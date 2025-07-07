When it comes to the next big style and beauty trends, fashion week is always a goldmine of inspo. But if the biannual affair is the playoffs, Paris Haute Couture Week is the Super Bowl.

The highly anticipated event — for the fashion crowd, at least — takes place twice a year outside of the regular fashion week circuit and features looks with a capital L. On the runway, you can expect wearable art that looks more at home in a museum than on the street. Think structural gowns, out-there silhouettes and textures, and avant-garde prints.

To match the vibe, the makeup and hairstyles are also taken to more bold levels. This season has been resplendent with dazzling looks: ethereal glass skin, metallic brows, horned updos, and more. Needless to say, the clothing on the runway wasn’t the only thing doing the talking.

For a sneak peek at the beauty trends that are about to infiltrate red carpets and your FYP, scroll on for the most head-turning hair and makeup looks from Paris Haute Couture Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 shows.

1. Molten Glass Skin

Getty Images/Dominique Charriau / Contributor Getty Images/Dominique Charriau / Contributor 1 / 2

Looks like glass skin isn’t going anywhere. At the Rahul Mishra show, the trendy aesthetic was taken to an even glowier level. Models’ complexions were dewy and molten glass-like with an almost iridescent shine — a radiant finish that mirrored the metallic pieces in the collection.

2. Horn Hair

Getty Images/Francois Durand / Stringer

No one ever said your hair couldn’t be horny. For an unexpected sculptural updo, models at Georges Hobeika’s couture presentation sported horned strands. Hair was parted down the middle and styled high on each side, curling inward back in a distinctly goat-like fashion. Ram, but make it runway.

3. ’80s glam

Getty Images/Estrop / Contributor Getty Images/THOMAS SAMSON / Contributor 1 / 2

Don’t say we didn’t warn you: ’80s makeup is having a resurgence. Further proof was evident at the Imane Ayissi show, where models rocked vibrant pastel eyeshadow and bold red lipstick. Their hair was slicked back at the top, adding to the unapologetically retro vibe.

4. Iridescent Brows

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Brow trends have been all over the place these last few years. If you’ve been on board with the bold invisible or bleached look, you’ll appreciate that things have progressed to an even edgier yet ethereal territory. Iris Van Herpen featured fully metallic arches with an iridescent finish, with the pigment extending above the brows for extra impact.

5. Crimped Hair

Getty Images/Richard Bord / Contributor

Gear up for a Y2K revival — according to Mia Kostov’s show, at least. On the runway was a decidedly nostalgic hairstyle: crimped strands worn down and parted in the middle. It’s giving Britney Spears circa “Stronger.”