry. Oversize stones covered their brows entirely, giving the simple glam an utterly futuristic feel.
Zendaya’s Futuristic Micro Bangs Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya debuted futuristic
micro bangs at Schiaparelli’s 2024 Haute Couture show. The angled cut served major main character energy — specifically, a main character from the . Star Trek universe Roses & Ribbons At Giambattista Valli
At the Giambattista Valli Couture show, models wore their hair in various ribbon-wrapped styles. The addition of large white roses made their elegant hairstyles feel all the more romantic.
Jennifer Lopez’s Freshly Cut Bob Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Lopez styled her brand new shoulder-length bob ahead of Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show. Face-framing tendrils and gritty texture made the classic cut feel utterly high-fashion.
Mod Eyeliner At Georges Hobeika Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer’s Sleek, Structural Bun Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dressed in a structured Schiaparelli ensemble that played up her curves, the
Euphoria actor styled her blonde hair in a similar manner. Her artsy slicked-back bun was absolute perfection. Zendaya’s “Cherry Mocha” Lip Color Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Still sporting her freshly chopped micro bangs, the
Dune actor matched her deep burgundy lipstick to her Fendi dress for a monochromatic “cherry mocha” look. Oversize Bows At Chanel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
In line with
the overtly girly ribbon craze that’s trending across categories, Chanel debuted oversize bows alongside their frothy, feminine creations. Kylie Jenner’s “Mob Wife” Blowout Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ethereal Aqua Eyes At Elie Saab Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Elie Saab Haute Couture show featured ethereal, cool-toned eyes with subtle shimmer — a nod to
the aqua blue color trend currently taking over. Kacey Musgraves’ ’60s Beehive Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Embracing the near-cartoonish beehive often associated with the 1960s, Musgraves finished off the vintage-inspired look with a fabric headband for Schiaparelli.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >