The shift from summer to fall usually comes with a beauty reboot: dewy, no-makeup makeup gives way to heavier pigments and more “done” looks. But this year? Not so much.

For fall 2025, makeup is all about imperfection — which is ideal for anyone whose routine maxes out at five minutes.

“You’ll still see the classics, like deep berries, vampy wines, earthy terracotta, and smoky neutrals, but there’s a new softness in how they’re being worn,” says celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. “Instead of full, heavy pigment, many looks are blurred, diffused, or layered so they feel lived-in and effortless.”

Think: blurred lips (sans liner), blush that mimics a real flush, and monochrome palettes that make getting ready basically foolproof.

The season’s color palette will be rich and grounding — but not without some unexpected twists. “These can include jewel tones, earthy shades, and subtle accents that turn heads without screaming for attention,” Briceno says. “The vibe is elevated, thoughtful, and quietly bold.”

Keep scrolling for the biggest makeup trends of fall 2025, which are softer, smudgier, and *easier* than ever.

1. Underpainting

Underpainting — aka sculpting the face with bronzer and contour before you put on your foundation — went viral back in 2023, but re-entered the lexicon this summer with the launch of Mary Phillips’ makeup line.

This season, the technique will still be at the forefront — just with a softer hand. “It creates that seamless, natural dimension that works beautifully with fall’s richer color palettes,” says Briceno.

The modern update is pairing that sculpt with a lighter base: instead of a full-coverage foundation, people are layering luminous primers and tints, then spot-concealing only where needed. The result is skin that looks dimensional and polished but still alive, healthy, and natural.

“This way the skin still breathes, and the texture still shows through,” says Briceno. “You’re not covering the face, just balancing it.”

His pro tip? Use a hydrating primer followed by a liquid concealer, which can help you achieve that natural, radiant skin look.

2. Blurred Berry Lips

Berry lips are a perennial fall favorite, but for 2025, expect to see them showing up in a whole new way.

“Berry and plum lips that look a little blurred or worn in — like the color is part of your mouth, not sitting on top of it — are in,” says Briceno. “It’s a romantic look that still feels cool and modern. The color gives impact, but the texture keeps it wearable, and it’s one of those looks that feels styled but never overdone.”

Give berry lipstick this trendy diffused finish by ditching the lip liner and using your fingertips to apply. “I press a berry shade into the lips with my finger, blot once, then tap a bit more in the center for depth,” says Briceno. “No liner, no sharp edges — just pigment that melts into the lip and looks like you’ve been wearing it for hours in the best way.”

A few of his favorites? Mineral Fusion Sheer Moisture Lip Tint in Daring and Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Berry Naughty.

3. Velvet Textures

This fall, skin and lips are taking a velvet turn with soft-focus finishes that land right between matte and dewy. “It’s skin that looks like skin, just a little smoother,” says Briceno. “It’s not too shiny or too flat: Velvet sits right in the middle, wears all day, and works on everyone at any age.”

To get that realistic-looking glow, he recommends prepping with hydration — even with a bit of radiance underneath — then going in with a sheer base and powder only where needed.

Lauren D’Amelio Ventre, celebrity and bridal makeup artist and Founder of The Art of Enhancement, adds that velvet matte lips are also making a big comeback — only this time, the formulas are more comfortable and hydrating than in the past. Try SIMIHAZE BEAUTY Velvet Blur Matte Lipstick Balm ($29), which comes in four fall-friendly shades.

4. The New Smoky Eye

Getty Images / D’Amelio Ventre

A smoked-out lid is always in style, but this season, the classic look will be “smoldering rather than structured,” says D’Amelio Ventre. Instead of harsh black tones, smoky eyes are going softer and more diffused with warmer shades like brown and taupe.

“It’s not about harsh contrast or a dramatic shape — it’s more like a cloud of shadow,” says Briceno. “I skip eyeliner and let the smoke do the work. You can take it sheer or build it up, depending on the moment, and it gives depth without taking over the whole face.”

5. Boy Blush (AKA “Shy Girl Makeup”)

Boy blush — or “shy girl makeup,” as TikTok has dubbed it — is a blush trend that’s so effortless, it looks accidental.

“It’s all about a natural, barely-there flush,” says Briceno. “There’s no contour, no shaping — just warmth where you’d naturally get red. It’s not about placement or perfection, it’s about making the skin feel alive.”

To nail the look, he taps creamy blushes onto the apples of the cheeks and across the nose so the color melts in like a real flush. His go-tos: Mineral Fusion 3-in-1 Color Stick in Rosette , Glossier Cloud Paint in Dusk, and Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks in Chouchette.

6. Unexpected Pops Of Color

Don’t be afraid to embrace rich hues this season. “This fall is all about warmth with a twist,” says D’Amelio Ventre. “Earthy neutrals like chestnut, camel, wine tones, and terracotta are still strong, but they’re being paired with unexpected accents like deep emerald, rich saffron, and even icy lilac.”

Accenting these grounded neutrals with a surprising pop of color makes the look feel fresh, she explains, and turns an otherwise classic color palette into something totally new.

Briceno’s favorite way to try the trend is by using colorful liners — like Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Gel Eyeliner ($23) — just at the outer corner or inner lash line. “It’s almost like your color accessory without being overpowering,” he says. You can use brights, pastels, or even metallics — really, you can’t go wrong.

7. Micro Eyeliner

Across the board, this fall’s makeup trends feel less dramatic than they have in seasons past — and eyeliner is no exception.

“We’re seeing a shift toward micro-detail: A tiny flick at the outer corner or a tightline close to the lashes lifts the eye just enough without looking like a full wing,” says Briceno. “Think of it as no-makeup eyeliner — it’s barely there but makes a big impact.”

He adds that this small tweak opens up the face and works especially well on hooded and mature lids. For ultra-targeted application, use a brush and a gel liner (like Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Smudge-Proof Gel Eyeliner) or a precision pencil (like the Hourglass 1.5MM Mechanical Gel Eye Liner) and try it in a fun color to nail two trends for the price of one.

8. Quiet Grunge

Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

The viral “tired girl” look from TikTok — think dark circles and smudgy eyes as a vibe, not a flaw —has paved the way for fall’s “quiet grunge” trend.

“Grunge is back, but she’s cleaned up,” says Briceno. “Instead of full-on mess, we’re doing smudged liner, blurred lips, and skin that’s a little lived-in, but still intentional.”

The key is subtlety: moody shades of mauve, charcoal, and dusty brown replace harsh blacks, while soft, tonal textures give the look polish without losing its edge. It’s essentially ’90s grunge, edited with taste — rebellious, raw, and cheeky, but grown-up enough to wear anywhere.

9. Modern Monochrome

Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/MG22

Keeping things easy is key for this fall’s makeup looks, so it’s no surprise that monochrome makeup is having a moment.

“Using the same shade across eyes, cheeks, and lips just makes everything feel put together, and creates a polished, editorial effect that feels bold but approachable,” says Briceno. “You don’t have to think too hard — one color story, done right, always hits.”

To get it right and make it feel modern, switch up the textures on different parts of your face. Think: A matte eye, cream blush, and glossy lip all in the same shade to make your glam look dimensional, not flat. Expect to see unexpected colors leading the charge this season — burnt oranges, plums, and other offbeat jewel tones stepping into their monochromatic main-character era.