Rumors of a possible Fenty Beauty fragrance have been swirling for years, and finally, the brand (and RiRi herself) has confirmed that the hype is true: Fenty Eau de Parfum is officially coming — and you’ll be able to get your hands on it this week.

Billed as a “spicy and sweet” unisex fragrance, the scent includes a mix of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium, and patchouli — a combination of notes inspired by “distinct memories and places Rihanna cherishes,” according to a press release. The singer and beauty mogul developed Fenty Eau de Parfum in Grasse, France alongside LVMH master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud (the nose behind iconic fragrances like Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio and Yves Saint Laurent’s Opium).

“Going to Grasse felt like going into another world, or realm, altogether,” RiRi says in the release. “I remember waking up, getting ready, getting on the plane, landing, and walking straight to the garden. Right away, you could feel the history in the garden. You’re walking through it, you can smell everything. It’s just an experience from the moment you arrive.”

As for the bottle design, Rihanna opted for curved silhouette in a translucent amber-brown shade. “Brown is who I am,” she adds. “Brown is what I came from.”

While the launch marks Fenty Beauty’s first fragrance, this isn’t Rihanna’s initial dip into the world of perfume. Her very first fragrance, Reb’l Fleur, was released in January of 2011, with her second one, Rebelle, dropping a little over a year later. Her third one, Nude, launched in September of 2012, while Rogue and Rogue Men followed after. Then, in 2016, if you’ll recall, it was revealed by one of RiRi’s friends that her go-to perfume was Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy (ICYWW, this pricey eau is definitely Bustle-approved).

Between Fenty Skin (which just turned a year old), Fenty Eau de Parfum, and possibly Fenty Hair, RiRi certainly knows how to keep fans busy while they patiently (but eagerly) await her new album.

Fenty Eau de Parfum ($120) will be available exclusively at fentybeauty.com on August 10, 2021.