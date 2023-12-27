Mario Dedivanovic — founder and CEO of Makeup by Mario — is a beloved makeup artist who has worked with A-list celebs like Salma Hayek and Ariana Grande clients. Most famously, however, the entrepreneur is known as Kim Kardashian’s right-hand glam guru, having worked with the Skims mogul since 2008.

Recalling one of the most influential makeup moments from his past, Dedivanovic remembers witnessing his older sister transform on her wedding day. The exact moment he’ll never forget? When she swiped on some vibrant red lipstick from a traditional lipstick bullet.

The memory makes the launch of his newest range of SuperSatin Lipsticks — officially available on Dec. 26 for $28 each — all the more special.

“All 18 shades of SuperSatin Lipstick are extremely wearable and inspired by NYC, where I was born and raised,” Dedivanovic tells Bustle. A few stand-out colors include the dark chocolate Downtown Girl, the universal red Tribeca, the light peachy pink Midtown, and the warm rose shade sweetly named Bronx Baby, which is the brand founder’s favorite color, as well as the New York borough in which he grew up.

Below, Dedivanovic shares his lipstick application tips, favorite makeup looks he’s created so far, and more.

Makeup by Mario

What’s your favorite thing about the SuperSatin formula?

“As an artist, I love a classic, creamy lipstick, and until now, didn’t have one in my lineup. This formula is innovative in that it grips the lips while providing great color payoff in one swipe. The lipsticks are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with a silky-smooth texture.”

What are your tips for long-lasting lipstick?

“As old school as this tip is, you can apply a layer of lipstick, blot with a tissue, then apply another layer of lipstick to lengthen the wear. You can even apply a little translucent powder in between lipstick applications for extra longevity. Finishing with my UltraSuede Sculpting Lip Pencil is a great final step to lock the look in place.”

How did you first discover your passion for makeup?

“I discovered my passion for makeup at 17 while working at Sephora and knew after applying my first look that it was the career for me. It took me three hours to complete, but the client and I were both happy with the result. She was genuinely grateful and felt so beautiful, and that moment was extremely gratifying and affected me greatly.”

When thinking of the many makeup looks you’ve created in the past, what are two moments that you are most proud of?

“My first Vogue cover was not only a favorite glam moment, but also the realization of a long-time dream. My second favorite would have to be the ‘wet look’ I created for the Met Gala.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What is your biggest goal for the Makeup by Mario brand? What has been the most unexpected challenge that you’ve faced as a beauty entrepreneur?

“My biggest goals are to keep creating amazing products for my community and to continue to expand globally. We’re currently in 1,600 Sephora doors globally and hope to continue to expand our presence around the world.

“As for challenges, this job comes with its fair share every day, but I learn from them and stick to the motto of always striving to do better and focus on competing with ourselves versus other brands. For me, it’s always about beating our own milestones.”