In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Becky G shares her “try it and buy it” approach to beauty, the inspiration behind her new single, and why her signature glam never takes a day off.

Twelve years after her breakout single, Becky G is still dancing in the mirror and singing in the shower — razor-sharp liner and all.

“I’ve always been a glam girl,” she says. “Even my day-to-day makeup is still very glam.” And yes, that includes at the gym, where she goes “light” with a liquid lipstick, SPF if she’s outside, “and then I definitely got to do the brows,” she laughs.

The 29-year-old singer got an early start — not only in her career, which took off when she was a teenager, but also in her beauty mindset. “My mom was a young mom, and it wasn’t like makeup wasn’t allowed,” she says. “She was really aligned with style and makeup being a form of self-expression, so I learned to just have fun with it.”

A willingness to try new things has always shaped her approach to beauty. “I’m a big believer in mixing high and low,” she says. “You can’t judge a product just by its price point — I’m definitely a try-it-and-buy-it type of girly when it comes to makeup.”

Instagram / @glencocoforhair Becky G’s latest music video, though, features a product that’s been a mainstay in her routine for years. In “Marathon,” a Spanglish single, she pulls out Maybelline’s Super Stay Liquid Lipstick alongside the lyric “Pulling off ese Maybelline, who gon’ strut for the world to see?” The song is all about the “mental marathon that is going for your dreams and fighting for them,” she explains — though it can also apply in the literal sense. After partnering up with Maybelline at the Women’s Half Marathon in New York City on April 26 to hand out Super Stay lipsticks to runners, “it’s kind of inspired me to hard-launch my running career,” she jokes — but of course, not without her signature girly-girl glam: airbrushed skin, bright under-eyes, baby pink blush, and cat-eye liner to match. Ahead, she shares the products behind it all.

Her Brow Essential Maybelline Super Lock Brow Glue Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta “My makeup artist actually put me onto this, and now I love it so much. The clear shade is my go-to — it’s a 10 out of 10. If I’m having a good brow day, I don’t need anything else. But when I’m going for a full beat, I’ll fill in my brows first and then go in with the Super Lock. What’s nice is the applicator is really small, so you can control exactly where you place the hairs.”

Her Date-Night Fragrance Kayali Freedom Musk Santal Eau De Parfum Sephora $105 See On Sephora “I don’t have a signature scent. I have different ones for different occasions, different times of day. I like Freedom Musk Santal for date night because it just melts into the skin. It’s a warm vanilla, musky scent — and I’m a vanilla girl. When I’m going into a big meeting, I want something that feels a little sharper. There’s this Hugo Boss scent — Boss Woman — that makes me feel like a boss.”

Her K-Beauty Find Mediheal Teatree Trouble Pad Ulta $24 See On Ulta “I just came back from Korea — it was my first time visiting. I’m really big on skin care, so I was at Olive Young every single day. I love, love, love all the sheet masks. These tea tree oil pads are really good for calming and detoxifying my skin. As somebody who wears makeup pretty often, I think it’s good to have something that can take off all that product build-up.”

Her Red-Carpet Lip Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Ulta $12.99 See On Ulta “I just wore this lipstick in the shade Loyalist to the Billboard Women in Music [event] — it’s a really pretty nude. My makeup artist put me onto this trick: Wear a matte lip as your base, even if you’re adding gloss on top. I layered a gloss over it for my performance because my outfit was sparkly, and my lip combo didn’t budge. My other go-to is a baby pink — [the shade] Dreamer is really cute.”