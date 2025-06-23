Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to let you in on her wild side.

Whether it’s a latex miniskirt or a rare, covetable bag, the beauty mogul is always down to flirt with the unexpected and bold. And for her latest manicure, Jenner is ushering in summer with some fierce animal kingdom energy.

On Instagram, her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt — who has worked on the hands of Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and other stars — showed off Jenner’s new patterned set. The pattern in question? Snakeskin.

Being that this is the season of bold, vibrant manis, this animal print design showcases a moodier, edgier choice for the hottest months of the year.

Kylie’s Snakeskin Nails

These snakeskin nails sure have a bite to them. Using black and tan nail polish hues, Ganzorigt managed to create a realistic design that looks exactly like the scaly skin of our reptilian friends.

Maybe the Kylie Cosmetics founder is just really excited about the premiere of the new Jurassic World movie, or perhaps she saw that everyone was opting into the “Italian summer nail” trend and wanted to go against the grain — either way, it’s a solid choice.

To create a snakeskin effect, most nail techs will either rely on tulle to “stamp” the texture onto the nail beds, or they’ll use soap bubbles to cover the surface of the nail before they cure it underneath a UV lamp.

While Ganzorigt has not shared a breakdown of the tools she used to make this set, the comments are already hammering for the deets. In the meantime, you can use the photo as a reference the next time you head to the salon.

Summer Nail Trends

Now that the weather is looking up (literally), flashier nails are coming into the picture.

“People want nails that feel optimistic right now,” nail artist Franky Monet previously told Bustle. “Shiny, bold, and a little over-the-top is everyone’s mood this season.”

Some of summer 2025’s most popular requests include fruit-adorned tips, gradient colors, and polka dots. While snakeskin has not trickled into the mainstream just yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if it just landed on every cool girl's moodboard.

After all, Jenner is nothing if not a trendsetter.