I Tried The Victoria Beckham Beauty Range & Posh Spice Is Alive & Well

When Victoria Beckham teased the launch of her eponymous beauty brand at the end of August, it's safe to say the beauty crowd, including me, were on the edge of our seats waiting to see what it would deliver. From making a household name as Posh Spice to successfully transitioning into a fully fledged fashion designer, Victoria Beckham’s beauty look has been coveted throughout her career. With 90s lined lips and effortless smoky eye, VB has stamped her signature look into the new range. In other words, get ready to fulfil your childhood fantasy of looking and feeling just like Posh Spice.

Together with co-founder Sarah Creal, Beckham launched a completely cruelty-free line on Sept. 14, all housed in sleek, streamlined packaging that uses minimal plastic, 100% post-consumer waste outer packaging, and biodegradable foam in its shipping.

It’s not the first foray into beauty for Victoria Beckham; in 2016 the former Spice Girl turned fashionista collaborated with Estée Lauder for a luxury line of products ranging from glow-giving primers to sun-kissed bronzers, which were met with great reviews from the beauty sphere.

So when Victoria Beckham Beauty finally launched a range of eyeshadow products, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it. Armed with eyeshadow pots, satin eyeliners, and that bright blue palette you’ve probably seen all over Instagram, I blended and buffed my way into three makeup looks. Here’s my honest review.

1. Satin Kajal Eyeliners

First up are the kajal satin liners, which have a soft kohl pencil on one end and a smudging tool on the other. There’s three shades to choose from, I opted for a classic black and a Bordeaux, which is a rich matte burgundy shade. I pay £19 for my usual Clinique Pretty Easy Eyeliner, so the price seems reasonable for a luxury liner, except this is made in a weighty metal style that immediately feels more luxurious.

Black Satin Kajal Eyeliner

As someone who exclusively uses a felt-tip style nib for precision, accuracy and, quite frankly, laziness, I actively avoid crayon liners as it’s easier to make mistakes and end up looking like a mismatched panda. However, these eyeliners arrive with a finely pointed nib and seamlessly glide across my eyelid, lash line, and tightline in one surprisingly easy application. The texture of both is creamy and highly pigmented, meaning there’s an immediate rich colour payoff. With both shades, I drew on an exaggerated cat-eye flick. There’s little need to go over sections — one quick flick does it.

Bordeaux Satin Kajal Eyeliner

Deciding to stay true to the style of Victoria Beckham herself, I smudged out the flick for a soft-focus finish and apply lashings of mascara to finish. The black shade is a go-to makeup staple no doubt, so if you’re in the market for a replacement, this is a great one to try. However, I’m most impressed by Bordeaux, which makes my blue eyes pop, without being too overwhelming for my fair skin. So far, so good.

2. Lid Lustre Crystal Infused Eyeshadow

Crystals are no doubt having a moment in beauty and wellness, and Beckham drew on her love of them for her wet-finish eyeshadow pots, the Lid Lustre, which cost £26. There’s four shades, ranging from a silver pearl to a navy blue, I tried the shade MINK, a taupe brown with a mix of gold and silver pearls.

The pots are weighty, emboldened with a tortoiseshell lid and a very chic gold VB logo. My favourite part of the packaging has to be the bottom of the glass eyeshadow pots, which allows you to see the shade without needing to open it, a no-brainer, yet something rarely seen in single eyeshadows. It’s a nice touch.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a bit of shimmer on my eyelids, however, most of the time, it’s spent managing fallout from poorly pigmented formulas, or not having the colour payoff and left looking like you’ve half-attempted a look from Euphoria, so I was a little skeptical on how these would perform. After applying my base makeup, I went straight in, using my fingers to apply directly onto my lid.

MINK Lid Lustre

It feels silky and delivers an intense, rich taupe as you would hope. It’s shimmery, but has a finely milled texture, meaning it glides on and is easy to move about so you can easily cover your full eyelid. There’s a slight fallout, but not enough to ruin your carefully applied foundation, which I swiftly removed from my cheeks using a large fluffy powder brush.

I tidied up round the edges using a cotton bud, and kept it simple by simply lining my eyelid with a slim line of the black eyeliner, finishing with mascara.

This is undoubtedly the closest one can get to looking like VB. It’s a look we’ve seen on her many a time, as her style staple has changed from 90s brown lipstick to a brown smoky eye. It’s a no brainer if you’re a cream shadow novice: it’s simple to use, is low maintenance, and with a couple swipes of colour, you've got yourself an easy evening eye.

3. Smoky Eye Brick

Up next is arguably the hero product of the collection, the smoky eye brick. A palm-sized palette featuring four shades. I went for ROYAL in an attempt to create a fashion-forward look using the Crème, Denim, Marine, and Cerulean shades. Cerulean blue is hardly subtle, yet with jewel toned colours it can often be difficult to get a good colour payoff. For £48 it’s not the most expensive of palettes out there, averaging at £12 a shade, however, you don’t get an equal amount of eyeshadow with each colour, so bear that in mind if you like to switch up your shades often.

The base shade is a soft beige with flecks of shimmer running through, and is a perfect neutral tone to get you started with. It’s lightweight and easy to apply using a fluffy brush or just your fingers if you’re short on time. Edging outside my comfort zone of browns and bronzed hues, I used the palest shade, Crème, all over the lid first and layered over the steely blue Denim shade. So far, so good, but nothing particular spectacular to report.

The royal blue, however, is a game changer. Rich in pigment and vibrant in colour, rather than attempt a blending job, I use my the angled liner brush from my Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set, £28, to draw on a thick, exaggerated winged cat eye liner. With one dip in the pan and onto my lids, the bright blue instantly brightened up my face. Using a precise brush, it glided on seamlessly and has the effect of a kohl pencil.

It lasted all day, there was no transfer, even on my oily lids, and if you’re shy of using colour, this is an easy way to incorporate it into your daily makeup look. This is my favourite product by far. Hats off VB.

Final verdict

The range ticks all the boxes of a luxury beauty line. Beautifully packaged with a considered sustainable approach, with blendable, easy-to-use shades and a mix of tones that would look gorgeous on any skin tone. If you’ve got the budget, it’s worth splashing out.

The only downside is the cost of shipping, which may leave your bank balance distraught unless you’re patient enough to wait seven to ten days to get your hands on it. Delivery in two to four days will set you back a whopping £25, so bear that in mind when you head to the checkout.

With lips and skin products arriving on the Victoria Beckham Beauty site in a matter of weeks, along with essentials across fragrance and wellness, according to the brand, if the eye products are anything to go by, I can’t wait to see what’s next. Keep your eyes peeled.