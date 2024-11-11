13 Celebrity Beauty Brands That Deserve More Attention

Say what you will about celebrity beauty brands, but in this day and age, there’s simply no avoiding them. Even if an A-lister has racked up the Grammy awards or Oscar nominations (or both) and has had a long-running successful career, there’s a 99.9% chance that they either A) have a beauty line or B) are going to launch a beauty line. (Note that a third option is being the spokesperson for an existing beauty line, but that’s becoming increasingly rare.) For most, it seems to be a creative outlet — though others may be hopping on the train for a quick cash grab. Either way, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

While there’s been an exponential increase in celeb-founded beauty brands over the past few years, they’ve actually been a thing for longer than you might realize: Elizabeth Taylor introduced her own fragrance in 1987, supermodel Iman launched a cosmetics line in 1994, and Jessica Simpson debuted Dessert Beauty back in 2004. But there are now so many celebrity beauty brands, they’ve created a whole new category in the beauty ecosystem — one that’s only going to grow over time.

In actuality, they’re not all that bad. Sure, there are flops (we won’t name names), but some of these actors and singers are true multi-hyphenates who have created beauty brands that have pushed the industry forward — or, fill a niche that has made them a mainstay in our beauty routines. To help you sort through the fluff, Bustle’s beauty team is revealing the celebrity lines you most definitely shouldn’t be sleeping on. Note that we didn’t include the mainstream ones that everyone knows are great (like Rare Beauty, Rhode, and Fenty, for example) — rather, these are the less mainstream brands that deserve some attention.

Lolavie

Courtesy of Lolavie

Though Friends ended in 2004, “the Rachel” haircut has lived on in the beauty zeitgeist, even having had multiple comebacks. And, in 2021, Jennifer Aniston finally decided to cash in on her famous asset — her hair — with the launch of LolaVie, her line of hair care essentials meant to simplify your routine with “impactful formulations.” They really are impactful, too: When I say I never have better hair days than when I wash with the brand’s Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner, I mean it. The shampoo doesn’t contain water, first of all, which means its nourishing ingredients (like niacinamide and vegetable-derived ceramides) are even more potent. The Glossing Detangler is another favorite — a does-everything concoction that’s replaced literally all my styling products. I may not be able to replicate Aniston’s enviable ’90s-era tresses, but I *can* replicate her shiny, healthy-looking strands with her A-plus product line. — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty editor

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

In the luxury makeup sector, Victoria Beckham’s namesake beauty brand is elite. The fashion entrepreneur and former Spice Girl has created a line of high-end cosmetics with clean formulas — and she delivered. If you’ve tried any of her products — whether it’s her contour sticks, lip gloss, eye makeup, or skin care collabs with the cult-favorite (and also high-end) Augustinus Bader — you know that her collection is yet another successful extension of her posh brand. Her recent foray into fragrance is also impressive; I’m particularly obsessed with San Ysidro Drive, an enticing amber-forward floral perfume with woody notes. So far, every product of Beckham’s is a hit, and I consider it just as good (if not better) as many other high-end cosmetics brands. Talk about girl power. — RL

About-Face

Instagram.com/aboutface

Halsey’s Instagram has long functioned as a sort of vision board of beauty exploration. The singer is a true beauty chameleon and has rocked practically every hair color imaginable and loves to play with bold makeup looks — so it really comes as no surprise that the vibrant makeup brand, About-Face, is her brainchild. The line is all about self-expression and experimentation — hence why there are such bright, impactful pigments (think neon green eye paint and fuchsia blush) and tubes of holographic face paint. I love swiping on the Vinyl Effect Eye Gloss for an easy glow-up, but the Fractal Glitter Eye Paint — which comes in 17 stunning shades, from lavender to aqua blue — is a must for your going-out looks. — RL

Dolly Parton Beauty

Courtesy of Dolly Parton Beauty

Every person on the planet knows Dolly Parton, but they might not realize that she has a beauty brand. Beyond the fragrance collection she launched in partnership with Scent Beauty, the country singing icon has her own cosmetics line with lip liners, lipsticks (including a Jolene red), lip gloss, eyeliner, and mascara. People: It’s Dolly Parton. You can roll your eyes at other celebs for having a beauty brand, but not her. Dolly does nothing wrong. Trust when I say her lip products and eye pencils are fantastic and have long-lasting, beautiful pigment. The real MVP of her line, however, is the Dolly-Eyes Mascara — I’ll wax poetic about this to anyone, as it’s truly the only non-clumping formula I’ve ever tried. — RL

Beau Domaine

Courtesy of Beau Domaine

I know Brad Pitt's skin care brand gets a bad reputation but I'm here to vouch for it, once and for all. First off, everyone needs to realize that there's actual science behind the brand — just because the line utilizes grapes from Pitt's vineyard Miraval doesn't mean he's the one in the lab making the products. So can we all chill about that? The actual scientists would be Professors Teissedre and Nicolas Lévy, both of whom are highly respected in the medical field and have patented the resveratrol-based ingredients used in Beau Domaine's products. The Cleansing Emulsion is one of my favorites — it's milky, light, and has a fragrance that I can only describe as luxe. The Fluid Cream is a close second — it's perfect for my combination-oily skin, and always leaves it feeling soft and plump without ever breaking me out. — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Keys Soulcare

Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys' "soulcare" brand might elicit an eye-roll from the jaded out there, but I'll be the first to tell you: the products are really good. The Keys Soulcare Golden Face Cleanser takes off all my makeup without stripping my skin, and feels like a spa experience because of its oat milk and honey scent (it's also my boyfriend's favorite), while the Peptide Serum is so skin-plumping and moisturizing, I can skip moisturizer after using it most days. All of the Keys Soulcare products are so thoughtfully made, smell soothing, and are a true treat to the senses — plus, the brand ethos of finding small moments of peace and grounding in your skin care routine is one everyone can get behind. — FX

Loved01

Courtesy of Loved01

Did John Legend need to launch a skin care brand? Probably not, but the products are surprisingly chic and fill a niche regardless. Loved01's salicylic cleansing wipes are some of the softest and gentlest I've used, and the rest of the lineup offers up unisex body care and hand products in minimalist packaging at a much more affordable price point than some of the other fancy options out there. If you want to upgrade from ugly drugstore hand soap but don't want to spend $50+, Loved01 is an amazing option. — FX

Homecourt

Courtesy of Homecourt

I will wax poetic about Courteney Cox's home line to anyone within earshot. The concept is simple: fancy home products that look like luxury beauty products. The thing that really stands out about Homecourt (other than the packaging) is how every scent smells utterly rich. Seriously — they smell just as good, if not better, than that fragrance on your counter you paid over $100 for. It makes spraying and wiping my countertops and washing my hands an enjoyable, joy-filled experience that I look forward to each day — and as someone who loathes cleaning, that's saying a lot. — FX

TPH by Taraji P. Henson

Courtesy of TPH by Taraji P. Henson

According to Taraji P. Henson, hair care begins with the scalp. And her brand, TPH, is here to help. Not only can you snag her popular Master Cleanse Scalp Wash and the Mask On Conditioning Mask for your own routine, but you can also watch how-tos by Taraji herself on how to recreate simple natural hairstyles and how she uses the products herself. Plus, her body care concoctions are just as impressive — the Softer Than No Otha Silkening Body Butter and Watch Me Whip Whipped Body Cream both leave you with the softest, glowiest skin. Henson is truly giving you the space to be your best self from head to toe. — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor

Being Frenshe

Courtesy of Being Frenshe

Have you ever loved a scent so much that you want everything in your life to have that smell? Ashley Tisdale’s brand Being Frenshe can grant you that wish — without maxing out your credit card. Launched in 2020, the actor wanted to bring clean wellness and body care products to consumers without the high price tag. Sold on sites like Target, Amazon, and Walmart, her line offers decadently scented room sprays, shower gels, candles, body oils, roll-on perfumes, bath bombs, and lotions. My fave is the Cashmere Vanilla fragrance, a warm, toasty gourmand. — JM

Pattern Beauty

Instagram.com/patternbeauty

Besides her impeccable style and acting skills, Tracee Ellis Ross is also known for her fierce and luscious curls. To foster a community of fellow curl and coily girls, she created Pattern, a collection of natural hair tools and products meant to give you your best strands. Her viral diffuser makes drying my curls so much more efficient and helps my coils maintain their shape and bounce. I also love their Edge Control for whenever I want to do a sleek style as it keeps my baby hairs in place — minus any flakiness or sticky residue. For enhanced curls and healthy hair, Pattern Beauty is the place to go. — JM

The Outset

Courtesy of The Outset

Ever since Scarlett Johansson’s gentle skin care brand launched in 2022, it has been a staple in my sensitive skin routine. The Oscar-winning actor and her business partner Kate Foster have truly aced their mission of creating minimalist, nourishing products that work on all skin types. Formulated without irritating ingredients like fragrance, it's one of the only brands I've been able to blindly reach for — and my skin has looked more clear and hydrated than ever. The Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum and Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish are two products in the line I refill the most, but you can’t go wrong with anything in the line. — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

KORA Organics

Courtesy of KORA Organics

One of the only certified organic skin care brands on the market, KORA Organics — by OG Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr — is, well, simply angelic. Since its launch in 2009, every single product has been thoughtfully crafted with gentle, yet highly effective ingredients that are steeped with positive intentions and high-vibration crystals. What's more, Kerr honors her Aussie roots by featuring ingredients like antioxidant-rich noni fruit and Kakadu plum. I’m particularly obsessed with her Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer and Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser, both of which keep my skin soft and glowing. — ORR