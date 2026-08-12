If you have brown eyes, TikTok wants you to put down your black mascara. The better option, apparently, is blue.

Sure, it sounds a little bold, but the colorful swap actually has some logic behind it. Eye-maxxing, the TikTok beauty trend rooted in color theory, is all about using complementary shades to make your natural eye color stand out. For brown eyes, that’s where blue mascara comes in.

“Brown eyes look incredible with cobalt because that cool blue against a warmer brown iris creates strong contrast,” says celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. “It can suddenly make the gold or amber tones in brown eyes much more noticeable.”

Beyond playing up your eye color, blue mascara can give the illusion of brighter eyes. “It’s similar to how a blue-red lipstick makes your teeth look whiter,” says Tim Quinn, celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of Halo42 Skincare.

That’s why, even if you don’t have brown eyes, there’s plenty of reason to reach for blue. The secret is finding the right shade — and knowing what to wear it with.

Finding Your Perfect Blue Mascara

Before you write off blue lashes as too bold, navy might change your mind. It’s the closest you’ll get to your usual black mascara, delivering nearly the same definition with a subtler wash of color that only comes through when the light hits, Quinn says. On blue eyes, in particular, the deeper shade creates enough contrast between the iris and lash color to keep the look from feeling too monochromatic. “A dark navy around pale blue eyes can look beautiful and polished,” says Briceno.

On the other hand, you can go with vibrant cobalt. “It is brighter, more graphic, and energetic,” Briceno says. That makes it a natural choice for dark brown eyes, where the vivid shade really pops against the deeper iris.

If you want something with more depth, try an indigo-blue. Marc Jacobs’ Flashes Mascara, for example, has violet undertones that give it a richer feel than true cobalt, especially against green or hazel eyes.

For something even more unexpected, teal is especially fun on hazel or chocolate brown eyes. “It can bring out those gold or green tones,” Briceno explains. Pastel blues, meanwhile, look especially dreamy against gray eyes, according to Quinn.

Of course, choosing your blue is also about the vibe you’re after. Navy keeps things understated, cobalt puts the color front and center, indigo adds depth, teal feels playful and fresh, and pastels are a little more ethereal.

How To Try The Trend

Once you’ve found your shade, the next step is making sure it actually shows up. If your lashes are naturally dark, Quinn recommends swiping on a white primer first, like Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL, to give the pigment a clean base. “Apply the blue mascara while the primer is still slightly tacky rather than letting it dry completely for the best effect,” he adds.

As for the rest of your eye makeup, it all depends on how far you want to take the color. For a monochromatic look, Briceno recommends applying a sheer powder blue on the lid and a stronger cobalt along the lash line for dimension. Just go easy on black liner, which he says can “swallow up the blue really fast.” If anything, tightlining adds definition without distracting from your colorful lashes.

On the other hand, you can stick with just one blue eye makeup product. “Sometimes one color moment is stronger,” says Briceno. If you want to keep the rest of the look neutral, he suggests warm bronze, copper, or gold tones on the lids, which give the blue something to play against without veering too bold.

And if you’re still on the fence, start with just coating the tips of your lashes in blue. You might be surprised to find your black mascara finally has some competition.