Move over, sun-kissed citrus notes and tropical coconut scents of summertime — because fall’s crisp chill is in the air, and the fragrance vibes are shifting with the seasons.

While summer is defined by lightweight aromas filled with notes that bring your senses straight to the coast, fall often features heavier formulas, with decadent ingredients that make you feel warm, cozy, nostalgic, and maybe even a bit sultry.

In the world of perfumery, cherry notes have been having their main character moment — though instead of smelling medicinal or too youthful, they are being paired with sophisticated warm woods, heated ambers, and unexpected earthy essences (like patchouli or palo santo) which are reminiscent of fall time.

Aside from juicy cherries, gourmand perfumes — which are like freshly-baked treats in scent form — own the autumn season, with sugared pumpkin, dark chocolate, creamy caramel, and of course comforting vanilla dominating the fragrance shelves.

Craving a bit of yummy newness for your perfume rotation as the weather turns? Here, find 15 fall fragrances you’ll want to spritz non-stop in the coming weeks.

1 The Creamy Pumpkin Le Monde Gourmand Pumpkin Crème Eau de Parfum Ulta $25 See On Ulta You may prefer the flavor in your seasonal coffee order, but Pumpkin Crème revitalizes the unexpected note and makes it smell like a creamy spiced latte with nutmeg, frothed milk, and sandalwood notes.

2 The Warm Floral Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L'Elixir Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $132 See On Nordstrom Although La Vie Est Belle L'Elixir is brimming with the sweet juiciness of raspberries, its earthy violet leaf, yummy cocoa butter, and smooth sandalwood blend leaves the wearer feeling warm and cozy.

3 The Cozy Caramel PHLUR Caramel Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist Sephora $38 See On Sephora In need of a refreshing mist that leaves your hair smelling delectable? Caramel Skin is the perfect pick as its vibrant bergamot, creamy caramel, and elegant sandalwood notes wrap around you like a warm, sweet-scented blanket.

4 The Earthy Gourmand 'Ôrəbella NIGHTCAP Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta Although NIGHTCAP is filled with memory-inducing vanilla, this essential oil-based perfume is also beautifully earthy with its heated ginger, spicy cardamom, and woodsy patchouli notes.

5 The Parisian Indulgence Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Afternoon Delight Eau de Toilette Sephora $165 See On Sephora With just a few spritzes of Afternoon Delight, this aroma whisks you away to a chic, pastry-filled Parisian café as the notes of whipped vanilla, tea cookies, and hints of sandalwood swirl around you.

6 The Sultry-Sweet Cherry Sweet Tooth Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum Scent Beauty $54.99 See On Scent Beauty A perfect fall-time scent that’s both sultry and sweet, Cherry Baby enlivens the trendy cherry note with plum nectar, glazed apple, dark chocolate, amber, and cashmere woods.

7 The Sophisticated Vanilla Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $173 See On Sephora Burberry Goddess Intense is dripping with complex qualities of vanilla, smoky woods, dry patchouli, and dreamy lavender, which make for a bold and alluring scent.

8 The New York-Inspired Apple Ellis Brooklyn APPLE LOVE Eau de Parfum Ulta $110 See On Ulta If you dream of New York City in the fall, APPLE LOVE will conjure that for you with its notes of plum blossom, praline, amber musk, and — of course — red apple.

9 The Spiced Woods Jo Malone London Ginger Beer Cologne Bloomingdale's $90 See On Bloomingdale's Ginger Beer is both spicy and woody as its elegant olfactory blend combines vetiver, amyris, ginger, and a hint of lemon.

10 The Nostalgic Sweet Treat BROWN GIRL Jane Carousel Eau de Parfum Sephora $102 See On Sephora Reminiscent of strolling through a small town carnival as the seasons change, Carousel smells of decadent caramelized apples, juicy blackcurrants, musky cotton candy, and creamy sandalwood.

11 The Ambery Rose Chloé L'Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $176 See On Sephora If you’re looking for a signature floral scent that works year-round, L'Eau de Parfum Intense has elevated the classic rose note with the more modern aromas of honeyed raspberry and amber woods.

12 The Sugared Bourbon NEST New York Vanilla Bourbon Eau de Parfum Sephora $92 See On Sephora Like a shot of bourbon that warms you when the air is chilly, Vanilla Bourbon is a sensual perfume that delivers the warming smell of brown sugar, jasmine, and musk.

13 The Woody Vanilla By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau de Parfum Sephora $80 See On Sephora Although the aromas of vanilla and chocolate make this scent yummy and sweet, Dulce has a heavy dose of elegance and sophistication by way of Hinoki wood.

14 The Cinnamon-Spiked Pumpkin Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $17.95 See On Bath & Body Works If smelling like a local bakery in the heart of autumn is your goal, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin is an obvious pick with its additional notes of ginger snap cookies and sweet vanilla.