Bella Hadid’s aura is off the charts. The model and Ôrebella founder is currently nestled on a cozy couch at The Ned Nomad, wearing a fuzzy red cardigan, blue jeans, and rhinestone mules, radiating a warm glow — and it’s not just from her favorite bronzer. “What I've realized over the years is that when I don't feel beautiful, it's usually something that's happening on the inside,” she reflects. “And so a lot of the time I look into that first before I start just putting a bunch of [stuff on]... It's like putting a band-aid on.”

2025 has been a landmark year of change for Hadid, from launching her fragrance brand Ôrebella and its first-ever holiday pop-up in New York to living out her horse-girl dreams in Texas to making her acting debut on Yellowstone’s final season. Another new skill she’s picked up? Doing her own glam. “I learned how to do my first real beat this year,” she says. “When we go to our big horse shows, or when I go support my boyfriend, or when we do content, I never really have a makeup artist or hairstylist — except when I’m here [in New York], it’s always Nadia and Jawara.” On the days she doesn’t have her glam team, she looks to makeup girlies on TikTok and YouTube for inspiration. “They give so many tips that I'm like, ‘Why not just have fun with it?’”

However, her current favorite beauty trick is one she learned on her own. “I just put my little powder puff into my concealer, put it on my powder, and then dab along the eye and it literally just bakes your whole under-eye,” she says. “It’s incredible.”

At this point, Hadid stands up and runs across the room to grab her makeup bag — it’s clear, large, and spilling over with product. “I have a full CVS [haul],” she says, picking up a bronzer. Unsurprisingly, she’s full of beauty secrets, from a $16 drugstore bronzer to the beauty product she credits for changing her life.

Ahead, Bella Hadid shares her go-to products for a winter glow.

Her Go-To Fragrance For Gifting Orebella Salted Muse Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta “Salted Muse is the biggest hit — I know whenever I give Salted Muse to anyone they’ll love it. I’m really good at being able to look at somebody, see their personality and pick the perfect fragrance for them. But Windows2Soul travel size is the one I always carry in my bag.”

Her Drugstore Bronzer Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer Ulta $16 See On Ulta “This Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer is so fresh on your face. I just put it on my cheeks, and it gives this really pretty dewy situation without it being too aggressive.”

Her Glowy-Skin Secret Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer Ulta $44 See On Ulta “I got this Clinique product from Ulta a couple of weeks ago and this has changed my life. I put this on in the morning with a little bit of concealer, and it will give you this glow. It just makes you a little bit tan.”

Her Lip Combo MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner Sephora $24 See On Sephora “My go-to die hard lip pencil is Anywhere Caffeine by Make Up For Ever. And it's the waterproof one, so it never comes off. I do a little overline, and I then just do a little fancy sparkly gloss on top. That's my go-to.”