I Don’t Like Matcha, But Being Frenshe’s New Scent Has Me Hooked

I’m a fragrance-maxxer. Whether I’m getting ready in the morning, looking for a pick-me-up in the middle of the workday, or preparing to face-plant on my bed, I always spritz some sort of fragrance. It’s the quickest way to shift my mood and set whatever vibe I’m going for.

The newest addition to my scent wardrobe might be the most unexpected. It’s Being Frenshe’s Matcha Me Hair Body Linen Mist, a just-launched Japanese tea-inspired fragrance that’s meant to be both energizing and meditative. I’m not a matcha drinker, nor do I usually like the tea note in fragrances, but I loved this one upon first spritz.

Usually, I’m pretty open to just about any gourmand scent, but matcha is one that’s never made it to my perfume wardrobe. Much like the beverage, I find it too grassy. I prefer my earthy notes to remain on the ground outside, not anywhere near my senses. So when I smelled Matcha Me, I was pretty shocked: It smells green, but not in the overly verdant way I thought it would.

Ahead, everything to know about Being Frenshe’s Matcha Me scent, which has become a staple in my fragrance arsenal.

Fast Facts

Price: $20

$20 Best for : A fresh, clean scent

: A fresh, clean scent Rating : 4.7/5

: 4.7/5 What I like: It’s comforting, uplifting, and fresh without being overly grassy.

Being Frenshe Matcha Me

Ashley Tisdale has followed a “scent-as-a-lifestyle” approach long before it was a TikTok trend. In 2022, two years after starting a wellness-focused online platform, she launched Being Frenshe — a line of body care products, candles, and mists centered on mood-enhancing scents. The brand’s Vanilla Cashmere-scented formulas have lined my shower and top shelf ever since.

With Matcha Me, Tisdale wanted to bring her love of the drink to her scent collection (currently, it’s available in the Hair Body Linen Mist and Lip Balm). Similar to her morning matcha, the fragrance is meant to evoke the meditative power of ritual — a “breath of stillness in a restless world,” as the brand describes. The scent has top notes of bergamot, tea leaf, and fresh matcha; a heart of tea blossom, coconut milk, and freesia petals; and a base of creamy sandalwood, sugared woods, and vanilla.

Just like the brand’s other Hair Body Linen Mists, it’s something you can spritz on your skin, strands, (most) clothes, linens, and even in your shower for an aromatic experience.

The Review

I’ve had a sample of Matcha Me for more than three months now, and despite my general aversion to matcha, I keep reaching for it when I need an afternoon mood boost.

When I first sniff the fragrance in the bottle, it smells like a creamy floral — I actually don’t smell much matcha at all. Upon spritzing onto my wrist and hair, though, the tea note comes through. To my nose, the coconut milk and freesia petals balance out any grassiness, creating a creamier, sweeter aroma that’s much more my speed than a straightforward matcha scent. It’s so intriguing and enticing that I can’t stop sniffing it; it smells incredibly fresh and clean, yet also comforting.

Once it dries down, even sweeter notes come through by way of sandalwood, sugared woods, and vanilla. It almost smells like a skin scent, but not as sensual — just extremely pleasant.

While the scent is definitely refreshing, I wouldn’t describe it as particularly sharp or invigorating. Instead, it’s the kind of fragrance I reach for when I want to feel a little more awake without smelling like I’m trying too hard to wake myself up. A few spritzes in the middle of the workday have become one of my favorite little rituals.

The Verdict

You don’t have to be a matcha lover to appreciate this scent. In fact, if you’re usually turned off by matcha’s grassy quality, Matcha Me might be worth a sniff. It’s fresh, uplifting, and subtly sweet, with enough creamy warmth to keep it from smelling too green — and it smells especially good on linens and bedding, IMO.

Perhaps the best part? Just like everything else in Being Frenshe’s line, the multipurpose mist is $20. Consider me a matcha convert.