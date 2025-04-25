According To Hailey Bieber, Brown Eyeliner Is The New Black

Black eyeliner has had its day. In the early 2000s, people discovered tightlining and made it their personality (think Avril Lavigne). From cat-eyes to smoky makeup and volumized eyelashes, eye-defining black pigment has been the standard for decades, and the darkest eyeliner and mascara have remained the bread and butter to a basic makeup routine. But the game is changing.

First came the brown mascara trend, which delivered a more natural look. More recently, some have been eschewing mascara completely. Thanks in large part to the clean girl aesthetic, the skinification of eyebrows and eyelashes means many Gen Z girlies prefer using a serum for longer lashes than makeup.

So mascara is out, and it seems only natural that eyeliner trends are evolving too. Instead of going all or nothing, however, there are two popular choices: embrace bold colors or go brown. And Hailey Bieber just endorsed the latter.

Hailey Co-Signed Brown Eyeliner

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, April 19, the Rhode founder gave her followers a glimpse into her date night makeup routine with a video captioned: “a late night grwm.” She began, of course, with her own brand for (glazed) skin prep, then created a subtle yet sultry look with a handful of products — including a brown eyeliner pencil.

Bieber started by lining her top lid, then used her finger to smudge it upwards toward her brow bone for natural-looking depth and dimension. She then applied some to her bottom waterline — though, instead of the harsh tightlining you might be used to from black pigment, the brown pencil emphasized her eyes without dramatic lines.

Her product of choice? The Make Up Forever Artist Color Pencil.

How To Wear Brown Liner

Brown eyeliner isn’t just a trend, according to celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. “A super versatile product, it provides a softer, undone but intentional look,” he tells Bustle. “It aligns perfectly with the ’90s revival, when brown tones ruled, or enhancing the sophistication of a soft glam look.”

Softer drama via brown pigment also works with your natural shadows, instead of creating a hollowness that can make you look older, Briceno says. “Brown eyeliner can give you definition without the intensity of black, which can look overdone or aging.”

It’s versatile enough for a clean liner look, or to smudge out for a more undone aesthetic. “It's my go-to for effortlessly chic eye makeup that can be smudged, smoked out, or winged out,” says Briceno. And Bieber clearly feels the same.