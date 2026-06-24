14 SPFs That'll Make You Never Want To Skip Sunscreen Again

Ask any dermatologist or facialist about the most important part of your skin care routine, and you’ll get the same answer: sunscreen. It helps protect you from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays (and, consequently, skin cancer), yes, but it’s also key for minimizing signs of aging as well as dark spots. And while you’re wearing it 365 days a year — nod along here — summer is when it really earns its MVP status.

Luckily, wearing SPF has never been easier. Over the past year, beauty brands have completely changed the category with formulas that feel weightless, blend seamlessly, and disappear into the skin without the goopy, greasy finish sunscreen used to be known for. Even mineral-based SPFs now rival their chemical counterparts with hydrating textures and zero white cast, making daily application (and reapplication) feel less like a chore and more like another step in your beauty routine.

Ahead, you’ll find the standout SPF launches that impressed our editors this year — including sprays, sticks, and shimmering body oils, each of which you’ll happily slather on before every beach day, poolside hang, and sun-soaked plan on your summer calendar.

1. Best Mineral-Based Face SPF

In the day to day, you really just need a sunscreen that does its job without bringing any attention to itself. Enter: CeraVe's Invisible Mineral SPF 50. True to its name, the formula melts seamlessly into skin while ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid deliver a boost of hydration. It even held up during the brand's 2026 CerAwards, where creators put its staying power to the test through a series of SPF-themed challenges.

2. Best Sunscreen Spray

Spray sunscreens already have a leg up on their creamy counterparts — namely, easier and faster application. But La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UV Pro-Sport Invisible Spray takes the category to the next level. It’s completely weightless, water-resistant, and non-staining (as in: it won’t ruin your favorite pair of capris). Also key? It features a non-drip formula that means you can skip the burning-eyes situation.

3. Best Serum SPF

The milky skin care obsession isn’t going anywhere. Recently, Summer Fridays gave the people what they want with a serum-like mineral SPF that pairs broad-spectrum protection with skin barrier-supporting ingredients in a lightweight, milky elixir that feels more like your favorite essence than traditional sunscreen. You’ll come for the sun protection, but you’ll stay for the fresh, dewy glow.

4. Best Face Stick

If you’re going to be wearing makeup, Eadem’s Sunsuede is about to become your new best friend. It’s a primer and sunscreen in one, with the added perk of a blurring, cloud-like finish. Apply it under foundation for a smooth, soft-matte canvas or swipe it on top for a midday refresh. Either way, this lightweight balm is like an airbrushed SPF stick you’ll want to keep in your bag all summer long.

5. Best For Oily Skin

Oily skin girlies have long had a complicated relationship with sunscreen, but Ilia's Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen is here to change that. Along with broad-spectrum protection, the silky SPF is infused with sebum-balancing botanicals to help keep shine at bay for up to eight hours — all while delivering a healthy dose of hydration.

6. Best For Active Days

Whether you're lounging poolside or at a park picnic, you want sunscreen that's fuss-free — like this cult-beloved SPF from Shiseido. The face-and-body lotion is designed for active days, so sweat and sea spray won't sabotage your sun protection. Plus, antioxidants and licorice root extract give it added skin care benefits, making it a head-to-toe MVP.

7. Best For On-The-Go

Applying SPF every day is only half the battle — reapplication is just as important. Thankfully, Sulwhasoo created a holy grail sunscreen compact that makes the second part of the equation a no-brainer. Housed in a sleek compact with a puff applicator, the sun cushion delivers weightless, broad-spectrum coverage that doesn’t wreck your glam — simply pat and go.

8. Best For A Glowy Finish

If you're team dewy over team matte, your beauty routine needs this mineral SPF from Naturium. Consider it your shortcut to a glazed donut glow, with broad-spectrum sun protection built in. Niacinamide and glycerin add an extra dose of hydration, so your skin looks as healthy as it feels — a win-win.

9. Best Shimmery Body Oil

‘Tis the season of showing more skin, so why not make it as luminous as possible? Saltair’s Sunscreen Body Oil is your glowy body SPF BFF. With skin-nourishing oils, a subtle shimmer, and a soft, creamy vanilla-meets-sandalwood scent, it’ll leave your limbs radiant, bronzed, and protected.

10. Best Moisturizer With SPF

A short get-ready routine is even more appealing in the summertime, when you want to maximize your time outdoors — hence why this moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid is an easy win. This multitasking formula delivers broad-spectrum sun protection while remaining non-comedogenic (read: acne-safe), all while hydrating skin and creating the perfect base for makeup.

11. Best Brightening SPF

Korean skin care is ahead of the game, so it’s no surprise that K-beauty brand Celimax has created a sunscreen that doubles as a skin-brightening serum. Formulated with tranexamic acid and niacinamide, it helps both prevent and visibly fade dark spots over time. The lightweight texture makes it easy to wear daily, layering seamlessly under makeup without any heaviness or chalkiness.

12. Best Tinted SPF

Dermatologists have long loved EltaMD’s sunscreens, thanks to the brand’s line of gentle, clinically tested formulas. Recently, it introduced a tinted option to its lineup — one that delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, long-lasting hydration, and soft, skin-evening coverage. Think of it as your no-foundation foundation essential.

13. Best Lip SPF

Aussie sunscreen brand Ultra Violette is beloved for its weightless SPFs, but don't sleep on its lip balm. It's just as nourishing as your favorite everyday lippie, with the added bonus of broad-spectrum sun protection — and it comes in four gorgeous shades. Best of all? It skips the sticky feel and chemical aftertaste that can plague so many SPF lip products.

14. Best Brush-On Sunscreen

Another portable SPF option? Tarte's Creaseless SPF 30 Mineral Powder. Sweep it over makeup to set everything in place, then use it again for easy midday reapplication. As a bonus, its sweat-resistant mineral pigments blur the look of fine lines and pores, giving skin a smooth, filtered finish.