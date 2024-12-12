Gift-giving season means three things: bustling crowds, stressful choices, and lots of money spent. It can easily become the most overwhelming and expensive time of year — but it doesn’t have to be.

For the beauty lover in your life, there are so many quality gift options you can order online to avoid packed shopping centers — including those that cost less than $25.

As a beauty writer, I’ve got an eye for the most covetable skin, hair, fragrance, and makeup presents you can buy for a deal. Have a lippie lover in your life? NYX sells a set of four of its bestselling lip products for achieving a glossy, nourished pout. Alternatively, the hair-obsessed person you know would get the most use out of Pattern’s travel-sized kit, featuring its popular shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in. You also can never go wrong with gifting a delicious scent — and TikTok-beloved brand NOYZ offers a taste of its top fragrances with its adorable Discovery Kit.

Keep reading for the best beauty gifts you can snag for under $25.

1 The Ultimate Relaxation Duo Little Snow Fairy Lush $22 See On Lush Great for the person who needs to rest and recharge, Lush’s Little Snow Fairy gift set includes the yummy cotton-candy-scented Snow Fairy Bath Bomb and the matching shower gel.

2 The Illuminating Blush PAT McGRATH LABS Mini Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush Sephora $19 See On Sephora Since 2024 was the year of blush, growing somebody’s stockpile is never a bad choice. This Pat McGrath powder leaves a soft, yet pigmented luster on your cheeks.

3 The Viral Vanity Quad NYX Professional Makeup Fan Fav Lip Gloss Vault Holiday Gift Set Target $20 See On Target The NYX Professional Makeup Fan Fav Lip Gloss Vault will expand your lip-obsessed friend’s collection with a mix of moisturizing lip oils and high-shine glosses.

5 The Softening Shower Gels Philosophy Enchanted Shower Gel 3-Piece Holiday Gift Set Ulta $22 See On Ulta Philosophy just made everything showers way more fun with this gift set featuring three of its most popular holiday scents.

6 The Signature Fragrance Finder NOYZ Discovery Kit Eau De Parfum Ulta $22 See On Ulta Help your bestie find their signature scent for 2025 with a kit of NOYZ’ superstar perfumes.

7 The Curly Hair Travel-Ready Trio Pattern On-The-Go Set for Curls & Coils Sephora $24 See On Sephora Pattern’s On-The-Go Set for curls and coils has everything you need to make washdays while traveling a breeze.

8 The Delicious Gourmand PHLUR Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist Sephora $24 See On Sephora Treat a friend or loved one to the gourmand trend with Phlur’s Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist.

9 The Flush & Flare Couplet Festive Glow Gift Set-Love Cake & Vanilla Frost SHEGLAM $11.99 See On SHEGLAM Opting to gift your favorite makeup lover this SHEGLAM blush and highlight duo will give their get-ready routine a glow-up.

10 The Lush Hairties Bread Beauty Supply Baby Bread-Puff: Hair & Wrist Mini Scrunchie Set Sephora $10 See On Sephora Spruce up somebody’s hair tie stack with these cutesy — and hair-friendly — mini scrunchies by Bread Beauty Supply.

11 The Slick-Back Safe-Guard Briogeo Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Sleek Stick Sephora $23 See On Sephora With 24-hour hold and frizz elimination, Briogeo’s Style + Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick makes putting your hair in a slicked-back bun completely stress-free.

12 The “In-A-Pinch” Beauty Set e.l.f. The All Day Every Day Holiday Cosmetics Gift Set Target $20 See On Target This e.l.f. kit has everything you need for an on-the-go beat: an eyelid primer, mascara, the viral Power Grip Primer, clear lip lacquer, and a blending sponge.

13 The Makeup Essential Beautyblender ORIGINAL Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Sephora $20 Sephora Beauty sponges should be replaced frequently, so do your friend a favor by gifting them a fresh replacement.