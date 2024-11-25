Everyone knows at least one friend who always has a fresh manicure or pedicure in the trendiest color — like “cherry mocha girl” burgundy or Hailey Bieber-approved sapphire blue. And if you’re currently making a shopping list for the holiday season, I promise that a nail-centric gift will *always* bring that friend immense joy.

IMO, the best gifts are items you wouldn’t necessarily buy for yourself (be it too expensive or impractical) but are things you’d really love to have anyway.

For a nail aficionado, something like the Hermès Nourishing Oil luxuriously packaged in the design house’s iconic orange box would fit the bill. Similarly, a single polish shade from Chanel is a thoughtful splurge for a loved one who may not think to purchase it for themselves.

You could also opt for a buzzy gift set, like the entire OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer collection, which comes with each color in adorable mini form.

From affordable stocking stuffers to luxe sets that need no wrapping paper, keep scrolling to find the only gift guide you’ll need for the nail lover in your life.

1 The Holiday-Themed Bundle Little Lacquer Village Collector's Edition Lights Lacquer $100 See On Lights Lacquer The Little Lacquer Village Collector's Edition bundle includes six holiday-inspired polish colors (like a deep ruby red and frosty pale blue), adorable nail tattoos, and a few artsy stickers you can put on your tips or anywhere you like.

2 The Nail Care Essentials Enchanted Garden Manicure Gift Set Tweezerman $22 See On Tweezerman This holiday-ready Enchanted Garden Manicure Gift Set has every basic nail tool one would need to refresh their at-home kit.

3 The Classic Press-On Kit Glamnetic Best of Press-On's Gift Set Ulta $30 See On Ulta If your bestie is all about her stick-on manis, the Best of Press-On's Gift Set is a stunning pick that includes two timeless looks: a cherry red chrome and flawless Frenchies.

4 The Luxe Cuticle Oil Nourishing Oil Hermès $60 See On Hermès A luxurious Hermès Nourishing Oil may not be something you’d pick up for yourself, but it serves as an unforgettable gift for any mani lover in your life.

6 The Gel Mani Starter Set Manucurist Let's Flash Gift Set Bluemercury $85 See On Bluemercury Gift everything that’s needed to apply (and safely remove) a high-shine, long-lasting gel manicure with the Manicurist Let's Flash Gift Set.

7 The At-Home Pedicure Must-Haves Foot Care Essentials Set Olive & June $56 See On Olive & June Take those DIY pedicures to the next level with this four-piece Foot Care Essentials Set, which includes all the essentials for baby-soft feet.

9 The Sweet-Smelling Hand Cream PHLUR Missing Person Hand Cream Sephora $20 See On Sephora The secret to a fresh, longer-lasting manicure? Moisture. Keep those tips looking fresh with the Missing Person Hand Cream, which features yummy fragrance notes of jasmine, orange blossom, musk, and woods.

11 The French Tip Must-Have Ulta Beauty Collection Pardon My French Manicure Set Ulta $18 See On Ulta French tips are a celeb-loved nail design that will never go out of style — and this Pardon My French Manicure Set has the tools you need to create the classic vibe on yourself.