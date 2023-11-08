When it comes to her approach to makeup, Billie Eilish is decidedly understated and low-key, both on and off-stage. And especially considering the artist stepped onto the Barbie movie premiere’s pink carpet with a noticeably minimal (and freckle-filled) look not too long ago, it’s clear she has a similar vibe in the most glamorous of settings.

While her fiery red roots have been in the spotlight as of late, Eilish took to her Instagram stories on Nov. 6 to share an up-close and personal look at her current glam. The pouty selfie featured bolder eye makeup than what fans of the “What Was I Made For?” singer are used to.

Billie’s Bold Siren Eyes

Amping up her go-to makeup with just a few products, Eilish is pictured with a sheer, semi-satin complexion (which allowed her freckles to shine through), a neutral glossy lip, and some bushy, undone eyebrows that framed her face.

Truly taking the look to the next level, her ocean blue eyes were lined all the way around and along her waterline in a matte black hue, with a sharp siren-eyed wing extending towards the tail end of her brows.

Needless to say, the sultry makeup moment will serve as some serious inspo for the months ahead.

Hello, Faux Freckles

For quite some time, faux freckles have been a beloved makeup trend that add a ton of sweetness and playful energy to any makeup look. Most often associated with “no-makeup makeup” looks (as opposed to a high-coverage beat), countless freckle hacks have been circling the internet.

While some dedicated freckle products exist on the market (like Freck Beauty’s Original Freckle, $28), a brown-hued eyeliner paired with a dewy setting spray is TikTok’s fool-proof method for achieving the buzzy look.

An Unexpected Makeup Combo

While siren eyes and faux freckles seemingly have opposite vibes — the former being sultry and seductive, while the latter is youthful and sweet — other stars besides Eilish have paired the two trends together.

On Nov. 6, Madelyn Cline attended the 2023 CFDA Awards with a similar glam look, pairing a subtle siren eye with precious faux freckles dancing along the bridge of her nose. In other words? Both Eilish and Cline prove that the unexpected combo is suitable for everyday makeup and high-fashion red carpets alike.