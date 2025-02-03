If you feel like everyone has bangs nowadays, you’re not wrong. Cutting fringe is no longer reserved as a post-breakup move people come to regret two seconds later.

Instead, bangs are now seen as the ultimate finishing touch to a well-crafted haircut that can enhance facial features and add a cool-girl edge to any look. As nostalgic beauty inspo rages on, grunge hair trends from the ’70s are coming back with a vengeance. The style Hollywood is currently obsessed with? Wispy bangs.

“I love wispy bangs because they add texture and lightness to the face without the heaviness of a full, blunt bang,” says celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. “It’s playful and youthful but still feels sophisticated when styled correctly.” This softer, more effortless take on fringe is a stark contrast to the thick, blunt cuts of years past, offering a face-framing style that feels modern yet classic. Nina Dobrev, Megan Fox, Ashley Tisdale, and Suki Waterhouse are among those who have made the chop, and stylists are predicting this hair trend will take 2025 by storm.

Feeling inspired? Read on for everything to know about wispy bangs.

The Lowdown On Wispy Bangs

Wispy bangs differ from other bang styles as they’re lighter, softer, and have more feathery layers.

Another major characteristic is that they should fall loosely over the face and let your forehead peek through. They’re also easier to style than other bangs and require fewer trims than you’d expect (around every six to eight weeks), so if maintenance is your concern, don’t let it hold you back.

“For everyday styling, you can let them air dry, running your fingers through first to separate, and touch up with a flat iron if needed,” says Giannetos. “For a more tailored, formal look you can blow dry using a round brush.”

Whether you’re air drying or blow drying, he recommends first spritzing a texturizing spray like Moroccanoil’s Dry Texture Spray to maintain your desired movement and volume.

What To Ask For At The Salon

Coming prepared with a reference photo before getting a haircut is always the best move.

Giannetos also recommends asking for light, feathery bangs. He notes that the cut you ask for will depend on the inspiration photo you bring in and where you plan to part the fringe. “A simple wispy bang can be cut above the brow line, but you can also opt for some longer, face-framing pieces,” he says.

Since wispy bangs are a bit more carefree style than a precision cut, you’ll be able to get away with not visiting your salon for a while. My kind of hairstyle.