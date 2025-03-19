Have you been influenced to get curtain bangs by Sabrina Carpenter? You’re not alone.

While it’s definitely an iconic look that will stand the test of time, summer is approaching — and with it comes a craving for lighter, easier-to-style hair. (Daily use of hot brush tools? No, thank you.)

On TikTok, users have been making the switch to “bunny bangs”— aka wispy strands with longer face-framing layers inspired by, well, a bunny that has gone viral for having an enviable fringe. In salons, people have been bringing in pictures of the super adorable creature as inspo, hoping to recreate the exact fluffy look.

With their light, airy texture and natural movement, bunny bangs require little upkeep, making them the perfect cut for those who want a fresh look without the fuss.

Bunny Bangs

Presumably named for their delicate, fluttering nature, these bangs evoke the same gentle spirit that has characterized the rise of more natural, undone beauty looks.

“Bunny bangs are straight across, sleek, no volume but airy and light bangs that are blended into a haircut,” says Olya Iudina, stylist at IGK NYC. “So many clients are making the jump to simple, laid-back styles and these are basically as low-effort as you can get in the world of bangs. Also, these aren’t thick, so the growing out process won’t be as much of a pain.”

The adorable fringe can be easily styled with just a bit of air-dried texture or a quick tousle. “I would recommend using just a blow dryer on low speed and your fingers,” shares Iudina. “No brush needed.”

Using your blow dryer, gently blow-dry the bangs from left to right and then in the opposite direction, guiding the pieces with your fingers until the desired look is achieved.

Bangs Are Big In 2025

Who doesn’t love a good bang? Countless celebs are on board with fringe, with stars like Ashley Tisdale, Suki Waterhouse, and more continuing to flaunt their chic face-framing cuts.

Although bangs come in many forms, the ushering in of spring and summer will welcome in wispier styles as opposed to a blunt cut.

“I love wispy bangs because they add texture and lightness to the face without the heaviness of a full, blunt bang,” celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos previously told Bustle. “It’s playful and youthful but still feels sophisticated when styled correctly.”

If you want a change without committing to a full-on chop, fringe is your best bet.