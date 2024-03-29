Since last October, the Bustle team has been hard at working testing hundreds of beauty products — from hyped makeup picks to skin care heroes that have shifted the industry. On the heels of the highly-anticipated launch of our 2024 Bustle Beauty Awards, we invited New York City’s top beauty editors, It-girl influencers, celeb-loved makeup artists and more to celebrate this year’s cutting-edge products and brands IRL.

On March 27, Bustle’s editor-in-chief Charlotte Owen and executive beauty director Faith Xue invited a select group of beauty tastemakers to New York hotspot Jean’s on Lafayette to toast the winners of Bustle’s Beauty Awards. Guests mingled with bespoke cocktails and light bites (including, of course, the famous Jean’s burger) amongst bedazzled florals arrangements by Rachel Clark of Dearest Rachel, while DJ Tia Mobley provided the ultimate cool-girl soundtrack. In the back corner, jewelry company Rellery adorned partygoers with delicate-gold permanent jewelry.

NYC tastemakers like Meredith Duxbury, Brooks Nader, Katie Jane Hughes, Charlotte Palermino, Dana Hasson, Arianna Margulis, Sofit Pavitt, and more were in attendance. Alongside Bustle’s beauty team, editors from Elle, InStyle, Fortune, Byrdie, and more also came to show their support.

Though Bustle awarded over a hundred products with its Beauty Award seal, Bustle partnered with five select brands to showcase their winning products at the event: Glow Recipe Cloudberry Essence Toner, Therabody TheraFace LED Mask, Kosas Wet Stick Lip Shine, Kopari Rose Gold Body SPF 45, and The Maker Lover Eau De Parfum. These five award-winners were on full display in the center of the dance floor for guests to spritz, swatch, and discover a new favorite.

At the end of the night, guests left with a Free People Caravan Canvas Tote filled to the brim with more Bustle Beauty Award winners from brands like Summer Fridays, Laneige, Dibs Beauty, and more.

Below, take a peek at the celebratory affair.

Meredith Duxbury Jason Jean

The setup at Jeans, Kosas, and Therabody. The five award-winning products on full display Jason Jean Jason Jean Jason Jean 1 / 3

The Maker, Kopari and Glow Recipe. 1 / 3

Maia Cotton and Brooks Nader Jason Jean

Tia Mobley, Mayela Vazquez, Teddy Quinlivan. 1 / 3

Bustle editor-in-chief Charlotte Owen and executive beauty director Faith Xue. Jason Jean

Pictured: Valerie of Vals Looks, Ashley Campuzano, Jilly Hendrix. Zebe Haupt Zebe Haupt Jason Jean 1 / 3

Dana Hasson. Jason Jean

Romilly Newman, Sofie Pavitt and Kirsy Lovett, Aurora Messel and Arianna Margulis, and The Vike Twins. Jean Jason Jean Jason 1 / 4

Katie Jane Hughes, Faith Xue, and Shereen Idriss. Zebe Haupt

Photography: Jason Jean @jason.jean

Film photography: Zebe Haupt @zebra.h

Florals: Rachel Clarke of @dearestrachel

Venue: Jeans Lafayette @jeanslafayette

Production: Deborah Check @checkcreativenyc