When it comes to nails, there’s arguably no celebrity who’s had as much of an impact as Hailey Bieber in the last couple of years.

From her iconic glazed donut set to her pink frosted tips, the Rhode founder has a knack for seeking out shades that leave an impact.

Now, just in time for the hot weather season, Bieber has declared it a lemon drop martini summer. In a carousel she posted on Instagram, featuring pictures of her wearing what’s sure to be her unofficial uniform for the months ahead, the entrepreneur showed off a sweet yellow mani.

And yes, it’s every bit as dreamy and delectable-looking as you’d expect.

Hailey Bieber’s Lemon Drop Martini Nails

The food-meets-beauty trend movement shows no signs of slowing down, and as the manicure world closes the door on moody color palettes, citrus-themed aesthetics are making the rounds.

For your consideration, Bieber would like to vouch for lemon drop martini nails. What exactly are these, you might ask? Her take is a vibrant and fresh zesty shade adorned with tiny rhinestones on each fingertip — a look that brings all the fun and whimsy. It’s soft, it’s citrusy, and it feels tailor-made for sipping cocktails in the sun.

Posing on the beach, Bieber paired her cheery mani with subtle yet glowy glam, featuring a contoured mauve lip plus high-shine blush and luminizer on her cheekbones.

She also shared a snap of her using her Peptide Lip Shape and spritzing on her unreleased face mist.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has opted for a cocktail-inspired mani. For her 28th birthday, she celebrated getting a “tini older” with martini nail art atop a chrome blue polish, a set created by her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

Summer Nail Colors

Don’t know what shade to go for at your next appointment? Naturally, the Rhode founder’s bright choice is in line with this season’s trends.

“People want nails that feel optimistic right now,” nail artist Franky Monet previously told Bustle. “Shiny, bold, and a little over-the-top is everyone’s mood this season.”

While butter yellow was recently the reigning hue, Bieber’s manicure leans a bit more punchy and electric.

Whatever your mood is, expect to count yellow as a top contender for all your nail needs.