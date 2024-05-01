We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
April has come to a close, which means that the coldest, wettest, and dreariest months of the year are *officially* behind us. In the words of Elle Woods, “We did it, you guys!” While we were patiently waiting for the bloom of May flowers, there were countless beauty launches throughout the last few weeks that got our editors’ attention — all of which seem perfectly suited for the carefree summer season ahead.
Indie fragrance brands like Ellis Brooklyn, Perfumehead, and Marc-Antoine Barrois dropped perfumes that transport to sunnier destinations, like Miami and the European countryside. Celeb-fronted beauty brands — namely, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty and Serena Williams’ WYN BEAUTY — released nourishing, high-shine lip products with pretty sheer tints. And brands like Dolce Glow (a sunless tanner brand backed by Miley Cyrus) and Oribe introduced self-tanning and airdrying formulas that will get you out the door looking like the glowiest and most gorgeous version of yourself, right on time for rooftop rosé
Whether you need a total glam refresh ahead of summer or are just curious about which products our editors are currently obsessed with, scroll to see the launches that have left team Bustle wowed.