Billie Eilish’s ocean eyes are arguably her most striking feature.

Even when the “Birds of a Feather” singer is spotted makeup-free, her ice-colored eyes shine. And for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, her eye makeup makes them a major focal point.

If you’ve ever wondered how she gets her siren eye makeup look, you’re in luck — because Eilish has just dropped an in-depth beauty routine that details the exact glam she’s been rocking as she performs.

Billie Eilish’s Tour Makeup Look

On Dec. 22, Eilish posted her tour makeup tutorial to TikTok with the caption, “leave me alone i barely know what im doing but heres what works for me & what i do before every show on tour.”

Overall, the look is quite natural for the stage, save for her bold eyeliner. For her complexion, she uses the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, Milk Makeup Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain in Burst, and Laura Mercier Translucent Pressed Setting Powder for a more mattified finish, all topped off with some drawn-on freckles.

For her lips, she first overlines her pout using the Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner STAY-N in 03 p-INKED. Eilish then goes over that same area with the Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Lip Liner in Work Of Art, leaving the center bare.

She then spends a good amount of time perfecting her subtle, brown-hued siren eye.

Her Exact “Siren Eye” Routine

While she has rocked a similar siren eye before, Eilish’s tour glam is much more natural by comparison (and without intense black pigments).

First, she takes a clean Q-tip and gently dries her upper and lower waterline, prepping the area for long-lasting eyeliner.

The eyeliner in question happens to be a drugstore gem: the $10 Maybelline Tattoo Studio Smokey Gel Pencil Eyeliner in Smokey Brown. She uses this to tight-line the same areas, all the way from her eyes’ inner corners, and ends with a subtle flick that extends slightly downwards. Once that’s laid down, she uses the medium brown shade “MN10” from the MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes® Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals to set her lines and subtly smoke out the edges.

Then, she dips a Q-tip into her Biba de Sousa Micellar Water to clean up and sharpen the wings. As a last step, she coats her upper and lower lashes with the MERIT Clean Lash Mascara. Et voila: the perfect siren eye makeup look.