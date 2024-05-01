April has come to a close, which means that the coldest, wettest, and dreariest months of the year are *officially* behind us. In the words of Elle Woods, “We did it, you guys!” While we were patiently waiting for the bloom of May flowers, there were countless beauty launches throughout the last few weeks that got our editors’ attention — all of which seem perfectly suited for the carefree summer season ahead.

Indie fragrance brands like Ellis Brooklyn, Perfumehead, and Marc-Antoine Barrois dropped perfumes that transport to sunnier destinations, like Miami and the European countryside. Celeb-fronted beauty brands — namely, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty and Serena Williams’ WYN BEAUTY — released nourishing, high-shine lip products with pretty sheer tints. And brands like Dolce Glow (a sunless tanner brand backed by Miley Cyrus) and Oribe introduced self-tanning and airdrying formulas that will get you out the door looking like the glowiest and most gorgeous version of yourself, right on time for rooftop rosé

Whether you need a total glam refresh ahead of summer or are just curious about which products our editors are currently obsessed with, scroll to see the launches that have left team Bustle wowed.

2 The Ultra-Luxe Face Oil Pistachio Face Oil Irene Forte Skincare $180 See On Irene Forte Skincare “I tend to take my skin care pretty seriously — and even with my ultra-curated routine of a few staples, this Pistachio Face Oil has made its way into my must-haves. The rich, vitamin-filled formula feels incredibly luxurious on my face, and I truly wake up with skin that feels baby soft after applying it.” — ORR

3 The Contouring Innovator Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow Dolce Glow $28 See On Dolce Glow “’Tis the season for lookin sun-kissed, but this summer, Dolce Glow has dreamed up an innovative essential that may nix the need for a bronzer altogether. Akin to a self-tanning mousse, this product develops into a long-lasting glow wherever it’s applied, which basically means those no-makeup looks will still have you looking contoured and snatched. So good.” — ORR

4 The Yummy Gloss-Meets-Treatment r.e.m. beauty Essential Drip Glossy Balm Ulta $19 See On Ulta “As a beauty writer, my purse has a constant rotation of about 20 lip products — and throughout April, I’ve always had a Glossy Balm in the shade ‘Hocus Cocoa’ with me. Not only is it a yummy, vanilla-scented gloss that gives major high-shine, but the formula acts as a nourishing lip treatment that feels smooth on my lips. Thank you, queen Ari.” — ORR

5 The Air-Dried Hair Essential Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm Oribe $48 See On Oribe “I'm an air-dry girl and also a fan of Oribe's Alchemy collection, so I knew this new launch would fit perfectly into my routine. I love that the balm sinks in and adds a slight definition without leaving residue or making my hair feel stringy. The best part is that it repairs and strengthens my hair as it styles — so it's stuck with me for good.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

6 The Silky-Soft Brush Trio Satin Face Brush Trio Pásame $88 See On Pásame “These silky brushes from makeup artist Aliana Lopez make my routine feel instantly more luxurious. One is designed for powder, one for cream, and the last for smaller areas like under eyes. My favorite part is how portable they are — perfect for tucking in your makeup bag as you travel this summer.” — FX

7 The Total Cool Girl Fragrance LA LA LOVE Extrait de Parfum Perfumehead $425 See On Perfumehead “I simultaneously want to eat, drink, and inhale this new scent from Perfumehead. Inspired by ‘the morning after’ a night out in LA, it's a smoky gourmand with notes of cognac, vanilla, and sandalwood that smells completely delectable. Wearing this fragrance is like donning a different, sultrier persona in one spritz.” — FX

8 The Hair Care Multi-Tasker IGK Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray Sephora $32 See On Sephora “My hair is fragile, especially fresh out of the shower, but this leave-in spray instantly detangles, softens, and makes it easy to either air-dry my hair or gently blow-dry. It's like a primer for my hair, and now a vital part of my post-shower routine.” — FX

9 The “Time Of The Month” Must-Have O Positiv FLO PMS Gummy Vitamins Target $29.99 See On Target “I get terrible period cramps and am constantly trying supplements to help — but so far have stuck to only one because, well, they're so enjoyable to consume. O-Positive tastes like yummy candy, but the gummies are made with chasteberry, vitamin B6, and lemon balm — all ingredients proven to help with cramping and PMS. More importantly, it makes taking a supplement feel like a treat, and for that, I'm a fan.” — FX

10 The Everyday Lip Serum WYN BEAUTY No Words Needed Lip Serum Ulta $18 See On Ulta “I’m a sucker for a versatile lip product, and the WYN Lip Serum is just that. Whether I’m going to the gym or drinks with my friends, this product has been the perfect thing to keep in my purse for that glossy, non-sticky shine.” — Gracie Farquhar, social media strategist, Bustle

11 The Sun-Drenched Scent Marc-Antoine Barrois Tilia Eau de Parfum Neiman Marcus $280 See On Neiman Marcus “This fragrance smells like frolicking around the European countryside in the summer, and makes me feel like I've been transported to a flowery meadow, enjoying the umbrage of a verdant tree. This all-encompassing perfume feels both nostalgic and aspirational, and with notes of heliotrope, jasmine, and vetiver, it makes the perfect summer scent.” — Abby Lebet, editorial operations manager, BDG