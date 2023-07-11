On July 9, A-listers gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate Greta Gerwig’s Barbie ahead of its imminent (and highly-anticipated) release on July 21. Of course, stars of the film, along with musicians featured on its soundtrack, dressed in their most glamorous, Barbie-inspired ‘fits — ICYMI, Margot Robbie literally embodied the 1960-released “Solo In The Spotlight” Barbie doll.

And while glittering Barbiecore manicures and daring exposed thong moments à la Dua Lipa no doubt made their mark on the buzzy pink carpet, Billie Eilish wore playful look that included some understated glam details that (almost) went completely undetected.

When it comes to her nails, it’s no secret that Eilish has been a longtime fan of XXL stiletto tips in recent past — which is why it came as somewhat of a surprise when the musician seemed to bare her natural, polish-less nails.

Her makeup look and hair, too, was kept mostly minimal. She wore barely-there glam and pin-straight, raven black strands with eyelash-grazing blunt bangs. Though if you look a bit closer, you’ll notice a few adorable additions to her look that add a playful energy that all but screams big Barbie energy in the best way.

Glammed by Emily Cheng — a celeb-loved makeup artist who frequently works with the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and Simone Ashley — the duo allowed Eilish’s freckles to take centerstage beneath ultra-minimal complexion products.

What’s more, Cheng added a tiny pink heart just beneath her left eye, which was perhaps an accidental nod to Robbie’s on-film character, Harley Quinn, who sported a similar look in black. As a final glittering detail, Eilish showed a glimpse of some tiny tooth gems when she flashed a smile.

The 21 year-old singer just announced a new song for the film, titled “What Was I Made For?”, with an Instagram post that (fittingly) featured the star with a voluminous, Barbie ponytail. You’ll get to see Eilish’s full Barbiecore transformation when the track and its music video drop on July 13.