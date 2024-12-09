Throughout the 2020s, one makeup category in particular surged in popularity, sparking a wave of buzzy beauty launches: blush.

Before then — especially during the YouTube-dominated makeup era of 2016 — blush wasn’t as central as a sharply contoured face or a dramatic cut-crease eye. However, with shifting trends, a rise in brightened under-eyes, and the popularity of “clean girl” glam, dramatically flushed cheeks have undergone a serious rebrand. And 2024 may have been blush’s biggest moment yet.

Blush Dominated All Of 2024

Since the start of the year, innovative and game-changing blush formulas have been dropping seemingly every day. Additionally, every it girl celebrity founder has launched new blush products that have quickly become staples in countless makeup bags. Most notably: Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez have each released a now cult-favorite blush.

Aside from these game-changing launches, the ’24 blush color and application trends were *also* next level. One look in particular that dominated the year? “Blonzer.”

Blonzers are terracotta-toned blush-bronzer hybrids that give a toasted, natural flush to the complexion. They sculpt the cheeks similarly to traditional contouring but deliver a much more laidback, effortless effect.

Aside from the blonzer obsession, BeautyTok came in hot with playful blush application hacks throughout the year.

“Sunset blush” was a spring and summer staple, featuring an ombré of orange, pink, and golden liquid blush tints to achieve a dimensional look. Similarly, the “jelly donut” blush trend used a circle of liquid highlighter with a dot of pigmented blush in the center for a radiant glow.

With newer wintertime micro trends emerging — like “candy cane blush” — the TikTok-centric makeup movement isn’t likely to slow down as 2025 rolls around.

The Battle Of Blush Sticks Vs. Powder

Yet another trend emerged in 2024: a fierce battle between multi-purpose, creamy blush sticks and more traditional powder formulations.

Move over, liquid blush — cream blush sticks have become everyone’s makeup drawer bestie after plenty of unique drops flooded the shelves this year.

A major launch of note would be the ever-Instagrammable Rhode Pocket Blush, which Bieber teased for months before the grand reveal. Lady Gaga also entered the chat with her industry-shifting Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Sticks that still have everyone talking.

A few other industry-beloved stick blushes that hit the market include the KJH.brand Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek Sticks and the Iconic London Blurring Blush Sticks.

What was not on my 2024 bingo card was the valiant return of powder blushes, as they’ve been previously overshadowed by more popular liquid and cream formats. This time around, brands are focusing on color payoff and cloud-like blendability for a beautifully buildable pop of color.

In January, Grande teased her r.e.m. beauty Hypernova Satin Matte Blush. With its release, there seemed to be a renewed interest in the once-forgotten format.

Alongside other launches like the Kosas Blush is Life and Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Powder (a limited edition fave that became a core product in 2024), Gomez also rounded out her impressive blush range with the softly shimmering Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush.

It’s safe to say that no matter which team you’re on, the 2024 blush launches were major.

6 Of The Best 2024 Blush Launches

Before the world sees what 2025 will bring, take a look back at some of the best blush launches of 2024.

Rhode’s Pocket Blush became an instant classic when it launched in June. All six shades deliver a dewy, bouncy flush.

While the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush will always be that girl, Gomez welcomed six shades of the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush to her Rare Beauty family in March. Many use it atop their liquid blushes as a way to set the look, or simply add a colorful highlight to their cheeks.

Lady Gaga disrupted the blush category in May with her Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Sticks. Not only have each of the eight shades been touted as one of the most universally flattering blushes for all skin tones, but the serum-based formula gives a gleaming, glass-like finish.

In May, Kosas released eight shades of its Blush is Life, a baked pressed powder formula infused with squalane and hyaluronic acid to create a luminous flush.

Katie Jane Hughes is a celebrity makeup artists to stars like Dua Lipa — and in October, her namesake brand launched the Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek Sticks. Meant for creating monochromatic glam in just a few swipes, each of the five shades delivers a cream-to-powder formula that makes skin look as smooth as velvet.

In February, Grande released eight shades of the Hypernova Satin Matte Blush. With the game-changing drop, she proved for once and for all that powder blush formulations could be both powerfully pigmented and long-lasting.