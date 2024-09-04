Fragrance
Featuring sultry cherry notes and decadent gourmand scents.
Move over, sun-kissed citrus notes and tropical coconut scents of summertime — because fall’s crisp chill is in the air, and the fragrance vibes are shifting with the seasons.
While summer is defined by lightweight aromas filled with notes that bring your senses straight to the coast, fall often features heavier formulas, with decadent ingredients that make you feel warm, cozy, nostalgic, and maybe even a bit sultry.
In the world of perfumery, cherry notes have been having their main character moment — though instead of smelling medicinal or too youthful, they are being paired with sophisticated warm woods, heated ambers, and unexpected earthy essences (like patchouli or palo santo) which are reminiscent of fall time.
Aside from juicy cherries, gourmand perfumes — which are like freshly-baked treats in scent form — own the autumn season, with sugared pumpkin, dark chocolate, creamy caramel, and of course comforting vanilla dominating the fragrance shelves.
Craving a bit of yummy newness for your perfume rotation as the weather turns? Here, find 15 fall fragrances you’ll want to spritz non-stop in the coming weeks.
1The Creamy Pumpkin
You may prefer the flavor in your seasonal coffee order, but Pumpkin Crème revitalizes the unexpected note and makes it smell like a creamy spiced latte with nutmeg, frothed milk, and sandalwood notes.
2The Warm Floral
Although La Vie Est Belle L'Elixir is brimming with the sweet juiciness of raspberries, its earthy violet leaf, yummy cocoa butter, and smooth sandalwood blend leaves the wearer feeling warm and cozy.
3The Cozy Caramel
In need of a refreshing mist that leaves your hair smelling delectable? Caramel Skin is the perfect pick as its vibrant bergamot, creamy caramel, and elegant sandalwood notes wrap around you like a warm, sweet-scented blanket.
4The Earthy Gourmand
Although NIGHTCAP is filled with memory-inducing vanilla, this essential oil-based perfume is also beautifully earthy with its heated ginger, spicy cardamom, and woodsy patchouli notes.
5The Parisian Indulgence
With just a few spritzes of Afternoon Delight, this aroma whisks you away to a chic, pastry-filled Parisian café as the notes of whipped vanilla, tea cookies, and hints of sandalwood swirl around you.
6The Sultry-Sweet Cherry
A perfect fall-time scent that’s both sultry and sweet, Cherry Baby enlivens the trendy cherry note with plum nectar, glazed apple, dark chocolate, amber, and cashmere woods.
7The Sophisticated Vanilla
Burberry Goddess Intense is dripping with complex qualities of vanilla, smoky woods, dry patchouli, and dreamy lavender, which make for a bold and alluring scent.
8The New York-Inspired Apple
If you dream of New York City in the fall, APPLE LOVE will conjure that for you with its notes of plum blossom, praline, amber musk, and — of course — red apple.
9The Spiced Woods
Ginger Beer is both spicy and woody as its elegant olfactory blend combines vetiver, amyris, ginger, and a hint of lemon.
10The Nostalgic Sweet Treat
Reminiscent of strolling through a small town carnival as the seasons change, Carousel smells of decadent caramelized apples, juicy blackcurrants, musky cotton candy, and creamy sandalwood.
11The Ambery Rose
If you’re looking for a signature floral scent that works year-round, L'Eau de Parfum Intense has elevated the classic rose note with the more modern aromas of honeyed raspberry and amber woods.
12The Sugared Bourbon
Like a shot of bourbon that warms you when the air is chilly, Vanilla Bourbon is a sensual perfume that delivers the warming smell of brown sugar, jasmine, and musk.
13The Woody Vanilla
Although the aromas of vanilla and chocolate make this scent yummy and sweet, Dulce has a heavy dose of elegance and sophistication by way of Hinoki wood.
14The Cinnamon-Spiked Pumpkin
If smelling like a local bakery in the heart of autumn is your goal, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin is an obvious pick with its additional notes of ginger snap cookies and sweet vanilla.
15The Spiced Juicy Cherry
Not as sweet as it is spicy and woodsy, LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 takes the buzzy cherry note to new heights with essences of caramelized praline, smoky palo santo, warm guaiac wood, and earthy rose.