Jan. 1 may officially mark a new beginning, but there’s no denying the energy shift that happens when summer fades into fall. The first hint of crispness in the air brings an almost instinctive urge for a refresh. What once felt like back-to-school butterflies has matured into a collective desire to “lock in” — to embrace structure, swap out summer’s breezy chaos for Getting Things Done. It’s also a natural time to try something new, whether that means updating your wardrobe, refreshing your beauty routine, or revamping your self-care game.

And while every season ushers in its own set of trends, fall always hits differently. After months of laissez-faire dressing and carefree schedules, autumn arrives with a sense of intention. Suddenly, loafers replace sandals, moody lipstick calls, and shopping carts are filled with blazers and cozy throws. Ahead, Bustle’s editors have curated the defining pieces of fall 2025, a cross-category edit that captures the mood of the season and makes it easy to shop whatever vibe speaks to you.

Out of all the decades that have made recent comebacks, the ’90s certainly reign as the most popular. From grunge and rock to supermodel chic and Clueless prep, the era’s aesthetic still has an undeniable hold. To channel the pre-digital age, stock up on vintage-inspired essentials that channel cool-girl energy.

The ’90s were the glory days of denim — pants, jackets, overalls, you name it. This season, however, designers have been elevating the humble material, infusing it with various high-fashion details including unique embellishments, gilded add-ons, and hourglass silhouettes. This jacket from Farm Rio perfectly marries edgy hardware with the studs and grandmacore . Those flowers? All cross-stitched. Use it as a topper for a slip dress for a truly ’90s feel, or pair it with its matching jeans for a Canadian tux moment.

Nineties style was about slip dresses, flannel shirts, and smoky eyes — which means you’ll definitely need a creamy eyeliner in your makeup bag. Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who works with Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, and other A-listers, just launched his own cosmetics line featuring this grunge-glam kohl pencil.

Though it’s a matte formula, it contains hydrating ingredients like squalane, coconut oil, and vitamin E, so it easily glides along your lids and lash line without tugging. Even better? It smudges like a dream before it sets, allowing you to craft the ultimate edgy eye makeup look.

If the state of, well, everything has taught you anything, you know to seek out daily doses of whimsy. One way to do this is by adding a nostalgic touch to your space.

Snoopy has been iconic for decades, but over the past few years, the lovable cartoon has had a serious resurgence — starring in fashion collabs and viral memes left and right. Honor your inner child by adding this rechargeable Snoopy light to a corner or shelf. Choose from varying brightness levels for mood lighting that any ’90s lover would appreciate.

Perhaps you’re tired of feeling glued to your phone but still want to listen to music on your hot girl walk. Maybe wired headphones just seem cooler. Either way, you’re in luck: Sony still makes the Walkman — kind of.

The modern iteration is digital, with the ability to download and stream your fave tunes. But it still has the charm of an old-school portable music player, with a dedication to high-quality sound and a headphone jack. You can finally listen to music in peace without having to put your notifications on DND.

If Phoebe from Friends ever did yoga, she’d want this towel. It features a splatter of suns, moons, and stars on a muted, earth-tone background that’s so ’90s whimsigoth. Along with the cute design, this towel is a must-have if you’re a hot yoga devotee.

Lay it across your mat for extra cushion, added grip, or as another layer of protection between you and that dusty studio floor. Another option? Keep it in your gym bag so you can wipe sweat or take a post-workout shower.

Now that the temperatures are cooler, it’s the prime time to play around with texture. And no, you don’t need Uggs. Get in on the trend via shearling coats that double as a cocoon, blurred matte lipsticks that feel soft but make a statement, structural phone cases that look like mini sculptures, and bouclé pillows you can sink into on chilly nights. This season’s textural shift is all about touch — fuzzy, glossy, velvety, and plush — adding dimension to every corner of your life.

A soft, patterned rug is one of the easiest ways to bring statement texture into your home. This petal-patterned style from Revival adds dimension underfoot, whether you choose the cream colorway to subtly brighten your space or the olive shade for a moodier, more dramatic effect. Bonus: It’s machine-washable — a lifesaver if you have pets, kids, or a penchant for spilling red wine. With five different dimensions available, it’s an easy upgrade that layers both style and practicality into any room.

The focal point of all of your mirror selfies deserves to make a statement, and a Bailey Hikawa phone case is a surefire way to do just that. The abstract shapes and unique textures are sure to elicit many a response to your IG Story.

Better yet, the Ishi case combines undeniable coolness with functionality. The structural shape is designed with ergonomics in mind, and also serves as a stand and protection for your phone.

They say eyes are a window to the soul — so using the right makeup can turn up the volume. With a few swipes of Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glaze-On Liquid Eyeshadow, your lids transform into molten masterpieces. The shimmery formula shifts like melted metal, packed with pigment and dimension that change as the light moves. Thanks to its built-in brush, this high-impact look takes almost no effort. Snag a duochrome shade — like Frost Boss or Sunshine Tax — for an iridescent sheen that’ll mesmerize anyone who meets your gaze.

In the fashion world, people often think of incorporating textures in big, flamboyant ways — think fluffy coats, chunky knit sweaters, or velvet dresses, among others. An easy way into the trend, however, is with something small: your shoes. These Adidas Originals Samba Long Tongues come in a cowhide pattern and matching fuzz. Your sneaker game has never been this strong.

Whether you’re training for a marathon or just getting your steps in, this jacket will ensure you stay dry and comfortable all season long. It has a drawcord waist to keep the wind out, plus a water-repellent finish that’ll shield you from a misty rain. What really makes it special, however, is its texture. The reflective, liquid-like sheen paired with a popped collar, chevron details, and puffy sleeves gives the jacket major high-shine, statement-making energy — the kind that elevates any workout or casual look.

Some call it fall, others call it cozy season — and the current dominating trends are all about embracing that in style. Chalk it up to the elastic drawstring pants era or simply the weather, but you’re going to see a lot of soft fabrics, comfortable beauty formulas, and more plush pieces for everything from your makeup bag to your living room. These editor-approved pieces keep you cozy whether you’re chilling at home or headed to work.

Is there anything in the world cozier than wrapping yourself up in a big, comfy blanket, with a hot cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate? Of course, the magic fades just a little when your beverage of choice cools down — but with the heated Ember Mug, you can extend the life of your drink for up to 90 minutes.] The technology lets you set your perfect temperature, so your drink is never too hot or too cold — it’s just right.

The beauty equivalent of pulling on your favorite comfy crewneck? Dusting on a velvety-soft blush. Glossier’s new powder version of its beloved Cloud Paint is perfect for the job, as its pillowy texture melts into your skin, while its diffused, complexion-blurring finish delivers the ultimate “I’m cold” flush. Think of it as the sweatshirt of your makeup bag.

Just because you want to get cozy the second you get home doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice feeling chic. These Parachute slippers, available in moss and peacock, bone and tobacco, and dusk and adobe colorways, are comfy, given their terrycloth material, and they make sliding into your house shoes more of a mindfulness practice. They’re unisex, so you can get them for yourself or as a gift. For an even more luxe experience, pair them with their coordinating robe.

Though we’ve established that nothing is cozier than snuggling under a fuzzy blanket, wearing this faux fur coat from Superdown is arguably the next best thing. It’s chic, it’s light, and it’s effortlessly cool. Plus, in shades of brown, it’s utterly “mob wife”-coded, aka the Carmela Soprano-inspired aesthetic cosigned by the likes of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

While robe season truly lasts all year long, you officially need one come fall. They’re perfect for lazy mornings and for staying warm when you get out of the shower, especially once the temperature starts to dip. There’s also something undeniably chic about a robe. Instead of doing your skin care in pajamas or sweats, envelop yourself in this plush, waffle-weave number from Pattern. Join the robe club and it’ll quickly become your whole personality.

Red is one of those colors that’ll never go out of style, but different shades rotate through the spotlight. Strawberry girl morphed into cherry mocha before red wine became the reigning hue. Now, a decidedly darker, moodier shade is flooding both the shelves and your feeds: oxblood. It can feature purple, blue, or brown undertones, but however you spot it, it’s bound to stand out. Think of it as grunge in color form: edgy, versatile, and impossible to ignore, adding instant drama to every look.

PSA: You need at least one item in a blood-red hue this season to stand out in a sea of neutrals. If the color feels a bit intimidating, may I suggest starting your collection with these straight jeans from L’Agence? Crafted in luxe velvet, these pants are easy enough to reach for in lieu of denim, but pack an edgier punch. Pair it with a basic white tank for a spin on the model-off-duty look, or rock it with a black leather jacket to up the cool factor.

Now’s the time to trade your go-to red or pink lippie for something deeper. This satiny dark plum from e.l.f. Cosmetics screams fall, and fits perfectly into the season’s oxblood trend. It’s versatile enough to match multiple aesthetics — so whether you’re more of a goth glam girlie, a ’90s beauty fan, or just love a statement lip, it’s an A-plus pick. Bonus: It instantly pulls your whole look together, even if the rest of your face is bare.

If you’re planning to prioritize more hot girl walks this fall, then you’ll need some fresh kicks to see you through. This pair from Adidas is right on trend thanks to the splash of oxblood, but they’re also comfy as can be. The flexible upper and Cloudfoam midsole will make it easy to hit up the farmers market, pick out a pumpkin, and crunch through the leaves in the park — all without an ounce of discomfort.

Once you invest in high-quality bath towels, you’ll never go back. Frontgate’s resort collection comes in over 20 different colors, but the rich Dahlia shade is on point with the oxblood trend you’re going to see everywhere this fall. Updating your bathroom seasonally could be as easy as swapping out your linens.

You can order a full set in your preferred shade or mix-and-match colors, but I highly advise you to go for the “Bath Sheet” size — they’re just a touch bigger than your average bath towel, so you can really wrap it around your body, which you’ll want to do given how plush these are.

Headphones are as much a fashion statement as they are a piece of technology, so go with a pair in the season’s buzziest shade. This wireless set from Bowers & Wilkins delivers high-quality audio, all with a sleek design. They come in a few other colors, too, but ruby red particularly pops.

The end of summer is a great time to give your wellness routine an upgrade. This season, it’s all about treating your senses — so whether it’s through a heated eye mask, scented skin care product, or LED lamp, your self-care rituals will feel cozier and more intentional. These little luxuries elevate ordinary moments, helping you feel grounded, pampered, and ready to tackle your to-do list in style.

Don’t even think about bed-rotting this season without a warming eye mask on standby. It’s the perfect way to block out light while you snag a nap on a Saturday afternoon, and this one just so happens to be extra comforting, too.

With a quick zap in the microwave, it heats up and stays warm for hours so you can ward off chills. It’s also packed with dried French lavender for a subtle, soothing scent. Imagine curling up with a cup of tea, a good book, and this mask perched on your head. Pull it down as soon as your eyelids start to get heavy and enjoy a snooze.

After indulging in an everything shower, seal the deal with a divinely scented body oil. AKT has created a skin-nourishing elixir for your limbs — packed with squalane, green coffee oil, and jojoba — that quickly sinks in to leave you feeling super supple. As the hydrating concoction works its magic, you’ll enjoy one of two mood-boosting fragrances: Orange Grove, an earthy citrus, or After Thunder, a rainy eucalyptus-spiked scent, making it body care that doubles as aromatherapy.

Lighting fixtures may be the last thing you think about when you’re decorating, but they absolutely shouldn’t be. This Pure MDRN lamp is the overachiever of lighting fixtures. Sure, it can brighten your room, given its full-spectrum color control and warm-to-cool settings, but it’s so much more than that.

You can pair the lamp using a smartphone app with Alexa or Google Assistant, schedule lighting routines throughout the day, and sync the lighting to change with your music. All products are made to order, and you can choose from Terracotta, Black, Sand, Coffee, or Matcha colors to match your aesthetic.

Millennials, remember the long pendant necklaces that dominated the 2010s? (Owls were a particularly trendy must-have.) They’re back. This time, however, they’re elevated, sculptural, and often accented with precious stones and crystals, like this pearl statement piece from UNOde50.

Apart from being a conversation starter, it also squarely falls into what could be considered “anti-anxiety jewelry,” a category that includes fidget rings and other tactile knickknacks. Come for the style, stay for the self-soothing elements. It’ll be satisfying to twiddle with its spinning beads, metal rings, and revolving giant pearl.

As the days get shorter, scrolling the hours away — and ruining your sleep schedule — becomes more and more tempting. An app that helps you fall asleep might sound like an oxymoron, but Loóna has accomplished it. The app combines calming games, soothing sounds, and bedtime stories to help your brain settle into sleep mode. Give the free trial a shot and embrace the nighttime ambiance.

The daylight hours are ever so slowly shrinking, so why not lean into the darkness? Whether it’s through moody makeup colors, a velvet- and lace-filled wardrobe, or satin, gemstone-hued home decor, fall’s “dark romantic” trend lets you live out your goth dreams (or, at the very least, try it on for size).

As seen on the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Ralph Lauren, Erdem, and McQueen, among others, the “dark romance” aesthetic is bound to blow up. While most interpretations of the trend err gothic (see: blacks, deep crimsons, and intricate lace), a subtler take is Victorian. Consider this paisley-print chiffon top from Ralph Lauren: the perfect balance of delicate and frilly, it can be dressed down with jeans, trousers for an office-approved look, or with a voluminous skirt for major drama.

Nothing screams “fall” more than a velvet accent. Let this be your sign that you can absolutely justify (yet another) throw pillow purchase. This autumnal floral print from Anthropologie is an absolutely low-effort, big-impact statement piece — imagine one of these moody pieces on each side of your sofa.

Throw pillows are one of the easiest ways to revamp a room without breaking the bank, and they can be switched out season to season. Pro tip: Invest in these $88 pillows once, then buy cases that fit their 20” x 20” size for every time of year.

Sure, you could go with a classic black or even an oxblood-red manicure. Or you can shake things up with another dark nail polish option: Mooncat’s Epilogue to Utopia, which is so multidimensional it can’t even be described as one shade. It has a black base — which is revealed when you wave a magnetic wand over it — yet contains multichromatic purple and blue pigments, making your fingertips look like mini galaxies.

The approach of spooky season is the ultimate time to start leaning into your more gothic inclinations. An instant film camera may offer a physical manifestation of your very own mysterious, romantic aura. This Fujifilm option provides all of the intrigue of a vintage iteration, with 10 different film filters and instant printing — yet features the ease of digital technology. It’s the perfect buy for any dark academic or aspiring supernatural photographer.

In the mood for a Practical Magic–inspired fall? Start your mornings with a quick card pull to set a witchy, intentional tone for the day. Each one features powerful affirmations like, “I am in perfect balance” and “I am a vibrational match to all that I desire,” making it easy to center yourself while you work, write, or manifest your intentions.

The deck is just as stunning as it is inspiring: All 30 cards are rimmed in gold and adorned with celestial artwork — including suns, moons, and astrological symbols on a moody black background. Display one next to a candle for a subtle magical touch that elevates any space. Fantastical, functional, and totally of-the-moment, this set is the ultimate accessory for a cozy, witchy fall vibe.

Give your ballet flats a trendy dark romantic-coded upgrade this season with this burgundy velvet pair from Margaux. The plush material, jewel-toned color, and delicately tied bow give the traditionally coquettish footwear a moodier edge. Wear them with ruffled tops, lace dresses, or black capris for a subtle touch of romance and drama. Bonus points for doubling as a perfect pick for fall’s oxblood trend.