It’s the midst of the holiday season, but before you swipe on your glittery New Year’s Eve glam, it’s prime time to review December’s best beauty launches. Because, while everyone was prepping for whatever festivities they had on their calendar this month, your fave beauty brands were busy dropping some hits.

During the past several weeks, vibrant colors and velvety formulas entered the makeup world, skin-nourishing goodies flooded the shelves, and a very buzzy vanilla fragrance launch had perfume aficionados buzzing.

For a little teaser: The gourmand scent in question? None other than Vanilla Sex from Tom Ford. Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic also graced beauty lovers with some dreamy lipsticks. Vacation, the beauty brand beloved for its nostalgic, ’90s-inspired line of sun care, launched a lip oil. And Selena Gomez introduced an entirely new category to her brand Rare Beauty — including a body care essential that our beauty writer can’t get enough of.

Keep scrolling to shop December’s most exciting beauty product launches, as curated by Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Body Butter Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench™ Body Butter Sephora $48 See On Sephora “This time of year, my dry limbs need something more hardcore than a body lotion, and Sol de Janeiro’s new body butter is the perfect solution. It’s luxuriously creamy — without being heavy — and soaks in like a dream, delivering a cocktail of nourishing botanical extracts straight to the skin. Not only that, but it smells both sweet and spicy, with delectable notes of vanilla and sandalwood.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Lip Oil Chardonnay Lip Oil SPF 30 Vacation $16 See On Vacation “Despite wearing sunscreen on my face every single day, I tend to forget about protecting my lips. But Vacation’s SPF 30 lip oil is so satisfying to apply that my pout’s definitely going to get the coverage it needs from here on out. It wears like a super moisturizing gloss — one with the most delicious caramel-vanilla flavor — that keeps my lips gorgeously shiny and soft for hours.” — RL

3 The Body Serum Kopari Ultra Restore Firming Body Serum Ulta $46 See On Ulta “If you ever doubted that body serums did anything, this will make you a believer. I’ve been slathering this baby on after every shower, and I can see and feel a difference in my skin. My limbs are silky smooth, brighter, and more even, all thanks to this light yet uber-hydrating elixir, which contains glycerin, various fruit extracts, and niacinamide. I’m obsessed.” — RL

4 The Face Cream MATTER OF FACT Maximalist Age Defying Moisturizer Sephora $72 See On Sephora “I’ve fallen in love with this moisturizer. It’s packed with bakuchiol, peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, all of which plump my skin and keep it nourished all day long. I swear it’s made my face look a bit brighter, too.” — RL

5 The Liquid Lip Neen Going Steady Longwear Lip Nordstrom $29 See On Nordstrom “If you want a bold lip that won’t budge, this is it. It’s a liquid formula that goes on matte and dries instantly to feel like nothing, yet the vibrant pigment has major staying power. As of now, it only comes in four shades, but each of them is fiery hot — my fave is Feisty, the perfect fuchsia.” — RL

6 The Alluring Fragrance TOM FORD Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum Sephora $395 See On Sephora “As far as yummy, sweet-smelling vanilla perfumes go, Vanilla Sex is truly the crème de la crème, IMO. Rich, heated, and eau so sensual, this perfume smells of complex vanilla, smooth sandalwood, and hints of buttery almond, and is sure to become a cult-classic from the brand.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

7 The Satin Lipstick MAKEUP BY MARIO SuperSatin™ Lipstick Sephora $28 See On Sephora “While I'm most definitely on the glossy lip wave, there's nothing quite as impactful as a classic bullet lipstick with some serious color payoff. The SuperSatin Lipsticks are exactly as they sound — satin-smooth on the lips — and the nourishing formula keeps my pout soft and looking fresh for hours. As for the colors I most often reach for? Bronx Baby is the perfect mid-tone rosy neutral, while Forest Hills is an "old money" burgundy that makes a statement.” — ORR

8 The Hand Cream Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream Sephora $18 See On Sephora “Just ahead of the chilliest months of the year, Rare Beauty has dropped my new hand care hero that has yet to leave my bag. Filled with vitamins, hydrating niacinamide, peach flower extract, and nourishing ashwagandha, this cream is rich and soothing — without ever leaving greasy marks on my phone. It also smells of warm cashmere woods and dreamy jasmine petals, making the act of rubbing it into my hands akin to meditative self-care.” — ORR

9 The Hydrating Mask H₂Oasis Instant Skin Reviving Mask Tula $34 See On Tula “Like many people, I find that my skin needs some extra TLC during the colder winter months. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and Rose of Jericho, this gentle mask truly lives up to its name and leaves my parched complexion looking — and feeling — much softer and more plump in only 10-15 minutes.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

10 The Glow-Boosting Essence Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Glow Recipe's fruity skin care offerings have become cult favorites in the beauty world, and its latest launch — the Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner — is another hit that I've been using morning and night after each cleanse. Not only does it give my skin a nice, dewy glow courtesy of the healthy helping of vitamin C found in cloudberries — it also contains coenzyme Q10, which boosts the efficacy of the products I apply afterward.” — ES

11 The Hand Wash Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash Sephora $39 See On Sephora “I've never been able to pinpoint the exact reason, but I'm obsessed with trying new hand soaps. After placing this one in my bathroom, it's quickly become a favorite and has even gotten compliments from guests. It's hard to pick what I love the most about it: the fresh woodsy scent, the plant-based surfactants that cleanse without stripping my hands' moisture, or the minimalistic bottle that looks super chic next to my sink.” — ES