Hot take: May is the most underrated month, especially in regards to beauty. It’s not quite summer, not quite spring, but it is the moment everyone collectively decides to start amping up their routines for the months ahead. Yes, the weather is warming up, but the vibes are also getting flirtier — so your makeup bags are begging for a refresh. Enter: this month’s new beauty launches, which will help you beckon in the unofficial start of hot girl skin care season.

May’s best beauty drops embrace color, texture, and even a little bit of chaotic good. Blush is brighter with velvety pigments from Kylie Cosmetics, lips are shinier courtesy of Glossier’s new lip oils, and even SPF is getting a playful rebrand, giving you a wink and a nudge that you should start planning your PTO.

More than anything, there’s less focus on airbrushed products and more energy around looking like you’ve been kissed by the sun. (No one needs to know if you actually spend your time in the office’s fluorescent lighting.) Of course, the best radiance comes from elevating your skin care routine, and launches like the LOOPS’ Hyper Eyes Dark Circles Hydrogel Under Eye Mask and Sofie Pavitt’s Fridge to Face Blemish Defense Cooling Mist help you do just that.

If your current regimen feels a little too lackluster for the month of rooftop drinks and last-minute weekend getaways, you’re in luck. Shop May’s best beauty drops below.

1 AC In A Bottle Sofie Pavitt Fridge to Face Blemish Defense Cooling Mist Sephora $38 See On Sephora “I’m skeptical of most face mists. Don’t get me wrong — I’ll still use them. I have a drawer in my fridge dedicated to refreshing face sprays, I just don’t expect much from them. But thanks to New York City’s it-girl facialist Sofie Pavitt, my faith in the product category has been restored. This one isn’t just water and fragrance: the niacinamide has helped me see a difference in texture and brightness. No wonder they call Pavitt the ‘acne whisperer.’” — Langa Chinyoka, beauty writer

2 The Sweet Fragrance Mist Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist Sephora $26 See On Sephora “I’m not too proud to say it: I can’t resist a vanilla fragrance. But finding one that isn’t too artificial or saccharine is a challenge. Josie Moran’s Vanilla Vibezzz mist has become a staple for me though, thanks to its subtle scent. Like its body butter counterpart, the fragrance is light, and the formula is hydrating. I’ll be smelling like this all summer.” — LC

3 The Under-Eye Hero LOOPS Hyper Eyes Dark Circles Hydrogel Under Eye Mask LOOPS Beauty $25 See on LOOPS “The second summer peeks its head around the door, Lady Gaga’s quote, ‘No sleep, bus, club, another club’ becomes my anthem. But to my shock and horror, it’s starting to show on my face — mostly under my eyes. I’m a big fan of LOOPS Beauty’s face masks, and their new eye masks are just as satisfying. Unlike many under-eye masks, they contain tranexamic acid — which is my favorite brightening ingredient. Pro tip: Keep these in your fridge to depuff.” — LC

4 A Pore-Blurring Mask Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask Kiehl's $47 See on Kiehl's “This detox mask minimizes the look of pores, which during the summertime is a non-negotiable first step of any beauty regimen. This mask is tried, true, and travel-friendly!” Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand

5 This Bronzer-Meets-Blush The Bronzer Jones Road $38 See on Jones Road “Is it just me, or do our purses get smaller during the summer? The beauty products I’m taking to-go need to be multifunctional — and this powder in the shade Dusty Rose is the perfect bronzer-meets-blush combination.” — SN

6 The Ultimate Gel Cleanser Plump + Juicy Comfy Clean Gel Cleanser Kosas $38 See On Kosas “I'm not picky about cleansers as long as they don't strip my skin of moisture, but this new one from Kosas is exceptionally nice to use. The gel formula, which is packed with cushion-y ingredients like allantoin and beta glucan, simply glides on the skin and gently removes gunk while providing the perfect amount of lather. My fave part is the light fruity scent that adds to the sensorial experience.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

7 The Must-Have Hair Serum Heavenly Hair Milk Serum Emi Jay $40 See On Emi Jay “Seriously though, this serum is divine. The 3-in-1 milky essence smooths frizz, detangles, and protects your strands from heat, infusing your hair with the most heavenly vanilla scent as it works its magic. When I use this, I have a good hair day — guaranteed.” — RL

8 The Complexion MVP The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Merit $38 See On Merit “A good tinted SPF is the white T-shirt of my beauty routine. Merit has dubbed its debut in the category as The Uniform, and it's fitting — because the brand's tinted mineral sunscreen is utter perfection and my new everyday staple. It gives just enough coverage to hide redness and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation while still showing my freckles, blends like a dream, and feels like nothing on my skin. It's a 10/10 from me.” — RL

9 The Matte Lip Balm NYX Professional Makeup Smushy Matte Lip Balm Ulta $9 See On Ulta “My purse (and my beauty cabinet and my desk) hate to see another lip product coming. But this launch from NYX has quickly earned the right to be within arm's reach at all times. I'm completely obsessed. It feels hydrating but lightweight on my lips, delivers buildable pigment, and has the perfect matte finish (while still being moisturizing). I can't even choose a favorite shade because so many of the colors are so flattering. I'll be recommending this to all who ask me for a lippie rec from here on out.” — RL

10 For A Flirty Flush Hybrid Blush Kylie Cosmetics $22 See On Kylie Cosmetics “Another product category I have too much of? Blush. But Kylie has really nailed the formula of this one. The velvet-y, suede-like pigment transforms into a weightless matte flush upon application. I love the soft, diffused look — it's so romantic, flirty, and perfect for adding color and dimension to my face.” — RL

11 A Brightening Superhero Bright Icon Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Serum e.l.f. Cosmetics $16 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “Skin care devotees know about the glow-bestowing powers of this beauty equation. Vitamin C + E + ferulic equals a brighter, more even complexion, and e.l.f. has bottled up the goodness for $16 — and the serum is truly a win. If you want extra radiance, add this one to your routine.” — RL

12 This Contouring Lip Liner Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Lip Cheat Contour Duo Lip Liner Sephora $26 See on Sephora “If loving Charlotte Tilbury’s lip products is some kind of cult, consider me firmly in it. This lip liner is a total game-changer because it has a cool contour side that includes a cool-toned, darker nude that instantly sculpts. On the other end is a creamier, lighter shade meant to be used when you fill in your lips. Who doesn’t love a good two-in-one product?” — Daisy Maldonado, beauty writer

13 The Perfect Hairspray dae Sunsetter Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray Sephora $30 See on Sephora “I’ll admit, I’m somewhat of a hairspray hater. My fine strands always come out feeling crunchy, sticky, and honestly sort of greasy. But dae's new launch has the nicest subtle shine and hold that feels flexible on my hair all day long. It also has a subtle citrus and vanilla smell that essentially doubles as a hair perfume. Perfect summer detail to wear all season long.” — DM

14 This SPF Lip Balm Glow Gloss SPF 40 Lip Balm Supergoop $22 See on Supergoop “This is your reminder that your lips deserve (read: need) some sun protection too. This one from Supergroup has a smooth and hydrating formula that feels just like a regular lip balm and has a sweet subtle pink tint. Proof that incorporating SPF into your routine doesn’t have to feel stuffy and boring.” — DM

15 Your Makeup’s BFF ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Powder Melt Glass Setting Spray Sephora $34 See on Sephora “Unless I’m heading out the door for a particularly long day, I don’t typically use a setting spray. However, the One/Size Powder Melt one is so good, I’ve started using it religiously. My oily skin is often butting heads with the dewy level of glam I like, but this long-lasting formula helped me achieve just that without making my skin feel dry or irritated. It’s hydrating and completely melts the appearance of my foundation and powder. It’s made with skin-care forward ingredients like ceramides and ginger flower water for antioxidant protection, so I feel like I’m killing two birds with one stone every time I use.” — DM