You might be in denial, but the end of summer is fast approaching. Drugstores are already whipping out their Halloween decorations, which sit next to the back-to-school essentials. Starbucks is selling its Pumpkin Spice Latte. Your fave clothing store probably has jackets on display. It’s aggressive, I get it. On the bright side, August’s beauty launches are here to soften the transition into fall.

Whether you’re looking to streamline your get-ready routine or beef it up with some fun newness, there are plenty of products worth adding to cart. If you fall into the former camp, take Merit’s two-in-one face wash, for example — a multitasker that does the double-cleansing job for you. For a quick, foolproof glow, swipe James Read’s easy-to-use tanning drops, or trade your foundation for Armani’s new (dreamy) skin tint.

For those who want to expand their fragrance collection, Sisley, Rare Beauty, and Le Monde Gourmand all have A+ options. In the hair care realm, Kerasilk and Moroccanoil introduced formulas that’ll keep your strands thriving as the weather changes.

Ahead, Bustle editors share the must-try beauty products we can’t stop talking about — and why they deserve a spot in your routine.

1 The Hair Fragrance Le Parfum Sisley $130 See On Sisley “Though my hair can look decent enough to last about five days between washes, it begins to smell less and less pleasant — and my almost daily workouts don’t help the situation. What does help, however, is Sisley’s Le Parfum, which features the signature scent found in the brand’s Hair Rituel line in perfume form. To me, it simply smells rich — but, to be more specific, it features an aromatic blend of lemon, lavender, and mimosa flower plus a woody, ambery base. It’s the chicest, easiest way to refresh your strands (or your overall scent).” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Hair Hydrator Kerasilk Hydrating Essence $37 $31.45 See on Amazon Sale “After a summer filled with lots of pool time, sunshine, and sweat, my hair isn’t exactly looking its best. That’s where Kerasilk’s Hydrating Essence comes in: The lightweight elixir — powered by biomimetic silk to replenish amino acids plus hydrating betaine — instantly quenches dry, dehydrated strands. The best part IMO is that it’s so easy to use: The nozzle allows precise application on your scalp, and all you do is apply after shampooing, then rinse — no need to wait for it to work its magic.” — RL

3 The Tanning Drops Self Glow By James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops Credo $52 See On Credo “Self-tanners are categorically intimidating, but they’re much more beginner- (and user-) friendly in face drop form. I’ve recently fallen in love with this one from British facialist James Read. It holds its own as a serum with an impressive ingredients list — one that includes cacao extract, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and fermented mushrooms — and boosted by a subtle bergamot and sandalwood scent. But it’s also an A+ self-tanner, largely because it’s so customizable. I like to use one drop mixed with my face cream for the most subtle, natural-looking glow.” — RL

4 The Eye Cream Dime TBT Eye Cream Ulta $38 See On Ulta “As a perpetually tired mom of a toddler, I need an eye cream that puts in work. This one from Dime has earned a spot in my regimen because it’s thick and creamy, yet soaks in without a trace. The bakuchiol, algae, and squalane help plump and soften my tired, sagging, puffy skin — so it’s a win from me.” — RL

5 The Double Cleanser Merit Great Skin Double Cleanse Face Wash Sephora $32 See On Sephora “Traditionally, double-cleansing requires an oil-based face wash followed by a water-based one. Merit did everyone a favor by combining both into one bi-phase formula. When you pump it out of the bottle, it puffs out as a soft cloud of foam that transforms into a lightly bubbly, milky texture. Upon rinsing, my skin feels so amazingly soft and clean.” — RL

6 The Hair Refresher Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil Mist Sephora $50 See On Sephora “I’ll admit I was afraid to spritz this onto my hair. Usually, one drop of the wrong oil will weigh my strands down and make them look greasy. But Moroccanoil’s treatment mist — while oil-based — didn’t do me dirty. It goes on dry, yet immediately makes my hair look and feel softer, shinier, and more luscious. I’m a major fan.” — RL

7 The Skin Tint Armani Beauty Skin Tint Sephora $49 See On Sephora “Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation has long been a cult fave in the makeup category. I’m telling you, though — do not sleep on the new Skin Tint. It’s just as creamy and luxe as the foundation, but incredibly light. The luminous (and buildable) glow it delivers is stunning — perfect for when you want a more natural-looking makeup day.” — RL

8 The Yummy Body Wash Le Monde Gourmand Fraise Fouettée Milky Body Wash Ulta $22 See On Ulta “I refuse to use a body wash that doesn’t smell amazing. My new fave is this one from Le Monde Gourmand. ts moisturizing, milky formula feels divine on my skin, and the utterly delectable strawberry-vanilla scent makes every shower a treat.” — RL

9 The Sleeping Mask Harmonie The Sleeping Mask Neuraé $140 See On Neuraé “Beauty sleep is alive and well, thanks to Neuraé’s new sleeping mask. It contains a potent blend of plant butters, cistus incanus, alpha-bisabolol, centella asiatica, glycerin, and melatonin-regulating gardenia jasminoides to provide TLC to your skin. You’ll wake up with a smoother, calmer, happier complexion come morning.” — RL

10 The Setting Spray Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Matte Charlotte Tilbury $38 See On Charlotte Tilbury “For years, I considered setting spray to be a part of full beat looks only, but as a girl with combination skin, this mattifying spray has been a daily staple for a smooth, poreless look. I’ll even use it as a final layer over simple tinted moisturizer — it’s that good.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand