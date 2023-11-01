The innovation doesn’t stop in the beauty world. Despite all the exciting drops that graced our makeup bags and skin care regimens last month (and the month before), October’s best beauty launches deliver some serious shock and awe.

For some teasers: There’s now a mascara that doubles as liquid eyeliner, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. Victoria Beckham’s namesake beauty brand introduced a trio of fragrances, each of which was inspired by a special memory of hers. The Outset, Scarlett Johansson’s skin care line, debuted a do-everything balm that our beauty writer can’t get enough of. The very chic Hermès Beauty dropped Le Regard, an eyeshadow collection featuring absolutely stunning pigments. And nail care brand Lights Lacquer launched mani tats that are perfect for the winter season.

Personally, I’m grateful that there’s now a hairspray that I can trust to never ever make my hair crunchy (thanks Sisley-Paris). And M.A.C. came out with my new lip obsession.

I know — you’re ready to see the goodies. Keep scrolling for the best beauty products Bustle editors tried this month.

1 The Matte Lipstick Locked Kiss 24-Hour Lipstick M.A.C. Cosmetics $33 See On M.A.C. Cosmetics “I’m not usually a matte lip girly, but this new one from M.A.C. has changed me. It’s super pigmented yet is kissproof and waterproof, and the small, slanted tip makes application — even on the cupid’s bow — a cinch. You only need one swipe and the color will seriously last all day (and the colors are stunning).” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Irresistible Scent San Ysidro Drive Eau de Parfum Victoria Beckham $200 See On Victoria Beckham “All of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new fragrances are good, but I’m absolutely obsessed with San Ysidro Drive — a scent inspired by Beckham’s move to Los Angles in 2007, a time she considered a new beginning for her. To evoke the West Coast, it features notes of passion fruit, pink peony, rose, amber, and vanilla, so it’s the perfect blend of gourmand and floral.” — RL

3 The Sweet Body Mist PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Sephora $35 See On Sephora “Body mists are back from the early 2000s, and they’re decidedly more sophisticated. Prime example? Cult-favorite fragrance brand Phlur’s latest launch, which can be spritzed onto your limbs and your hair for a midday refresh. Amber Haze is my favorite of the three (you can also swipe Vanilla Skin or Mango Mood) as it smells sweet and sensual with notes of amber, saffron, and jasmine.” — RL

4 The Creamy Bronzer Melted Sun Cream Bronzer Catrice Cosmetics $7 See On Catrice Cosmetics “I may have lost every bit of the suntan I accumulated over the summer, but that’s nothing a good bronzer can’t fix. Lately, I’ve been turning to Catrice Cosmetics’ Melted Sun Cream Bronzer — a dreamy formula that’s buildable, long-lasting, and easy to blend onto the skin for that post-vacay glow.” — RL

5 The MVP Hairspray The Invisible Hold Hairspray Sisley $105 See On Sisley “I’m wary whenever a hairspray claims to not make your strands feel like raw ramen noodles, but this one truly delivers. No matter how much I spritz, my hair still feels soft and luscious. It also miraculously helps tame frizz. Needless to say, it’s blown my mind, and it’s become an essential in my hairstyling routine.” — RL

6 The Juicy Lip Oil Glow Reviver Lip Oil e.l.f. Cosmetics $8 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “This lip oil completely drenches my pout with hydration. It contains squalane plus a blend of nourishing botanical oils — like avocado, pomegranate, and jojoba — to keep my lips moisturized, all while providing the juiciest glossy finish and a touch of color. All of the shades are pretty, but I’m currently into Honey Talks, a mocha brown that’s ideal for espresso makeup looks.” — RL

7 The Mascara That Does More Jillian Dempsey Flyk Trick Mascara Neiman Marcus $26 See On Neiman Marcus “I’ve never met a mascara like this before. First of all, it’s a mascara — a really good one, mind you. But the end of the spoolie has a little ‘flyk’ that lets you stamp the perfect cat eye. I also use it to push my bottom lashes down. Think of it as an overachieving mascara-meets-liquid eyeliner.” — RL

8 The Multitasking Balm Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm The Outset $38 See On The Outset “A large part of my bag is typically housing endless beauty products (we're talking perfume, hand cream, cuticle oil, 10,000 lip products, etc). The Outset Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm, however, is truly an everything balm that has become a personal staple, and nixes the need for bringing so many products on the go. Formulated with deeply moisturizing botanical oils, it's the perfect way to hydrate lips, hands, cuticles, and even tame flyaways in a pinch.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

9 The Mani Essential Bookmarked Nail Art Tattoos Lights Lacquer $7 See On Lights Lacquer “When it comes to at-home manicures, my skill set is pretty limited to a few coats of color. The Lights Lacquer Nail Art Tattoos have effortlessly upped my nail game, with easy-to-use designs that instantly take my manis to the next level. The Bookmarked set in particular is filled with dark academia-inspired tattoos that are perfect for the coming months, like full moons, book pages, ravens, pressed flowers, and more. Obsessed.” — ORR

10 The Ultimate Highlighter Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Seeker Highlighter Sephora $38 See On Sephora “When it comes to powder highlighter formulas, there have been only a handful that are just as blinding as they are natural and skin-like. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Seeker, my dear readers, is one of them. A stunningly universal shade that is surprisingly flattering on almost every skin tone, its champagne hue is so finely milled and buttery soft that it applies for an almost wet, ethereal finish. A true must-have.” — ORR

11 The Tinted Lip Treatment Daymask Peptide Lip Balm Persona Cosmetics $22 See On Persona Cosmetics “If there’s a tinted lip balm out there, chances are I’ve tried it — which is why I can firmly say Persona’s new Daymask Peptide Lip Balm is top tier. The formula actually feels like a balm — not a sticky gloss or tint — which makes it feel actually hydrating every time I apply it. The shade Pomegranate is a deep brownish berry that adds the perfect tint of color, and can be worn super sheer or layered on for more color payoff. My lips look instantly softer and smoother after every use, and I can’t get enough!” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

12 The Alluring Eye Quad Ombres D'Hermès - 01 – Ombres Pétales Hermès Beauty $108 See On Hermès Beauty “Hermès Beauty’s new eyeshadow palettes are truly a work of art. The portable shape makes it easy to tote them on the go, and creative director Gregoris Pyrpylis dreamed up color combinations with a mix of soft-matte shadows, subtle shimmer, and bright pops of color. The shadows themselves are silky-soft and blend like a dream. Add this to your holiday gifting list, then buy one for yourself.” — FX

13 The Skin-Like Foundation Come Closer Serum Orce Cosmetics $75 See On Orce Cosmetics “Makeup artist Daniel Martin recently used this foundation on me for a shoot, and I haven’t stopped wearing it since. Orcé comes in shades specifically catered to Asian skin tones, while delivering a skin-like finish and soothing ingredients. It’s the perfect foundation if you’re looking for sheer, buildable coverage and a radiant finish.” — FX

14 The Milky Cleanser Cleansing Milk Tammy Fender $60 See On Tammy Fender “I’m usually dubious of cleansing milks since they never seem to rinse off, but Tammy Fender’s OG formula has officially found a permanent place in my skin care routine. The pump makes it so easy to dispense, and the light-lotion formula melts into my skin to remove all traces of makeup. The best part? It rinses completely clean.” — FX

15 The Luxe Serum Black Diamond Serum 111Skin $600 See On 111Skin “Using a 111Skin’s product feels like a sensorial journey, and the Celestial Black Diamond Serum has become my favorite part of my evening skin care ritual. The scent is light, but intoxicating — breathing it in instantly calms my nervous system. Made with a retinol alternative and black diamond powder, the serum instantly leaves my skin looking smooth and radiant, while also helping to brighten over time.” — FX

16 The Whimsical Tweezers Tweezerman x Disney Mini Slant Tweezers Tweezerman $18 See On Tweezerman “Everything about Tweezerman’s Disney collaboration is scream-out-loud cute, and my favorite are the mini tweezers that come in different shades of white and pink. I have one of these in my bag at all times in case of an eyebrow emergency, and they’re the perfect stocking stuffer, too.” — FX

17 The Creamy Body Wash 54 Thrones Moisturizing Butter Cream Body Wash Sephora $30 See On Sephora “This is pricier than other body washes I usually reach for, but it's made my shower sessions feel *so* luxurious. The formula just hits different: it's thick (shea butter is the first item listed on its ingredient list), but foams up into a velvety, vanilla and honey-scented lather that leaves my skin soft, smooth, and hydrated. I plan on squeezing every last drop out of the tube.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

18 The pH-Powered Lip Gloss Marajuca Juicy Shift Tarte $24 See On Tarte “I have a special place in my heart for shade-shifting lip products, because I loved them when I was younger. Tarte's grown-up version is just as fun, transforming into a perfect shade of pink while plumping and hydrating my lips with hyaluronic acid, grapeseed oil, and vitamin E.” — ES