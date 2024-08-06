One thing is for certain: Blake Lively *always* serves a masterclass in matching her red carpet aesthetic to whatever film or project she’s celebrating at the time.

Case in point? She most recently attended the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine — which stars her husband, Ryan Reynolds — in a glam-filled, dark red jumpsuit that is a direct nod to the superhero’s costume.

Her recent press romp in honor of the book-to-film adaptation of It Ends with Us is no different.

Blake’s Lily Bloom-Inspired Nails

ICYMI, Lively is starring in the upcoming film, It Ends with Us, as the main character named Lily Bloom. Not only is her name distinctively floral by nature, but she also so happens to be a talented florist who surrounds herself with the beauty of flowers.

Officially dropping in theaters on Aug. 9, Lively is gearing up for the world to finally see what she’s done with the cult-adored fictional novel — and her manicures (and hair) have truly taken centerstage throughout the colorful press tour.

On Aug. 4, the Blake Brown founder stepped out for another press day for her upcoming movie. Although more minimal than manis before it, she still made a nod to Miss Bloom.

Elle Gerstein, the manicurist behind the look, used a handful of essie Gel Couture Nail Polish shades to achieve the subtly floral look. Namely, she started with the color “Fairy Tailor” for a perfect neutral base, before adding barely-there mauve-purple watercolor flower petals to every tip.

Before that on July 31, Lively rocked a similarly flower-filled manicure — though this time, a much less subtle version of the look. Here, Gerstein opted for a handful of essie shades (though she has yet to reveal the exact colors used on the star).

Her Flower-Filled Braid

Aside from her nail art and ’fits, Lively also adorned her signature blonde strands in a bunch of real (and colorful) flowers on Aug. 3.

Jennifer Yepez, a hair guru who has worked with other A-listers like Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba, created a loose side braid reminiscent of a modern-day Rapunzel. With larger-than-life flowers tucked into the braid’s lengths, Yepez opted for pretty petals in whimsical shades of vibrant yellow, hot pink, and deep purple to complement her equally bold mini dress.

Whether or not you’ve read the Colleen Hoover book or plan to see the feature film, it’s safe to say that Blake’s interpretation of Lily Bloom is a total vibe.