Nails
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Nail Lover In Your Life
From affordable stocking stuffers to luxe finds.
Everyone knows at least one friend who always has a fresh manicure or pedicure in the trendiest color — like “cherry mocha girl” burgundy or Hailey Bieber-approved sapphire blue. And if you’re currently making a shopping list for the holiday season, I promise that a nail-centric gift will *always* bring that friend immense joy.
IMO, the best gifts are items you wouldn’t necessarily buy for yourself (be it too expensive or impractical) but are things you’d really love to have anyway.
For a nail aficionado, something like the Hermès Nourishing Oil luxuriously packaged in the design house’s iconic orange box would fit the bill. Similarly, a single polish shade from Chanel is a thoughtful splurge for a loved one who may not think to purchase it for themselves.
You could also opt for a buzzy gift set, like the entire OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer collection, which comes with each color in adorable mini form.
1The Holiday-Themed Bundle
The Little Lacquer Village Collector's Edition bundle includes six holiday-inspired polish colors (like a deep ruby red and frosty pale blue), adorable nail tattoos, and a few artsy stickers you can put on your tips or anywhere you like.
2The Nail Care Essentials
This holiday-ready Enchanted Garden Manicure Gift Set has every basic nail tool one would need to refresh their at-home kit.
3The Classic Press-On Kit
If your bestie is all about her stick-on manis, the Best of Press-On's Gift Set is a stunning pick that includes two timeless looks: a cherry red chrome and flawless Frenchies.
4The Luxe Cuticle Oil
A luxurious Hermès Nourishing Oil may not be something you’d pick up for yourself, but it serves as an unforgettable gift for any mani lover in your life.
5The Chrome Lover’s Gift
This Le Glazed! Chrome Nail Powder Set effortlessly transforms any manicure into a trendy “glazed donut” moment.
6The Gel Mani Starter Set
Gift everything that’s needed to apply (and safely remove) a high-shine, long-lasting gel manicure with the Manicurist Let's Flash Gift Set.
7The At-Home Pedicure Must-Haves
Take those DIY pedicures to the next level with this four-piece Foot Care Essentials Set, which includes all the essentials for baby-soft feet.
8The Essential Cherry Mocha Polish
Show your fave nail-loving girlie that you’re in on the current trends with the most iconic “cherry mocha girl” polish hue: Chanel Rouge Noir.
9The Sweet-Smelling Hand Cream
The secret to a fresh, longer-lasting manicure? Moisture. Keep those tips looking fresh with the Missing Person Hand Cream, which features yummy fragrance notes of jasmine, orange blossom, musk, and woods.
10The Wicked-Inspired Lacquers
If you have someone on your list who is obsessed with Wicked, the OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer 12 Piece Mini Pack will surely bring joy. Plus, it includes the shade Ozitively Elphaba, which Cynthia Erivo told Bustle is her personal favorite.
11The French Tip Must-Have
French tips are a celeb-loved nail design that will never go out of style — and this Pardon My French Manicure Set has the tools you need to create the classic vibe on yourself.
12The Lush Foot Mask
Complete an at-home pedicure gift basket with a lush Nourishing Foot Mask that smells like tropical coconut and relaxing lavender.