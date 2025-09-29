After plenty of teasing, Sept. 22 marked the official start of fall — hence the very autumnal energy that has hit the air. The beauty crowd knows what this means: It’s time to slather on heavier-duty skin care, reach for more cozy-leaning perfumes, repair your sun-damaged strands, and experiment with moodier makeup looks.

September’s top beauty launches have got you covered. On the skin care front, Target’s darling brand Versed introduced a must-have face cream, and Martha Stewart (yes, she’s thrown her hat in the beauty ring) has a potent serum perfect for a fall-time glow-up. Paula’s Choice also debuted a skin booster perfect for transitional weather woes.

For the makeup stans, Dame Pat McGrath — despite being booked and busy for fashion month — launched an eyeshadow palette that screams full glam, while Victoria Beckham’s beloved beauty line entered the foundation category with a major hit.

That’s just a teaser, of course. Keep scrolling to shop the best September 2025 beauty launches, as curated by Bustle’s editors.

1 The Must-Have Lip Balm e.l.f. Cosmetics Vanilla Soft Serve Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm Ulta $9 See On Ulta “My purse always has room for another lip balm, and this one recently joined my always-have-with-me collection. It’s so juicy, intensely hydrating, and delivers a gorgeous shine, but it’s really the super delectable vanilla flavor that keeps me reaching for it.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Luxe Eyeshadow Palette Gilded Nirvana: Mega Eye Shadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs $72 See On Pat McGrath Labs “I audibly gasped upon opening this. It features an array of sparkly pigments — including a shimmery periwinkle, glittery violet, and multiple metallics — that are almost too pretty to touch. The queen of eyeshadow palettes has done it again.” — RL

3 The MVP Face Cream Versed Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream Target $19.99 See On Target “Even though my skin barrier could use some TLC, a lot of thicker face creams break me out or feel too heavy. Thankfully, Versed has created one that does the nourishing job without those unappealing side effects. It contains a potent blend of glycerin, squalane, and ceramides (plus other skin-loving lipids) to fortify your complexion while feeling like a light, hydrating pudding. It’s my new go-to — especially as the weather gets colder.” — RL

4 The Gourmand Fragrance Kayali Oudgasm Chocolate Oud | 11 Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $140 See On Sephora “I never thought I’d be into a chocolate fragrance, but this scent from Kayali has turned me. With notes of chocolate oud, spiced rum, caramel apple, it’s definitely a gourmand, but ventures into a deeply sensual and spicy territory with a hint of woods. It’s such a unique take on a sweet fragrance, and I simply cannot get enough of it.” — RL

5 The Silky Foundation Victoria Beckham Beauty The Foundation Drops Nordstrom $110 See On Nordstrom “My new favorite foundation? These skin-perfecting drops. Made in collaboration with Augustinus Bader, the formula is legitimately nourishing, and the light, creamy coverage melts into the skin for the most flawless yet natural-looking finish.” — RL

6 The Multitasking Serum A3O™ Elemental Serum Elm Biosciences $135 See On Elm Biosciences “My verdict on Martha Stewart’s skin care venture? It’s a win. The mogul worked with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, M.D. — as well as a board of over 350 derms and scientists — to craft this ‘lab to skin’ brand model. The serum is a standout IMO: Powered by a patent-pending antioxidant blend, it smooths, brightens, and hydrates the complexion. I’ve only been using it for a couple of weeks, but my skin’s texture has definitely improved.” — RL

7 The Skin Booster Paula's Choice 7% Ectoin Booster Dermstore $44 See On Dermstore “Ectoin is one of the skin barrier-strengthening GOATs — which is why I’ve happily started incorporating this booster into my daily regimen. I’ll either use it alone like a serum or add some drops to my moisturizer, but either way — I notice an instant difference in my skin’s hydration levels. Plus, I love the glowy finish it gives me.” — RL

8 The Strengthening Shampoo Christophe Robin Fortifying Shampoo Bluemercury $41 See On Bluemercury “Between repairing summer damage and dealing with the weather changes, my hair has been frizzy, frazzled, and dull. This fortifying shampoo has been a major help. The amaranth peptides and raspberry oil aid in damage repair and shine, and have slowly brought my strands back to a healthier, better-looking state.” — RL

9 The Eyeshadow Stick Tower 28 Beauty GoGo Cooling Shimmer 8H Eyeshadow Stick Sephora $20 See On Sephora “Tower 28’s shadow sticks hit on all the important elements: They’re highly pigmented, easy to use, and last all day without creasing. A quick swipe across my lids and a two-second smudge with my fingers gets me out the door ASAP with the most gorgeous glittering finish that’s understated enough to wear during the day but can also be layered to make a major shimmering statement at night.” — Zoe Weiner, contributing beauty writer

10 The Calming Moisturizer Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta pH Balance Replenishing Cream Sephora $62 See On Sephora “As the weather gets colder, our moisturizers should get richer — but it’s hard to find one that is as hydrating as it is sheer if you have sensitive skin. I love that this formula from Dr. Dennis Gross acts as a base layer for makeup, calms redness, and, of course, has a luxe applicator pump.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand

11 The Divine Deodorant Deodorant Ouai $22 See On Ouai “PSA: This is the best natural deodorant I have ever used — and I’ve used them all. Between the slim, chic packaging (no one wants to carry around a thick stick reminiscent of a high school locker room) and the brand’s signature scents like St. Barths and Melrose Place, this has become my daily go-to.” — SN