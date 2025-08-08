Since its launch in 2020, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has become a staple among casual makeup lovers and professional artists alike. Within its industry-beloved collection are the famously pigmented Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the Hydrating Hand Cream (which has packaging that doubles as a hand massager, mind you). And its latest drop takes it into a new category entirely: fragrance.

Rare Beauty first dipped its toe into fragrance in 2023 with its Comfort Body Care line, but now it’s diving in head-first with its first true perfume: the Rare Eau de Parfum, paired with innovative Fragrance Layering Balms. Here’s everything to know about the newness.

Rare Beauty’s New Fragrances

Crafted alongside perfumer Jérôme Epinette, the Rare Eau de Parfum is a sophisticated gourmand with creamy caramel and pistachio notes alongside vanilla, ginger, and sandalwood. Officially released on Aug. 7, the scent has already gained attention on social media for its accessible package design. Standard perfume pumps can prove challenging for those with limited dexterity, and the Rare Beauty bottle requires just a tap on the cover to spray the fragrance.

Rare Beauty

The brand also released a line of Layering Balms. These come in four scents — Amber Vanilla, Floral Peony Blossom, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak — and melt into the skin, meant to be worn alone or as a perfume enhancer.

The Review

As a gourmand aficionado, I was excited to sniff Gomez’s foray into the category — and she did not disappoint. At first spritz, it comes off as a full-on sweet perfume: a spicy vanilla with hints of candy. When it dries down, however, it metamorphoses into something that leans warm and sensual. The vanilla, caramel, pistachio, and cocoa beans melt into a more woody aroma that features a touch of spice (via the ginger) and a heavy dose of skin musk. It’s elegant, inviting, and nostalgic — almost smells like a grown-up version of the Pink Sugar fragrance I wore in middle school.

I’m particularly impressed by the Layering Balms. This innovative product allows you to truly experiment and create your own signature scent. Woody Oak is super green and crisp; Floral Peony Blossom is pretty and sweet; Fresh Bergamot is minty and clean; and Amber Vanilla smells like a warm hug. Each one melts into the skin and actually holds onto the perfume, ensuring it lasts all day — and dances with its notes to create an olfactory experience that’s equal parts inviting and memorable.