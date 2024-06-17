ICYMI: Blake Lively is starring in It Ends With Us, the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s namesake novel. Opposite Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, Lively plays Lily Bloom in the romance/drama, a flower shop owner who gets into a dangerous relationship.

Though the film won’t hit theaters until Aug. 9 — a full two months from now — this hasn’t kept Lively from channeling her character nonstop. In recent outings, Lively has worn the chicest floral ensembles, paying homage to her florist character. Thus far, those have included pajama-inspired Chanel co-ords and $19,000 floral cut-out jeans (NBD). There’s one look, however, I can’t stop thinking about.

On Friday, June 14, the Gossip Girl alum attended the Book Bonanza in Texas wearing a notably saucy look that fully exposed her bra. Let’s dissect.

Blake’s Exposed Bra Floral Number

Lively wore a button-up dress with a micro mini hemline and an exaggerated cinched waist. The top half of the garment was crafted from diaphanous material, turning her satin bra into an accessory.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The lower half of her look, however, is where her character comes in. Flowers bloomed in intricate beading all around the skirt. The sparkly beads perfectly matched the crystal-encrusted buttons which lined the center of the dress.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor accessorized with hoop earrings and an impressive ring stack.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More Floral-Inspired Looks

Lively has been channeling her character more and more in the past weeks. On June 10, for example, she wore pajama-inspired floral co-ords to attend the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York. Naturally, she wore the French brand from head to toe.

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Her $19,000 Floral Cut-Out Jeans

Days later, Lively rolled up to a surprise Texas screening of her film wearing a white tank and jeans — a casual classic. Don’t be fooled by the simplicity of the quintessential model-off-duty outfit, it cost a pretty penny. Her jeans were designer, ofc — an intricate Valentino piece blanketed in laser-cut hibiscus flowers that retails for $19,000.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fitting homage.