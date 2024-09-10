Scent is personal, which is why spritzing a celebrity fragrance gives you more of a connection to an A-lister than, say, swiping on an eyeshadow or blush from their brand.

This sentiment is why celebrity perfumes can be so appealing; it might just be the most unique, intimate way of understanding your fave star — beyond their Instagram posts, film roles, or musical lyrics. And, to get even more personal, you can look to the celestial stars to find out which celeb fragrance is your best match.

Sabrina Carpenter, for one, has three scents to her name, and her most recent is the perfect representation of her persona: a sultry-sweet perfume that smells like cherries. And it just so happens that one water sign in particular would be extra drawn to the gourmand aroma.

Bella Hadid is another star who’s created spiritually-charged scents with her brand 'Ôrəbella — and one fragrance within the line is reminiscent of a Libra’s aura (which is also the model’s star sign, BTW).

From Rihanna’s signature scent to Ariana Grande’s musky lavender blend, here are the celeb perfumes that match every zodiac sign’s vibe.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Henry Rose Char Eau de Parfum Sephora $130 See On Sephora Aries is a bold fire sign — and when it comes to scent, they’re down to bring the heat. Char, which is from Michelle Pfeiffer’s perfume brand Henry Rose, features notes of spicy ginger, buttery orange flower, and warm tonka bean... aka a blend that’s hot enough for the ram of the zodiac.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum Ulta $72 See On Ulta If you have a Taurus in your life, you know that these earth signs find total comfort in luxury (and like to be cozy in their space, too). Eilish by Billie Eilish is like a deliciously warm blanket in fragrance form with its aromas of creamy vanilla, smooth woods, and amber musk, making it feel truly Taurean by nature.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Dolly Early Morning Breeze Eau de Toilette Scent Beauty $39.99 See On Scent Beauty Geminis are joyful air signs filled with both extroverted energy and deep, intellectual thought. In honor of their personality, the notes of elegant jasmine and sleek sandalwood in Dolly Parton’s Morning Breeze perfume would be their ideal scent choice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist Sephora $28 See On Sephora Cancers are kind and sensitive, and most comfortable when they’re at home. The Find Comfort Mist is all about bringing similar feelings of calm to your daily routine with notes of violet and cashmere wood (and Selena Gomez herself happens to be a Cancer, too).

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Eau de Parfum Ulta $78 See On Ulta Ruled by the sun, Leos tend to love being the center of attention. Kylie Jenner is a proud Leo, and her first-ever scent, Cosmic, pairs well with the sign as it smells of exotic star jasmine, sun-kissed amber, and heated cedarwood — a unique blend that turns heads.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Lovely Eau de Parfum SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker $38 See On SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Earth signs through and through, Virgos are all about detail-oriented perfection. The perfume they’d be drawn to would be similarly put-together and classic — so what better fragrance muse is there other than Sarah Jessica Parker? Her Lovely scent is both charming and elegant, with notes of white amber, mandarin, and apple.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) 'Ôrəbella WINDOW2SOUL Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta Bella Hadid has her sun in Libra, a sign known to have angelic beauty and grace. Her brand Ôrəbella’s WINDOW2SOUL is a perfume that embodies the scales of the zodiac as it smells of sheer florals balanced with a hint of fresh lemon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Sweet Tooth Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum Scent Beauty $54.99 See On Scent Beauty Scorpios are fierce water signs defined by their mysteriousness, and they tend to be attracted to that which is deep, dark, and sultry. Cherry Baby — Sabrina Carpenter’s latest scent — gives total Scorpio vibes as its plum nectar, red poppy, and dark chocolate notes serve both sexy and sweet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Kylie Minogue Disco Darling Eau de Parfum Scent Beauty $32 See On Scent Beauty As a fire sign, Sagittarians are not only adventure-seeking but love a party. Disco Darling by Kylie Minogue speaks to that lively energy with its sparkling cassis, juicy raspberry blossom, and lush vanilla orchid-spiked fragrance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Fenty Beauty Fenty Eau de Parfum Sephora $140 See On Sephora Although Rihanna is a proud Piscean herself, her signature Fenty perfume, with its notes of magnolia flowers and cozy musk, has a bit more Capricorn energy. The earth sign is not only a powerhouse worker, but loves a classy scent that could be worn year-round *and* from the office to a romantic dinner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Paris Hilton for Women Paris Hilton Fragrances $70 See On Paris Hilton Fragrances Aquarians are uniquely themselves, so leave it to this sign to find an OG Y2K-era fave as their signature scent — like Paris Hilton for Women, which smells of juicy peach and rich tuberose — a blend that brings creativity, vibrancy, and a bit of nostalgia to their fragrance wardrobe. The icon behind the aroma is an Aquarius queen, after all.