Ever since Sept. 2020, Rare Beauty’s makeup products — from its cult-fave liquid blush to its skin-smoothing tinted moisturizer — have become ever-present staples in the bags of beauty lovers.

Launching on Dec. 19 (with an opportunity to shop a day early on Sephora’s app), Rare Beauty is fully diving into the world of body care with products that benefit your skin and your mood, too.

Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Collection

Say hello to the Find Comfort Collection, which includes four cozy-scented body care products. The goal? To allow the wearer to find moments of comfort in their daily life, whether by way of an uplifting spritz in your hair or soothing hand massage break while typing away at work.

Straying from the brand’s signature pale pink packaging, this range features a mid-tone matte mauve color that incites feelings of warmth and calm.

It launches online at Rare Beauty and Sephora on Dec. 19 and in stores on Dec. 26, but shoppers who download the Sephora app can snag the goodies on Dec. 18.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Ahead of the official launch, I had the chance to meet Selena Gomez IRL and get my hands on the goodies early so I could give you the tea.

My First Impressions

Unveiling her brand new collection for the first time on Dec. 11, Gomez spoke to me and a small group of beauty editors about the inspiration behind the scent. “I wanted it to feel like a little of ‘me.’ I wanted a little bit of a woodsy, but then something that had a softness to it,” the founder noted.

Jérôme Epinette — the master perfumer who has created beloved scents like Byredo’s Sundazed and Ariana Grande’s God Is A Woman — came up with a fragrance that features warm cashmere wood, soft jasmine petals, soothing black tea, and hints of uplifting lemon.

Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist

One of Gomez’s personal favorite products from the collection is the Body & Hair Fragrance Mist ($28).

Olivia Rose Rushing

Right away, I fell in love with the fine, cloud-like mist that instantly washed over my senses with a refreshing sense of calm. Boosted with biotin, the mist plays nicely with your hair as it’s formulated to strengthen your strands and tends to last longer when spritzed over your hair.

I’ll definitely be reaching for this soft scent for the days when I want something soft, understated, and sensual.

Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream

Throughout the colder months, I am always on the market for a hand cream that nixes dry skin, without creating a greasy, sticky mess. The Hydrating Hand Cream ($18) does just that, and quickly became my fave piece in the collection.

Filled with vitamins, hydrating niacinamide, peach flower extract, and nourishing ashwaganda, its richness goes a long way with just a small amount of product, leaving my hands baby soft.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Admittedly, I wasn’t quite sure how to open the product when I first used it, though with a quick twist of the cap, you are able to squeeze out a bit of the lush cream.

Rare Beauty’s brand educator explained that when closed, the firm cap can also be as a hand massager, effectively kneading away any tension you may feel on your palms. I’m obsessed.

Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion

Formulated with the same key ingredients as the hand cream, the Hydrating Body Lotion ($28) similarly absorbs into skin, though has a slightly more silky, and a bit less thick or buttery quality to it. The signature scent lies close to the skin for a soft whisper of an aroma that lingers after application.

Olivia Rose Rushing

If you particularly love the soft woodsy aroma, I say it’s a major win. Keep in mind, however, that you may go through the bottle rather quickly as it’s on the smaller size at just under nine fluid ounces.

Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen

A standout in the collection —because of both its uniqueness and distinct aroma — the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen ($20) has a weightless, non-sticky gel consistency that effortlessly glides onto skin with a lightly cooling effect. The only product in the collection with its scent, this chic pen smells of icy peppermint and dreamy lavender, allowing you to close your eyes, breathe in deep, and gift yourself a mini meditative moment.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Compared to a traditional fragrance, the pen’s scent isn’t quite as long-lasting, fading to a soft whisper in just a few minutes. Instead, its main purpose is to allow you to practice checking in with yourself multiple times a day, and feel those calming vibes whenever you need them most.

Is The Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Care Collection Worth It?

All in all, Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort line is not only refreshing and exciting for the beloved brand, it also feels very intentional and cohesive.

While the Aromatherapy Pen is incredibly unique, my personal hero products are the Body & Hair Fragrance Mist and the Hand Cream. I’ll be using the latter regularly, especially throughout the chilly winter months to come.