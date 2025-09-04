You don’t have to be an olfactory expert to know that summer and fall have completely different scent personalities.

Summer leans bright, juicy, and sun-drenched — think citrus, coconut, and salty florals that smell like a beach day in a bottle. Fall, on the other hand, is cozier and more intense, with notes of woods, amber, spice, and gourmand accords that feel like being wrapped in a sumptuous blanket.

While you may be tempted to swap your vacay-inspired spritzes for something pumpkin spice-scented the moment September hits, it doesn’t always feel right — especially when temps are hovering around 75 degrees and your sundresses are still very much in rotation.

That’s where By/Rosie Jane’s Remi comes in. It’s the perfect scent for those transitional days when the weather can’t quite decide what season it is — and neither can your wardrobe. You know those days when it’s hot in the sun and cool in the shade, and your best bet is to layer a linen dress under a cashmere sweater? Well, this is that, in fragrance form.

Fast Facts

Price: $80

$80 Best for : Seasonally agnostic scenting

: Seasonally agnostic scenting Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 What I like: It’s both bright and warm and works as an everyday scent.

By/Rosie Jane’s Remi

What makes Remi so special (and seasonally appropriate) is that it takes a “best of both worlds” approach to fragrance by blending the sunlit brightness of summery aromas with the warmth and depth of autumnal staples. The result is something that’s equal parts uplifting and grounding.

At its heart sits crisp mandarin, but because it’s layered with richer notes like cardamom, white amber, and milk musk, it smells nothing like the sharp citrus spritzes you’ve sniffed before — it’s lighter and deeper all at once.

“With Remi, we’re elevating citrus into something sophisticated and seasonless,” Rosie Jane Johnston, the brand’s founder and CEO, said in a press release. “So much of the fragrance world right now is doing the most. Remi is about doing less, but feeling more.”

She likens the fragrance to “quiet luxury in a bottle,” and I have to agree.

My Review

Remi filled a gap in my perfume collection that I didn’t even realize existed.

Citrus scents are usually my summer signature, but — much like my white pants — I’ve always retired them immediately after Labor Day. Typically, I’ll jump from a beachy fragrance like Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino straight into something rich and earthy (like Phlur’s Somebody Wood). Of course, this can feel a little out of step when I’m still spending my September days in jean shorts and tank tops.

Remi bridges the idea of early autumn with the reality of it. It’s the olfactory equivalent of peeling off your jean jacket the moment you get to work because your commute was warmer than expected, or pulling on a pill-y sweatshirt for a late-afternoon beach walk when the air turns crisp.

It’s somehow fruity with just a hint of gourmand, and sniffing it on my skin makes me feel cozy, happy, and effortlessly cool at the same time. One spritz and suddenly I’m the main character in a Nancy Meyers rom-com, cashmere-clad with perfect weather on my side.

The Verdict

Remi blends sharp citrus with cozy notes like warm amber and cardamon, making it equal parts bright and warm. It's truly an everyday scent, regardless of what the weather looks like.