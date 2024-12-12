Beauty
The Ultimate Under-$25 Beauty Gift Guide
As curated by a beauty writer.
Gift-giving season means three things: bustling crowds, stressful choices, and lots of money spent. It can easily become the most overwhelming and expensive time of year — but it doesn’t have to be.
For the beauty lover in your life, there are so many quality gift options you can order online to avoid packed shopping centers — including those that cost less than $25.
As a beauty writer, I’ve got an eye for the most covetable skin, hair, fragrance, and makeup presents you can buy for a deal. Have a lippie lover in your life? NYX sells a set of four of its bestselling lip products for achieving a glossy, nourished pout. Alternatively, the hair-obsessed person you know would get the most use out of Pattern’s travel-sized kit, featuring its popular shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in. You also can never go wrong with gifting a delicious scent — and TikTok-beloved brand NOYZ offers a taste of its top fragrances with its adorable Discovery Kit.
Keep reading for the best beauty gifts you can snag for under $25.
1The Ultimate Relaxation Duo
Great for the person who needs to rest and recharge, Lush’s Little Snow Fairy gift set includes the yummy cotton-candy-scented Snow Fairy Bath Bomb and the matching shower gel.
2The Illuminating Blush
Since 2024 was the year of blush, growing somebody’s stockpile is never a bad choice. This Pat McGrath powder leaves a soft, yet pigmented luster on your cheeks.
3The Viral Vanity Quad
The NYX Professional Makeup Fan Fav Lip Gloss Vault will expand your lip-obsessed friend’s collection with a mix of moisturizing lip oils and high-shine glosses.
4The 10-Minute Mani
There is no better gift for a friend who always has their nails done than a free manicure. These Lilac St. press-ons only take 10 minutes to apply and they’re *so* chic.
5The Softening Shower Gels
Philosophy just made everything showers way more fun with this gift set featuring three of its most popular holiday scents.
6The Signature Fragrance Finder
Help your bestie find their signature scent for 2025 with a kit of NOYZ’ superstar perfumes.
7The Curly Hair Travel-Ready Trio
Pattern’s On-The-Go Set for curls and coils has everything you need to make washdays while traveling a breeze.
8The Delicious Gourmand
Treat a friend or loved one to the gourmand trend with Phlur’s Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist.
9The Flush & Flare Couplet
Opting to gift your favorite makeup lover this SHEGLAM blush and highlight duo will give their get-ready routine a glow-up.
10The Lush Hairties
Spruce up somebody’s hair tie stack with these cutesy — and hair-friendly — mini scrunchies by Bread Beauty Supply.
11The Slick-Back Safe-Guard
With 24-hour hold and frizz elimination, Briogeo’s Style + Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick makes putting your hair in a slicked-back bun completely stress-free.
12The “In-A-Pinch” Beauty Set
This e.l.f. kit has everything you need for an on-the-go beat: an eyelid primer, mascara, the viral Power Grip Primer, clear lip lacquer, and a blending sponge.
13The Makeup Essential
Beauty sponges should be replaced frequently, so do your friend a favor by gifting them a fresh replacement.
14The Acne-Prone Saviors
The Ordinary has a full breakout-quashing regimen for less than $16 — perfect for your loved one who’s always complaining about their zits.