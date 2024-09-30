As you shop for fall wardrobe staples like boots, blazers, and denim, make some room in your bathroom cabinet — because September’s best beauty launches are extra good.

You may associate this time of year with shopping, after all, and it feels like the industry’s top beauty brands know this... and have saved up some of their hottest drops for September. Lucky us.

Take, for instance, Kylie Cosmetics’ new makeup essential that’ll have your fall beat covered. There’s also the latest from cult-favorite brand Refy that taps the buzzy blurred lip trend (and makes it easier than ever to recreate). Rihanna introduced a new way to experience her beloved Fenty Eau de Parfum, and Touchland launched a delectable (and very seasonally appropriate) scent for its uber-popular hand sanitizer collection.

Whether you’re looking for some variety in your nail polish collection, moody-colored pigments for your fall makeup looks, or newness for your fragrance wardrobe, keep scrolling for the 20 best of September’s beauty product launches that have Bustle’s editors completely entranced.

2 The Volume-Boosting Mascara Sisley-Paris Phyto-Noir Mascara Bluemercury $80 See On Bluemercury “Although I typically am in the ‘no mascara’ club for day-to-day, I love a wand with a fluffy brush that creates incredible volume akin to faux lashes — and this one by Sisley-Paris does just that. The bottle is so luxe and the results truly speak for themself.” — ORR

3 The Yummy Pumpkin Spiced Sanitizer Touchland Pumpkin-Tini Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Sephora $10 See On Sephora “Whether I’m running through the city or traveling, I *always* have a Touchland sanitizer in my bag — and their newest pumpkin-inspired scent is as deliciously nostalgic as it sounds. It’s a must-have for the fall months.” — ORR

4 The Effortless Lip-Plumping Liner REFY Lip Blur Lip Liner in Umber Sephora $24 See On Sephora “I love the look of slightly-overlined lips, and the Lip Blur has become my new fave for achieving the look in seconds. The mid-tone chocolate shade Umber creates a gorgeous shadow along my lip line that makes them look so much fuller, and the wider point lets you cover your pout in just a few swipes. It’s so, so good, and blends like a dream for a softer vibe.” — ORR

5 The Espresso-Hued Lip Oil Glosstopia Lip Slide Hard Candy $8 See On Hard Candy “Everyone preaches the gospel of lip combos, but sometimes I just want one product that does it all. That’s why I love Hard Candy’s Glosstopia Lip Slides. The formula contains an uber-hydrating roster of ingredients — like hyaluronic acid and peptides — that keep your lips moisturized, and an easy swipe of the Espresso shade delivers the ultimate brown hue for fall. Done and done.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

6 The Holographic Chrome Polish Lakur Starry Chrome Glaze Londontown $16 See On Londontown “I haven’t been going to the nail salon as often as I used to, so I’ve missed my chrome manis. But Londontown’s new Chrome Glaze nail polishes have upgraded my DIY manicure game: They come in two holographic shades that you can paint onto bare nails or a regular polish for that gorgeously glazed donut look. I’m in love.” — RL

7 The Nourishing Brow Gel Fortifying Brow Gel Typology $25.90 See On Typology “My makeup look is incomplete without a brow gel, so you can bet I’ve tried a lot of them. Typology’s formula is my new fave. It gives you a nice tint and swipes on with a nicely shaped spoolie, and it doubles as a hair-nourishing brow serum via the peptides and castor oil in its formula.” — RL

8 The Ultra-Precise Brow Pencil Infinite Brow Nano Pencil MAKE $20 See On MAKE “This month has also introduced me to my new favorite brow pencil. MAKE’s Infinite Brow Nano Pencil has the tiniest tip for precise application and hair-like strokes. I love that it has a spoolie on the opposite end — and that it actually blends, resulting in much fuller arches that don’t look drawn on in the slightest.” — RL

9 The Barely-There Concealer Soft Sorcery Weightless Serum Concealer Rituel de Fille $29 See On Rituel de Fille “Rituel de Fille’s new concealer actually feels like sorcery. The creamy formula is luxe, but it’s weightless once you apply it to your skin — it just sinks in to cover redness and dark circles, all while looking like your natural complexion. It also contains deinoxanthin, a carotenoid that helps improve the look of under-eye circles over time. The fact that this has replaced my longtime favorite concealer is major.” — RL

10 The Perfect Berry Lip Bisou Balm in BonBon Myrtille Violette_FR $29 See On Violette_FR “I’m already obsessed with the Bisou Balms, so when I heard two new shades were coming out, I had to get my hands on them. Although both are stunning, I can’t stop reaching for BonBon Myrtille. It’s the perfect berry that’s dark but not overly vampy. I’m probably going to be wearing it every day throughout fall and winter — it’s so gorgeous.” — RL

11 The Matte Blush That Stays Put Primer-Infused Matte Blush e.l.f. Cosmetics $7 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “Matte makeup has been trending for a bit, and it’s finally grown on me — especially when I use this blush. I’m currently into the Always Vibrant shade, a flattering hot pink that diffuses onto my cheekbones for a soft, cloud-like finish. Bonus points for having a built-in primer that truly helps it stay put.” — RL

12 The Long-Lasting Solid Scent Fenty Beauty Fenty Eau de Parfum Solid Perfume Sephora $68 See On Sephora “I have always been skeptical about the lasting power of solid perfumes, but the new Fenty Eau de Parfum one has proved me wrong. Not only does it have the exact yummy scent of the original, but it truly lingers all day. I find myself reaching down to smell my wrists, and I’m always met with the smell of warm florals. It’s also super compact, so I love keeping it in my purse.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor

13 The Hydrating Lip Hero Vanilla Bean Plant-Based Lip Salve eos $6.99 See On eos “As someone who was an Accutane user and still suffers from dry lips, I am a huge lip product connoisseur. This month, I have added the EOS Plant-Based Lip Salve to my rotation. It gives my lips the hydration they need and I don't have to constantly reapply. Plus, I love the vanilla bean scent.” — JM

14 The Must-Have Hair Product FEKKAI Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème Ulta $30 See On Ulta “I was so thrilled to hear that Frederic Fekkai was bringing back his iconic hair glossing cream, and even more thrilled to find that it was just as good as I remembered. I have such strong memories of this hair product from high school — I would save up all my babysitting money to buy one tube, and relish in its olive oil scent and its power in making my hair immediately soft and shiny. It's an icon for a reason.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

15 The Dreamy Skin Treatment Blue Lagoon Deep Cleansing Silica Face Mask $45 See on Amazon “Blue Lagoon uses ingredients from the literal blue lagoon in Iceland, an ecosystem filled with skin-nourishing minerals, algae, and more. This mask has a creamy texture that melts into the skin, then gets to work. I left it on for 10 minutes, then rinsed off and was in awe at how soft and clarified my skin looked and felt. The seawater, silica, and white clay in this mask give a deep cleanse without leaving my skin feeling stripped.” — FX

16 The Multitasking Concealer The Concealer Pen with TFC8® Victoria Beckham Beauty $68 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “I had high hopes for Victoria Beckham's first concealer, created in partnership with Augustinus Bader — and I wasn't disappointed. It almost sounds too good to be true: an under-eye concealer made with Augustinus Bader's priority TFC8 skin care ingredient that promises to brighten dark circles and plump up fine lines over time? I haven't used it long enough to confirm the long-term benefits, but I can confidently say that the light, creamy texture melts into my skin seamlessly, doesn't cake, and instantly leaves my under-eye area looking and feeling more refreshed.” — FX

17 The Transformative Face Cream 111SKIN Cryo Revitalising Moisturiser Dermstore $200 See On Dermstore “111SKIN founders Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and his wife Eva are one of my favorite beauty power couples. Every 111SKIN launch does something innovative while hitting all the marks for luxury and thoughtfulness. This new Cryo moisturizer is no exception. Inspired by Dr. Alexandrides' own positive experiences with cryotherapy, this gel hydrator mimics the effects of a cryo-facial by boosting blood circulation and hydrating with polyglutamic acid and 11 (!) types of hyaluronic acid. It's a treat to use and my skin drinks it up.” — FX

18 The Makeup-Setting Essential MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin™ Talc-Free Soft Blur Setting Powder Sephora $38 See On Sephora “There was a time in my life when I never used powder — to which I say, what was I thinking? Now that uneven skin texture and large pores are part of my everyday existence, I've been setting my makeup every day with powder — and Makeup By Mario's new loose formula has worked wonders in smoothing, blurring, and overall helping me look like a more airbrushed version of myself.” — FX

19 The Beauty Sleep MVP Nightcap Alice Mushrooms $59 See On Alice Mushrooms “Alice Mushrooms Nightcap is my favorite way to end my night. The chocolate square feels like a nightly treat (and prevents me from reaching for a sugar-spiked dessert), and the magnesium and reishi in the chocolate have given me the most restful and deep sleep of my life. There's a noticeable difference in my sleep quality when I don't have these chocolates on me — which is why I've been recommending them to everyone.” — FX