The “Makeout Lips” Trend Proves Lipstick Looks Better Messed Up

Let’s set the scene. It’s summer, and it’s late. You did your lip combo before you left the house, but haven’t thought about it since. A few drinks — bought for you, hopefully — and at least one DFMO (dance floor makeout) later, you end up in the bathroom checking your makeup. To your surprise, your lips have never looked better. Half the product is gone, but they’re pouty, plump, and a little stained in the best way.

Meet makeout lips: the trend that’s turning that saucy moment into a full-on technique. The edges are blurred, the color’s settled into the center, and your pout looks fuller because of it. Forget crisp liner and sticky glosses — it’s all about letting everything melt together until it looks soft, diffused, and (of course) kissable.

Online, the look has been making its rounds, with some calling it “movie star lips” — a nod to the soft-matte, smudged finishes straight out of a 2000s rom-com. (Keira Knightley in Pride and Prejudice, I’m looking at you.)

Nowadays, though, there are just as many muses IRL, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Nina Park, who’s basically the patron saint of the look. Her signature blurred lips — often seen on clients like Emma Stone and Zoë Kravitz — have set the tone for makeup this past year, ushering in a satin-first approach where nothing looks too matte, too glossy, or too “done” in general.

It also taps into a larger shift away from overly sculpted, high-maintenance lip looks. Instead of precision, the goal is ease — something that actually looks better as the night goes on.

Regardless of what you call it, the vibe of makeout lips stays the same: it’s flirty, but not in an overly sexy way — just perfect for the girl who’s too busy to be bothered with touch-ups.

How To Try “Makeout Lips”

You don’t actually need a partner to get the makeout lip look — just the right formulas and a looser hand.

Start with your go-to lip liner — any shade works, but maybe a touch deeper than your natural lip tone to nail that contoured, pouty effect. You can blend it out with your fingers, but Park herself uses an eyeshadow applicator to diffuse the outline. It keeps things soft without letting it get too messy. (A more rounded lip product, like Rhode’s Lip Shape, works the same way.)

From there, think less lipstick and more lip stain. You want something that’s more balm-y or soft matte, instead of glossy — because the whole point is that it can actually last through a makeout sesh. Press the color into your lips instead of swiping, focusing it right in the center for the illusion of fuller lips without overlining.

As a finishing step, Park recommends blotting with oil-absorbing papers to soften any excess shine and leave behind that worn-in, blended result. Even if nothing else lasts all night, this will.