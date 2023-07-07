“Latte Makeup” Is Hands Down The Prettiest Trend On TikTok Right Now

Not a day goes by without a new glam trend taking over TikTok’s For You page. By now all of BeautyTok has seen ombré under eyes, Scandi hairlines, Lana Del Rey-esque cherry cola lips, buzzy cocktail-inspired looks, and the resurgence of OG Victoria’s Secret angel makeup moments aplenty on their feeds.

Though TBH, the latest to take the platform by storm is one of the most flattering, wearable, lovely, and attainable makeup looks (that also just so happens to be perfect for the warm summer months).

Say hello to “latte makeup.” And just like the countless coffee orders that range from every single shade of espresso and beige — the trend, too, is all about using natural shades of browns and bronzes to create a truly sun-lit glam. I mean, say less.

Danielle Estrada, a makeup artist and one of the many creators who has shared her spin on the glowing look, notes that latte makeup is “basically just extremely bronze-y makeup [with] intense, smoky brown eyes, really light face makeup, and more of a natural lip” (with an adorable name to match, of course). What’s more, she suggests that the viral underpainting method suits this glam the most — which, ICYWW, is a face contouring technique made popular by Mary Phillips, the celeb-loved artist who frequently works with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Why underpainting, you ask? Well, the method creates a softly contoured look underneath your favorite products. And in order to get the best results, you typically should be reaching for lightweight complexion products, like glowing skin-tints with a more sheer, buildable finish.

As for the inspo pic that the latte glam is based off of? Well, Australian-based Tanielle Jai is the makeup artist behind the look (which actually dates back to around 2018). In a recent Instagram post, she notes: “They call this the “latte makeup” but it’s just bronzed makeup using caramel tones.”

Of course, if you’re watching The Idol you may see a similar sultry look on Lily-Rose Depp, though especially come summer, the toasty, sun-kissed glam is just about everywhere.

In other words: This is your sign to opt for neutral, warm-toned pigments in lieu of vivid colors.